During its 61st annual convention, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association announced its new board of directors and officers who will serve during the next 12 months. Robert Neagle, president and CEO of Finova Capital, is the new ELFA board chair and Robert Boyer, CLFP, president of First Commonwealth Equipment Finance, is now chair-elect. The chair-elect and new board members were recommended by ELFA’s nominating committee and approved by a vote of the general membership.

