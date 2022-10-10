With the Downriver League title on the line, Dearborn Edsel Ford headed to Woodhaven on Monday night. Edsel came into the game undefeated in league play and in sole possession of first place. The visiting Thunderbirds had already clinched a share of the DRL title and needed a victory or tie against the Warriors to claim the overall crown.

WOODHAVEN, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO