No CRT in JCMO schools
Many Jefferson City school parents were up in arms back last year when then Superintendent Larry Linthacum said a theoretical classroom discussion on current events could have included students talking about Critical Race Theory as a way to generate dialogue. Superintendent Bryan McGraw joined us on Wake Up Mid – Missouri …
Iconic Missouri Route 66 motel going up for sale
Owner and proprietor of the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, Connie Echols, has announced that she will be selling the historic motel and plans to retire, according to the Route 66 Association of Missouri.
Washington County Company Wins Regional Logger of the Year Award
(Mineral Point) A logging company, located in Washington County is the recipient of prestigious award from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Jarvis Timber Company in Mineral Point is the winner of the 2022 M.D.C. Regional Logger of the Year award. Owner Shannon Jarvis says his company was given the honor...
Bennett Spring State Park includes two resources on the National Register of Historic Places
Trout fishing in Bennett Spring State Park in Missouri.rjones0856, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Located in the counties of Dallas and Laclede is a beautiful state park about 12 miles west of Lebanon, Missouri. The Bennett Spring flows into the Niangua River averaging 100 million gallons of daily flow. Other activities at the park include hiking, camping, canoeing, and fly fishing.
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
Local stores to be rebranded as Tractor Supply Company or Bomgaars
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has given approval for Tractor Supply Company to purchase Orscheln Farm and Home — with the exception that some Orscheln stores, including those in Franklin County, will be sold to other buyers. Tractor Supply Company will retain and rebrand 81 of Orscheln’s 166 stores,...
Mother remembers daughter following death in Laclede County
Police in Springfield say while the risk is low, watch for “rainbow fentanyl” mixed into Halloween candy. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to provide improved service to clients. A Springfield charity is beginning the move to a facility allowing it to...
Man evades police after stealing truck in Willow Springs
Last week, a Cabool man evaded a 24-hour, multi-agency manhunt after allegedly stealing a truck in Willow Springs. Surveillance video of the parking lot at MUNCH food pantry and thrift store shows a woman, later identified to be Stephanie Johnson of Cabool, arriving in a green Ford Explorer with a male passenger, later identified as Beau Burton, 32, of Cabool. According to police records, Burton can be seen exiting the vehicle and traveling on foot to the Willow Villa Apartments on East Main St.
Truck crash in Wright County kills 1
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed after being ejected from a truck near Norwood in Wright County today, Oct. 10. Sarah A. Thompson, 68, and Christopher S. Thompson, 42, of Ozark were riding in a 2005 GMC 1500 light-duty pickup on US Highway 60 two miles east of Norwood. Around 11:03 a.m., Missouri […]
Three hurt in one-vehicle crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three Kansas residents were hurt after crashing in the rain this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Ford 350 van slowed down for traffic and started to fishtail, before overturning. Troopers also said the van was going too fast for conditions. It happened at Highway 50 west of The post Three hurt in one-vehicle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Update: Home where Union firefighter was injured burns again
A Union firefighter was hospitalized and released Tuesday after falling through a floor into the basement in a home that was on fire south of Union. The same single-story house with a walk-out basement caught fire again Wednesday morning, burning most of what remained of it.
One Dead After Wright County Crash
(KTTS News) — A man from Ozark is dead after a crash in Wright County. The crash happened after 11 a.m. Monday. The Highway Patrol says Christopher Thompson, 42, was riding in a pickup when the driver lost control on Highway 60 east of Norwood. Thompson was not wearing...
St. Clair man arrested for stealing vehicle in Franklin County, wife remains on the run
One man is taken into custody, and his wife remains on the run, for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Franklin County. David Bell, 41, of St. Clair, is charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. His wife, Rachelle Bell, 44, of St. Clair, is not yet in custody and has not yet been charged.
Driver suspected of DWI after crash in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY — A mid-Missouri man was taken into custody Sunday night after a crash in the 1600 block of US Highway 50/63 in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says 42-year-old Jason Strope, of Linn, was driving westbound when he crashed into the back of a vehicle driven by Katina Paternostro around 7:30 PM.
Murder Trial Is Set for Centerville Man
(Steelville) A man from Centerville, facing first degree murder, armed criminal action and two unlawful use of weapon felonies out of Reynolds County, has a date now for his jury trial. 44-year-old Jason W. Baker is accused of shooting and killing the mother of his 9-year-old and 7-year-old sons at...
Jefferson City man on the loose after shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Jefferson City man is at large and charged with Burglary, Assault, and Armed Criminal Action after firing several shots at a victim early Sunday morning, striking him once. According to court documents, 36-year-old Kevon Mason entered a room where his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend were...
Patrol arrests Summersville man on assault charge Tuesday
A Summersville man is in the Texas County Jail following his arrest Tuesday on a third-degree domestic assault charge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Derick J. Cook is held in the Texas County Jail.
Camden County deputies arrest county’s most wanted
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Camden County Sheriff’s Office arrested the county’s most wanted individuals. Deputies captured Ashley Elkins on Monday as deputies patrolled Osage Beach and found what they believed to be a stolen vehicle. Deputies discovered methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Elkins is also...
