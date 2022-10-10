Read full article on original website
Related
monitordaily.com
Accord Financial Adds Habib as Managing Director of Business Development in Canada
Accord Financial expanded its Canadian asset-based finance and factoring senior management team to include Karim Habib as managing director of business development in Ontario and western Canada. Habib’s responsibilities will include expanding Accord’s brand presence as well as developing long-term business growth strategies. He will work closely with Accord’s leadership team to develop client relationships, lead new transaction opportunities and represent Accord at various industry events.
monitordaily.com
Regions Bank Launches Digital Solution for Business Clients
Regions Bank launched a digital solution through the RTP network from The Clearing House, enabling corporate banking clients to send real-time payments. The new real-time payments service is part of Regions’ iTreasury platform, which offers a wide range of competitive financial management options for businesses through Regions’ Treasury Management division.
monitordaily.com
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance Partner to Launch Customer Finance Platform
Battle Motors and ENGS Commercial Finance partnered to launch a customer finance platform in Battle Motors Capital. It will be powered by ENGS Commercial Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America, related companies and leaders in providing commercial finance solutions to equipment manufacturers and dealers. “Battle Motors Capital provides our customers with...
monitordaily.com
First Business Bank Promotes Kostichka to Senior Leadership
First Business Bank promoted Chase Kostichka to senior vice president – commercial real estate banking. Kostichka has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry helping clients grow their businesses and avoid financial risk. His areas of focus include assisting commercial real estate and C&I relationships with financing strategies.
IN THIS ARTICLE
monitordaily.com
Citizens Launches Carbon Offset Deposit Accounts for Corporate Clients
Citizens launched a carbon offset deposit account solution to provide corporate clients with another tool as they transition to a lower carbon economy. The account provides clients a way to acquire carbon offsets using credit earned on their deposits and to integrate sustainability into their strategies and products. It joins Citizens’ green deposits as part of the bank’s portfolio of solutions to help clients achieve environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals.
monitordaily.com
Full Circle Finance Acquired by Employees Through Stock Purchase
Full Circle Finance was acquired by its employees through a shareholder stock purchase. Tim Cetto, a forty-year veteran of the equipment finance community will stay on as a board member. Full Circle Finance was founded in 2009 by Cetto. “This industry has been so much fun and one that has...
US stocks rally in volatile trading as investors digest bank earnings and a potential UK tax-cut reversal
The S&P 500 may fall for the week that was rounding off with a Friday busy with bank earnings, retail sales and mini-budget fallout in the UK.
monitordaily.com
Hunter Street Sells All-Star Rents Platform
Hunter Street, a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm, sold its All-Star Rents platform, which is focused on the sale, rental and servicing of light equipment, to HercRentals, an equipment rental supplier with more than 300 locations in North America. “We are incredibly proud of the growth at All-Star and were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
monitordaily.com
ELFA Announces New Board of Directors, Neagle to Serve as Board Chair
During its 61st annual convention, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association announced its new board of directors and officers who will serve during the next 12 months. Robert Neagle, president and CEO of Finova Capital, is the new ELFA board chair and Robert Boyer, CLFP, president of First Commonwealth Equipment Finance, is now chair-elect. The chair-elect and new board members were recommended by ELFA’s nominating committee and approved by a vote of the general membership.
Stimulus Update: These 7 States Are Sending Stimulus Payments in October
Is yours on the list?
monitordaily.com
ACT Research: Inflation and Rising Rates Dampen Forecasts
According to ACT Research’s latest release of the North American Commercial Vehicle OUTLOOK, forecasts this month are slightly lower than September due to stubborn inflation and the Fed’s continued firm action toward bringing it down to its 2% target. “We note that we are already starting to see...
Comments / 0