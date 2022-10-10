ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hemlock, MI

Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
SANFORD, MI
Hemlock, MI
Five candidates seek four seats on Saginaw City Council in November election

SAGINAW, MI — Four incumbents and one newcomer will chase four openings on the 9-member, nonpartisan Saginaw City Council during next month’s election. Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Balls, council members Bill Ostash and Autumn Scherzer, and resident Priscilla Garcia will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot. The four victors will serve 4-year seats.
SAGINAW, MI
Frankenmuth school board to fill 4 seats from pool of 12 candidates

SAGINAW COUNTY, MI-- With the terms of four Frankenmuth school board members set to expire at the end of the year, only two of those incumbents are running for re-election. Current board trustees Estella Grablick and Colin Maurer, board treasurer Travis Dafoe, and board secretary Amy McAvoy are all gearing up for the end of their term, but only Dafoe and Maurer have registered with the Saginaw County Clerk’s office to make a run at returning.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Grand Blanc Township park, Kayak Flint program in line for hotel tax funding

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county has given initial approval to spending hotel tax revenues to support two projects that boosters say help bring visitors to the county. Grand Blanc Township’s Creasey Bicentennial Park and Kayak Flint have received initial approval for the funding from the county Board of Commissioners and the action could be finalized next week.
GRAND BLANC, MI
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Flint reintroduces GLWA water back into distribution system

FLINT, MI -- Two months after a break in the Great Lakes Water Authority pipeline that supplies Flint, the city has completed the process of reintroducing GLWA water into its distribution system. A city spokeswoman told MLive-The Flint Journal that the transition was completed on Thursday, Oct. 13, returning Flint’s...
FLINT, MI
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message

EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
EAST LANSING, MI
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch

BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
BAY CITY, MI
Saginaw County Presecutor’s Office Unhappy With City Council Member’s Conduct in Assualt Case

A Saginaw man claiming to defend his home and property will be charged with assault for attacking a Saginaw City Councilman. On August 29, Councilman Michael Flores took a shortcut cross the yard of Diana Gains and Walt Curley while walking to his home on Mason Street. After an exchange where Curley told Flores to leave the property, Flores allegedly tried entering Curley’s home, when Curley reportedly hit him, then retrieved a baseball bat and hit him again in the leg after another exchange.
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials

Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
MICHIGAN STATE
Judge on ballot despite upcoming retirement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge will remain on the November ballot despite his upcoming retirement. Judge Joseph Farah announced his retirement earlier this year following sexual harassment allegations made against him. Following the allegations, Farah was relieved from his in-person docket. Shortly after, he announced...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
