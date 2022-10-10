Read full article on original website
Demolition of Flint Central-Whittier campus was ‘surprise’ agenda item
FLINT, MI – A more-than-usual number of Flint residents attended the Flint Board of Education meeting Wednesday night to hear the possible fate of Flint Central, the city’s oldest high school building. It was a surprise to several residents, each of whom live on Crapo Street across from...
Central-Whittier campus demolition to be considered by Flint Board of Education
FLINT, MI – The Flint Board of Education will vote on the possible demolition of the Flint Central and Whitter campus, a long-awaited decision that the community has anticipated since its closure in 2009. The board vote will take place at the Board Committee of the Whole meeting at...
WNEM
Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
Massive demo program gets rolling, aims to tear down 1,910 Flint area structures
FLINT, MI -- Partners in a massive demolition program say they have secured nearly $40 million to knock down 1,910 structures in the Flint area with a focus on buildings that have been damaged by fire, that are near schools or have people living next door. The Genesee County Land...
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
Five candidates seek four seats on Saginaw City Council in November election
SAGINAW, MI — Four incumbents and one newcomer will chase four openings on the 9-member, nonpartisan Saginaw City Council during next month’s election. Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore, Mayor Pro Tem Michael Balls, council members Bill Ostash and Autumn Scherzer, and resident Priscilla Garcia will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot. The four victors will serve 4-year seats.
Small school district in Michigan's Montcalm County isolated kids 4,000 times in 5 years
A small school district in central Michigan isolated children with disabilities in rooms more than 4,000 times over the last five school years — the most by far of any Michigan school district — and administrators will not reveal why. Instead, leaders of Montcalm Area Intermediate School District...
Frankenmuth school board to fill 4 seats from pool of 12 candidates
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI-- With the terms of four Frankenmuth school board members set to expire at the end of the year, only two of those incumbents are running for re-election. Current board trustees Estella Grablick and Colin Maurer, board treasurer Travis Dafoe, and board secretary Amy McAvoy are all gearing up for the end of their term, but only Dafoe and Maurer have registered with the Saginaw County Clerk’s office to make a run at returning.
Grand Blanc Township park, Kayak Flint program in line for hotel tax funding
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The county has given initial approval to spending hotel tax revenues to support two projects that boosters say help bring visitors to the county. Grand Blanc Township’s Creasey Bicentennial Park and Kayak Flint have received initial approval for the funding from the county Board of Commissioners and the action could be finalized next week.
Gov. Whitmer announces 3 more infrastructure projects complete in Michigan
(CBS DETROIT) - On the pursuit to fix Michigan's roads and bridges, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announces the completion of three infrastructure projects. The projects include the rebuilding of 2.7 miles of US-2 in Gogebic County, the Iosco Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Livingston County, and the Dollarville Road Rebuilding Our Bridges project in Luce County.The latest project in Livingston County began on Aug. 15. The Iosco Road Bridge over the west branch of the Red Cedar River had its superstructure replaced and slightly widened, and received substructure repairs. The bridge reopened to traffic beginning Monday, Oct. 10, making it four days...
Genesee commissioners back $3.25M for Ashley’s Buick City redevelopment plan
FLINT, MI -- Genesee County has taken the first step toward contributing to a redevelopment of the old Buick City site in Flint, giving initial approval to $3.25 million for water, sewer and stormwater work at the 350-acre property. The county Board of Commissioners took the action in a committee...
Mott Community College instructor gets second chance to become ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A Mott Community College history instructor from Grand Blanc will soon get a second chance to fulfill his lifetime dream of becoming a “Jeopardy!” champion. Aaron Gulyas is among the 18 former contestants that were chosen from previous seasons to compete in the first...
Flint reintroduces GLWA water back into distribution system
FLINT, MI -- Two months after a break in the Great Lakes Water Authority pipeline that supplies Flint, the city has completed the process of reintroducing GLWA water into its distribution system. A city spokeswoman told MLive-The Flint Journal that the transition was completed on Thursday, Oct. 13, returning Flint’s...
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
$820K in EGLE brownfield funding to help redevelop contaminated sites in Bay City, Sebewaing, and West Branch
BAY CITY, MI— Improvements will be made to places in three Michigan towns that are receiving $820,000 in Brownfield redevelopment grants awarded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to redevelop a handful of contaminated properties across mid-Michigan. The property redevelopments include the formation of...
recordpatriot.com
Wildlife Wednesday: A wetland sanctuary in west Midland County needs help
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Wildlife Recovery Association has managed a wetland sanctuary for over 50 years in west Midland County. Now the organization, led by Barb and Joe Rogers, is asking for help to protect the sanctuary and halt a potentially devastating development.
Salvation Army of Genesee County hiring bell ringers for 2022 Christmas season
FLINT, MI – The Salvation Army of Genesee County is in the process of hiring bell ringers for the upcoming 2022 Red Kettle Campaign that will begin the week of Nov. 9. Applications will be taken from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at the Citadel Corps located at 211 W. Kearsley St. in downtown Flint.
wsgw.com
Saginaw County Presecutor’s Office Unhappy With City Council Member’s Conduct in Assualt Case
A Saginaw man claiming to defend his home and property will be charged with assault for attacking a Saginaw City Councilman. On August 29, Councilman Michael Flores took a shortcut cross the yard of Diana Gains and Walt Curley while walking to his home on Mason Street. After an exchange where Curley told Flores to leave the property, Flores allegedly tried entering Curley’s home, when Curley reportedly hit him, then retrieved a baseball bat and hit him again in the leg after another exchange.
Michigan State president’s resignation concerns Gov. Whitmer, other officials
Multiple officials from across Michigan expressed concern over Thursday’s sudden resignation of Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification of Title IX reporting, announced his resignation in an Oct. 13 video message to the university community. He said he cannot continue serving in his role for a board that he said is interfering in those investigations.
WNEM
Judge on ballot despite upcoming retirement
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County Circuit Court judge will remain on the November ballot despite his upcoming retirement. Judge Joseph Farah announced his retirement earlier this year following sexual harassment allegations made against him. Following the allegations, Farah was relieved from his in-person docket. Shortly after, he announced...
MLive
