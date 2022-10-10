ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

flagpole.com

Former Superintendent Xernona Thomas Risked Her Health and Broke CCSD’s Glass Ceiling

For years, Xernona Thomas silently carried the pressures of her job in the central office of the Clarke County School District. “Dr. Thomas seemed to have a limitless capacity to work with people she may not have agreed with, and with whom she wasn’t the most popular,” says LaKeisha Gantt, president of the Clarke County Board of Education. “You would rarely see her emotions take over her leadership and work. She was never derailed and not able to do her job.”
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

What is your favourite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
GEORGIA STATE
hallcounty.org

Hall County Administrator announces retirement, successor named

Hall County Administrator Jock Connell has announced his retirement, effective March 31, 2023, and Zach Propes, currently serving as Assistant Hall County Administrator, has been named as Connell’s replacement. “We are fortunate to have had Jock’s leadership and experience over the past several years,” Hall County Commission Chairman Richard...
HALL COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Jack A. Phillips, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Susan Phillips Personal Representative's Address: 4612 E. Fairview Rd., Stockbridge, GA 30281 This 3 day of October, 2022. 908-83635 10/12 19 26 11/2/2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Contested East Cobb liquor store license upheld by commissioners

Cobb commissioners voted Tuesday to uphold a decision by the Cobb License Review Board to grant a liquor license for a new bottle shop on Johnson Ferry Road. By a 4-1 vote, commissioners confirmed the decision to grant a beer, wine, liquor and Sunday pouring license to WellSpun Investments Inc., which plans to open the Habits Bottle Shop on 2940 Johnson Ferry Road.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart Give Update on Vince Dooley

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart reacted to the news on Wednesday that former UGA coach Vince Dooley was headed home from the hospital. “He's been tremendous,” Kirby said when asked about Dooley. "He's represented UGA for so long with such class. He's been internal in my success from the time I was a player to my time as a coach. I've kept in touch with him for a long time. He knew my wife when she played here. It is great to see him, and know that he cares so much about the program.”
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Lawrenceville man arrested in downtown shooting

A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting Saturday in Athens that left two people injured. Athens-Clarke County police were called to the 200 block of West Clayton Street about 2:15am on reports of a fight. Officers found a 30 year old man bleeding from his head and lying on the sidewalk in front of the Tropical Bar with a 22 year old woman standing nearby who had been shot in the hand. Both victims are expected to survive.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Monroe teen, 16, dies in overnight crash in Between

UPDATE – A 16-year-old Monroe teen was killed in a single vehicle crash on Highway 78 near Sardis Church Road in Between in the early morning hours of Oct. 13, 2022. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46 said that Troopers responded to the crash at the request of Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Jamiyus Wade, 16, of Monroe was declared deceased on scene. His next of kin has been notified. Thacker said that two other Monroe teens, ages 13 and 14, were transported to Piedmont Walton Hospital with injuries.
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Wreck claims life of Cumming woman

A Cumming woman died Tuesday night in a collision with a truck on Ga. 20 at the entrance to Lakeland Plaza in Cumming. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Stacie Miller said Alison Flowers, 43, of Cumming, died when her Hyundai Sonata failed to yield and turned in front of the Freightliner truck.
CUMMING, GA

