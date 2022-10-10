Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
The Post and Courier
Second Columbia-area student arrested over hoax shooter calls
COLUMBIA — A 14-year-old was arrested on Oct. 13 after the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he called Keenan High School administration and said there would be a shooting on campus. His arrest on Oct. 13 is the second the sheriff’s department has made in connection with threats made...
wach.com
14-year-old student arrested for alleged phone threat made to Keenan High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A 14-year-old Keenan High School student has been arrested after a phone threat was made to the school, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. On Oct 11, the administration at Keenan High received a phone call around 10:15 a.m. and the caller stated there...
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
WIS-TV
SC State taking security precautions for homecoming after off-campus shooting injured student
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University officials announced heightened security at Homecoming after an off-campus shooting injured a student. President Alexander Conyers said that he spoke with the student and her mother at a hospital Wednesday morning after she received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound on Tuesday night. Conyers...
abccolumbia.com
Lower Richland High school student charged with false active shooter call
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced the arrest of a 16 year-old Lower Richland High School student following a false call made yesterday claiming of an active shooter at the school. Deputies determined there was no active shooter on campus or evidence of a shooting after...
wach.com
Lower Richland High School student arrested in connection with active shooter hoax
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff's Department says it' has arrested a teen after making a hoax active shooter call at Lower Richland High School Monday afternoon. The call came from a 16-year-old student at the high school, who was arrested and charged with unlawful use of...
wach.com
Sheriff: 'Catch and release is for fishing, not criminals'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sheriff Leon Lott of the Richland County Sheriff's Department joined SC lawmakers to discuss the "catch and release" issue in our court systems. RCSD, lawmakers discuss "catch and release" issue in SC court systems. Senator Brian Adams of Charleston and Senator Dick Harpootlian of Richland...
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault
SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
coladaily.com
C.A. Johnson High School under lock down
Columbia Police Department (CPD) officers are safeguarding the inside and outside of C.A. Johnson High School. According to CPD, a circulating social media post threatened gun violence today. A shooting has not occurred. CPD and Richland School District One are working together to track down the threat origin and to...
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
The Post and Courier
Court denies bail for Columbia man charged in homicide spree
CONWAY — Bail was denied for Matthew Dewitt, the 25-year-old Columbia man who allegedly shot and killed three people, including his own father, in their homes Oct. 9. He has admitted to at least one of the killings so far, according to officials. Dewitt appeared before magistrate's court Oct....
abccolumbia.com
‘CRACK IN THE SYSTEM’: Richland County sheriff and lawmakers call for changes in criminal justice system
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The amount of criminal offenders committing more crimes after being released on bond has reached “epidemic levels” according to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott and two state senators. “When is it going to stop? It has got to stop,” said Sheriff Leon Lott,...
Man accused of killing Columbia couple, another woman faces a judge for first time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The man accused of shooting and killing three of his family members in South Carolina, including two in Columbia, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Matthew Allen Dewitt, 25, went before a bond court judge at the Horry County Detention Center. The judge informed Dewitt that by law he couldn't set bond on the murder charge and told him he must remain in jail until a circuit court hearing can be held.
Construction worker at Irmo High School sent to Augusta Burn center after being injured
IRMO, S.C. — A construction worker has been injured while doing work at Irmo High School. Lexington County Emergency Services said around 3:40 p.m. Thursday they got a call regarding a medical event at the school. They said a 39-year-old construction worker suffered flash burns from an apparent electrical shock.
wach.com
SC man sentenced to 10 years in boat crash that killed two in 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison in a boat crash that killed two people in Aug. 2020, per the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced Oct. 10 in Newberry County court to 10 years in prison, fined $20,000, and ordered to complete 250 hours of community service after pleading guilty to two felony charges of boating under the influence resulting in death.
wach.com
OCSO reveal earlier shooting happened just hours before shooting near SCSU campus
ORANGEBURG, SC — Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed another shooting just hours earlier Tuesday also miles away from campus on Bleakley Street. A woman was shot in each shooting- one a student at the university. WACH FOX News talked to students demanding stronger security be put into place. As...
abccolumbia.com
Richland County judge grants bond to former school district employee accused of embezzlement
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A former school district employee stood before Judge Clifton Newman in a Richland County courtroom Thursday afternoon. Travis Braddy, 43 and formerly employed by Richland County School District One, faces multiple charges related to his time with the district. Braddy faces a charge of misconduct...
The Post and Courier
Ex-Richland One schools official indicted on embezzlement, corruption charges
COLUMBIA — A former Richland One School District purchasing official has been indicted on charges he misspent tens of thousands of public dollars on himself, including by abusing district purchase cards. The state grand jury on Sept. 15 charged Travis Antonio Braddy, 43, with a dozen counts of misconduct...
