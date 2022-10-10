Read full article on original website
Thursday's Transactions
COLORADO ROCKIES — Announced third base and infield coach Stu Cole has been reassigned to a minor league staff position and hitting coach Dave Magadan and the Rockies have mutually agreed to part ways. Returning staff are manager Bud Black, bullpen coach Reid Cornelius, first base coach Ron Gideon, assistant hitting coach Andy González, assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere, bench coach Mike Redmond and pitching coach Darryl Scott.
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
Guardians-Yankees ALDS Game 2 rained out, makeup Friday
NEW YORK (AP) — A postseason rainout in New York left the Cleveland Guardians feeling right at home. The second game of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and New York Yankees was postponed Thursday because of steady rain in the forecast and rescheduled for 1:07 p.m. on Friday.
