Soul Carrier's newest rendition is available at some of valley's top resorts including Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale, Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and more. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For travelers and locals alike looking to always be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, announced today the launch of a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to The Grand Canyon State and the more than 30-million guests annually who seek rest, relaxation and rejuvenation within its buzzing resort community.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO