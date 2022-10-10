Read full article on original website
Related
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan
Graham Potter admits Chelsea 'got a bit of luck' in win over Milan.
Napoli: The three signings currently tearing it up in the Champions League
The three players Napoli signed during the summer that have taken the Champions League by storm
UEFA・
Premier League defenders - 2022/23 power rankings
90min ranks the top ten Premier League defenders in the 2022/23 season.
Barcelona 3-3 Inter: Player ratings as Lewandowski brace earns Blaugrana a late point
Match report and player ratings for Barcelona's Champions League meeting with Inter
IN THIS ARTICLE
Champions League roundup 12/10/22: Liverpool & Napoli enjoy big wins; Barcelona just about survive
Champions League matchday four is in the books, with three more clubs officially securing their places in the next round of the competition. There was drama all
Jurgen Klopp feels Liverpool mood is 'completely different' following Rangers win
The mood at Liverpool is "completely different" following their 7-1 victory over Rangers, says Jurgen Klopp.
Man City predicted lineup vs Copenhagen - Champions League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Copenhagen in the Champions League.
Wolves vs Nottingham Forest: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Wolves' Premier League meeting with Nottingham Forest, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Rangers - Champions League
Predicting which players Jurgen Klopp will choose to start for an injury-hit Liverpool against Rangers in the Champions League.
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds capitalise on Gers collapse
Player ratings from the Champions League clash between Rangers & Liverpool in Glasgow.
Chelsea predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Chelsea's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Aston Villa
Liverpool scouting Anderlecht defensive starlet Zeno Debast
Liverpool have sent scouts to track Anderlecht defender Zeno Debast this season.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 10
90min's pick of the best performers from Gameweek 10 of the Premier League.
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jurgen Klopp & being Liverpool's scapegoat
Analysis of Trent Alexander-Arnold's relationship with Jurgen Klopp and his scapegoat status at Liverpool.
Chelsea consider Norwich City's Stuart Webber for sporting director position
Chelsea have spoken with Norwich's Stuart Webber over their vacant sporting director role.
England 0-0 Czech Republic: Player ratings as Lionesses draw frustrating blank
Player ratings from England 0-0 Czech Republic.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Everton - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Everton
Liverpool lose Trent Alexander-Arnold & Joel Matip for two weeks
Trent Alexander-Arnold & Joel Matip are both set to miss the next two weeks for Liverpool.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Inter - Champions League
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their Champions League meeting with Inter.
UEFA・
Graham Potter press conference: N'Golo Kante injury, Thiago Silva contract, Rafael Leao interest
Graham Potter spoke about N'Golo Kante, Thiago Silva, Rafael Leao & more at his pre-match press conference ahead of Chelsea facing AC Milan in the Champions League.
90min
876
Followers
10K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0