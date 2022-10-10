ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Porterville Recorder

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily Derby' game

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily Derby" game were:. 1st:10 Solid Gold-2nd:8 Gorgeous George-3rd:12 Lucky Charms, Race Time: 1:41.46. (1st: 10 Solid Gold, 2nd: 8 Gorgeous George, 3rd: 12 Lucky Charms; Race Time: one: 41.46) Estimated jackpot: $244,000. ¶ To win...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’

LOS ANGELES, Calif. and CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds,...
FLORIDA STATE
Drought-stricken California approves desalination plant

DANA POINT, Calif. (AP) — With California struggling through historic drought, the state's Coastal Commission on Thursday approved a desalination plant that could turn up to 5 million gallons of seawater a day into drinkable water. The commission voted 11-0 to approve the proposed Doheny Ocean Desalination Project in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Republican in uphill bid to upend appointed attorney general

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Hochman thinks he has the resume that California Attorney General Rob Bonta can only dream of having: assistant U.S. attorney in Los Angeles. Assistant U.S. attorney general leading tax fraud investigations under President George W. Bush. President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission. Defense attorney in private practice.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Desert Chic: Scottsdale-Based Luxury Accessories Brand Launches Arizona-Inspired Variation of Best-Selling Clutch Handbag

Soul Carrier's newest rendition is available at some of valley's top resorts including Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale, Fairmont Scottsdale Princess and more. SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — For travelers and locals alike looking to always be reminded of the heart, soul and grandeur for which Arizona is known, Soul Carrier, a Scottsdale-based luxury accessories brand, announced today the launch of a chic new variation of the best-selling clutch handbag paying homage to The Grand Canyon State and the more than 30-million guests annually who seek rest, relaxation and rejuvenation within its buzzing resort community.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

