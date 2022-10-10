OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three Kansas residents were hurt after crashing in the rain this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Ford 350 van slowed down for traffic and started to fishtail, before overturning. Troopers also said the van was going too fast for conditions. It happened at Highway 50 west of The post Three hurt in one-vehicle crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

