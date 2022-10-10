ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Porterville Recorder

Mbappé scores as PSG held 1-1 by Benfica in Champions League

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain can still count on Kylian Mbappé despite rumors he wants to leave the club. The World Cup winner scored his 31st Champions League goal for PSG to become the club's record scorer in the competition as the French champions drew 1-1 with Benfica on Tuesday.
UEFA
Porterville Recorder

United wins on McTominay late goal, Arsenal victorious in EL

Scott McTominay scored deep into stoppage time to give Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Omonoia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday. McTominay received a pass from fellow substitute Jadon Sancho and fired the winner past Nigeria international goalkeeper Francis Uzoho at Old Trafford. Uzoho made some great saves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Porterville Recorder

FBI back at FIFA, teaming up to protect the World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — The FBI has been back at FIFA this week, working with soccer’s governing body to protect the World Cup in Qatar from potential crime including match-fixing. Federal investigators from the United States joined a panel meeting in Zurich that included Interpol and betting monitoring experts to oversee “timely handling of integrity matters” at the tournament that starts on Nov. 20, FIFA said on Thursday.
FIFA

