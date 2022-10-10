Read full article on original website
Fordson volleyball takes down rival Dearborn High w/ PHOTO GALLERY
The KLAA wrapped up the league portion of its 2022 volleyball slate on Tuesday. Among the matchups around the league featured Dearborn High visiting crosstown foe Fordson. Both teams entered the matchup with a 2-4 mark in KLAA East play looking to continue some late-season momentum. Dearborn a week ago...
Woodhaven boys soccer tops Dearborn Edsel Ford; earns share of Downriver League title w/ PHOTO GALLERY
With the Downriver League title on the line, Dearborn Edsel Ford headed to Woodhaven on Monday night. Edsel came into the game undefeated in league play and in sole possession of first place. The visiting Thunderbirds had already clinched a share of the DRL title and needed a victory or tie against the Warriors to claim the overall crown.
