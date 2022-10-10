Read full article on original website
kitco.com
A red-hot CPI of 8.2% plunges the crypto market deep into the negative
In September, inflation in the U.S. was up 0.4% month over month, meaning both the yearly and monthly...
kitco.com
Dominica selects TRON to develop its national blockchain infrastructure
The partnership between Dominica and TRON was originally announced via a press release from the office of the...
kitco.com
Tether eliminates all commercial paper exposure from its reserves
"This announcement comes as part of Tether's ongoing efforts to increase transparency, with investor protection at the core...
kitco.com
Crypto adoption in the Middle East expands as the region gets its first Bitcoin ETP
On Wednesday, 21 Shares, a global provider of cryptocurrency exchange-trading products (ETP), debuted the launch of a physically-backed...
kitco.com
Portugal explores 28% capital gain tax on crypto
(Kitco News) After becoming one of the most crypto-friendly nations in Europe with no crypto tax on individuals, Portugal is now looking into the idea of a 28% capital gain tax for digital currencies. The country's Finance Minister, Fernando Medina, submitted a new budget draft proposal that calls for a...
kitco.com
New bill introduced to bring the U.S. back to the gold standard to control gov't spending and inflation
(Kitco News) - One American politician proposes bringing stability back to the U.S. economy and its currency by introducing a new gold standard. Last week, U.S. House Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced the Gold Standard Restoration Act. The bill looks to peg the U.S. dollar to gold to address the growing inflation threat, massive deficit spending and instability within the U.S. monetary system.
kitco.com
UK's Royal Mint announces record profits as investors turn to gold amid market turmoil
(Kitco News) The Royal Mint saw record profits during its latest financial year, which ended on March 31, as investors diversified their portfolios with precious metals. The UK's oldest company and the official maker of UK coins reported sales of more than £1.2 billion ($1.33 billion) during the fiscal year, with pre-tax profits of £18 million ($20.4 million).
kitco.com
Stablecoins should be subject to the same rules as banks, say regulators
"Most existing stablecoin issuers promise (implicitly or explicitly) to maintain a stable value, typically relative to a single...
kitco.com
Custodia sues the Fed, alleging “favoritism” after it granted BNY Mellon a master account
BNY Mellon revealed the launch of its new Digital Asset Custody platform on Tuesday, noting that it was...
kitco.com
Bitcoin holds support at $19,150 as global markets trade flat
Traditional financial markets experienced a similar story in trading on Wednesday as hotter-than-expected producer price inflation data and...
kitco.com
British pension funds press BoE to extend bond buys amid cash scramble
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - UK pension schemes are racing to raise hundreds of billions of pounds to shore up derivatives positions before the Bank of England calls time on support aimed at keeping them afloat. Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the BoE would stop buying bonds as...
kitco.com
Osisko reports record preliminary deliveries, revenues and cash margin in Q3 2022
Osisko said that the company recorded preliminary revenues from royalties and streams of C$53.7 million during Q3 2022...
kitco.com
Despite stagnant prices, institutions continue to show interest in blockchain technology
2021 saw the rise of many popular market sectors that caught the eye of institutions – including decentralized...
kitco.com
ASML shares fall 9% after Taiwan customer says it's cutting capital spending
AMSTERDAM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML (ASML.AS) fell 9% on Thursday after its biggest customer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) cut its forecasts for capital spending by 10% this year, citing in part equipment delays. Half of the reason for TSMC's cut was due...
kitco.com
Tech, miners drag TSX to March 2021 lows after hot U.S. inflation data
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell for the sixth straight session on Thursday due to losses in technology and mining shares, with a surge in U.S. inflation raising fears of more big interest-rate hikes in the world's largest economy. At 10:04 a.m. ET (14:04 GMT), the Toronto...
kitco.com
BlackRock profit beats as ETF demand holds up against market rout
Oct 13 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly profit on Thursday as strong demand for exchange-traded funds and other low-risk products cushioned the hit to fee income from a global market rout. The threat of a recession, rapidly rising interest rates and the Ukraine crisis...
kitco.com
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
kitco.com
TSX opens sharply lower after hot U.S. inflation data
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened sharply lower on Thursday, dragged down by technology stocks after a stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data stoked worries that the Federal Reserve will continue on its aggressive rate-hiking spree. At 09:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index...
kitco.com
Sterling rallies after reports of UK tax U-turn, shrugs off U.S. CPI
LONDON, Oct 13 - The pound held firm in volatile trade on Thursday, having surged to a one-week high after reports of a possible U-turn by the UK government on its fiscal plans, before strong U.S. inflation data tempered some of those gains. read more. The pound surged as much...
kitco.com
Google and Coinbase partnership will enable crypto payments for cloud services
Coinbase Commerce will be used to process the payments, while Coinbase Prime will be utilized by Google for...
