Rebels travel to Cottonwood on Thursday
The Zion Chapel Rebels (2-5, 1-4) are back on the road this week for a Class 2A, Region 2 game against the Cottonwood Bears (3-4, 2-3) on Thursday night. The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 14 but due to the ongoing official shortage in the state, it was moved to Thursday night instead. The short turnaround for the Rebels comes on the heels of a 34-12 region loss to Geneva County last week.
Lady Trojans earn Area 4 runner-up
The Charles Henderson Lady Trojans (8-16) traveled to Montgomery on Wednesday and finished runner-up in the Class 5A, Area 4 Volleyball Tournament. In the semifinals, Charles Henderson defeated Greenville by a score of 3-2. The Lady Trojans won the first two sets 25-15 and 27-25 but the Lady Tigers answered by taking the next two sets 25-27 and 23-25 before Charles Henderson captured the match by winning the fifth and final set 15-7 to advance to the Area Championship.
Region champ Trojans travel to Headland Friday
The Class 5A, Region 2 Champion Charles Henderson Trojans (6-1, 4-0) are back on the road this Friday for a region matchup with the Headland Rams (4-3, 2-2). Charles Henderson’s dominant 34-7 win over Eufaula last week clinched the Trojans’ first region championship since 2013, which just so happens to be the last time CHHS made it to a state championship game. It was Charles Henderson’s fifth ever region championship in school history.
TJ Jackson making his mark as a pass rusher
Troy sophomore defensive end TJ Jackson has exploded in the 2022 season, becoming one of the top pass rushers in the Sun Belt Conference. Through six games, Jackson leads the entire Sun Belt in sacks (5.5) and tackles-for-loss (9.0) on the season. Jackson also ranks in the Top 10 in both categories in the entire country. He’s been a consistent force, as well, recording at least one tackle-for-loss and one sack in four of Troy’s first six games.
Playoff implications: Goshen hosts Lanett this Friday
This Friday night, the Goshen Eagles (5-3, 2-3) host the Lanett Panthers (3-5, 2-3) in a Class 2A, Region 3 game with big playoff implications. Both Reeltown and Highland Home have clinched playoff spots in Region 3 and are vying for the region title, while Luverne is in the driver’s seat for the No. 3 seed. Goshen, LaFayette and Lanett are all fighting for the fourth and final playoff spot with each team having just two region games remaining, making each one a must-win.
Pike volleyball wins area championship
Pike Liberal Arts defeats Highland Home three sets to zero to win Pike Lib’s first AHSAA area championship. They now move on to the state tournament.
Bryant is Troy football’s first female student assistant
While Troy University freshman McKenzie Bryant can be considered a “trailblazer” as the Trojan football team’s first female student assistant coach, she carries herself like a seasoned veteran. Bryant, a Bay Minette native, served as a manager on her high school football team at Baldwin County High...
‘Big Mama’ Thornton to be honored in Ariton
Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton, Blues legend to be honored in Ariton, her hometown, on October 22. Thornton recorded ‘Hound Dog’ three years before Elvis Presley will be honored in her South. Alabama hometown nearly four decades after her death. Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton was...
Seed swap at Brundidge library Saturday
All those who love to plant and grow flowers and vegetables are invited to come together at 9 a.m. Saturday on the front porch of the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge to share and swap seeds, plants and/or bulbs. “And if you’ve got vegetables or flowers or anything else...
Salvation Army highlights the ‘Season Of Giving’
The Pike County Salvation Army Advisory Board met Wednesday to begin the countdown to the holiday season. Actually, the holiday season got off to an early start with the adoption opportunities for the Pike County Salvation Army’s Angel Tree. “Those who would like to adopt an angel this Christmas...
Goshen High art students place in art competitions
The art students at Goshen High School have recently entered several art competitions and have been excited and encouraged by their participation said Jenny Kurtz, visual arts teacher. “First up was the Alabama National Fair where ninth grader Makeria Mangrum place third in the color pencil division,” Kurtz said. “Senior...
