Saint Petersburg, FL

Nominations Now Open For St. Pete’s Honored Veteran Award

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Community members can now nominate local St. Pete veterans for the Honored Veteran Award through Monday, October 24, 2022.

One or more veterans will be chosen to receive the award at the 9th Annual Veterans Day Celebration on Nov. 11.

The nomination form can be found here: https://form.jotform.com/92745276086164

St. Pete’s yearly Veterans Day Celebration will return for the 9th year in a row at Williams Park. Mayor Ken Welch will celebrate Veterans Day by honoring veterans and presenting the Honored Veteran Award to one or more outstanding local veterans.

Veterans Day Celebration: Friday, Nov. 11 at 8 a.m. at Williams Park Veterans Memorial 330 2nd Ave. N.

Past award recipients:

  • 2021: Sidney “Sid” Boyd Vaughn, Jr., Antonio “Tony” Sanpere, and Cathrine Washington
  • 2020: Dr. Harold William “Bill” Heller and James “Jim” Nixon
  • 2019: Geoff Barker
  • 2018: Maxine Cardinal Wehry
  • 2017: Carrie W. Nero and Charles Claybaker
  • 2016: Michael Jernigan
  • 2015: Willie Rodgers
  • 2014: Herbert Polson

The Free Press - TFP

