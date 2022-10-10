Read full article on original website
Mbappé scores as PSG held 1-1 by Benfica in Champions League
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain can still count on Kylian Mbappé despite rumors he wants to leave the club. The World Cup winner scored his 31st Champions League goal for PSG to become the club's record scorer in the competition as the French champions drew 1-1 with Benfica on Tuesday.
United wins on McTominay late goal, Arsenal victorious in EL
Scott McTominay scored deep into stoppage time to give Manchester United a 1-0 victory over Omonoia Nicosia in the Europa League on Thursday. McTominay received a pass from fellow substitute Jadon Sancho and fired the winner past Nigeria international goalkeeper Francis Uzoho at Old Trafford. Uzoho made some great saves...
Liverpool v Manchester City buildup, Premier League latest: football countdown – live
Team news, latest news and pre-match press conferences ahead of the latest round of matches. Join John Brewin and Will Magee
FBI back at FIFA, teaming up to protect the World Cup
ZURICH (AP) — The FBI has been back at FIFA this week, working with soccer’s governing body to protect the World Cup in Qatar from potential crime including match-fixing. Federal investigators from the United States joined a panel meeting in Zurich that included Interpol and betting monitoring experts to oversee “timely handling of integrity matters” at the tournament that starts on Nov. 20, FIFA said on Thursday.
