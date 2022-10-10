Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route
The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”. The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.
Waynesboro ranks no. 67 in Virginia cities for income spent on monthly household bills
The average Waynesboro household spends $1,750 per month on bills, 12.6 percent lower than the national average. According to doxo’s recent report 50 Largest U.S. Cities Household Spend Report 2022, the monthly average includes the 10 most common household bills: mortgage, rent, car payment, utilities, health insurance, car insurance, cable TV & Internet, cell phone, alarm & security and life insurance.
Want to be a beekeeper? Virginia households eligible for free supplies for up to three beehives
Virginia residents who want to start beehives may be able to get their beehive units for free, as part of the 2022 Beehive Distribution Program offered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The program provides free equipment for assembling up to three new beehives to Virginia residents.
Virginia Department of Forestry launches online seedling store
The Virginia Department of Forestry is offering the purchase of a wide variety of trees through an online seedling store. The seedlings are bred specifically for Virginia’s soils and climate, according to a news release from VDOF. In addition to 45 species of trees and shrubs, VDOF offers several...
Update: Missing former VCU Final Four team alum found safe in North Carolina
Former VCU Basketball player Rob Brandenberg, reported missing earlier this week, has been located in North Carolina and is safe, according to the Henrico Police Department. Brandenberg, 30, had left a note for his girlfriend on Monday and was despondent, according to published reports. A three-year starter who saw action...
Shared solar programs approved by SCC for Dominion customers in Virginia
Customers of Dominion Energy Virginia may now participate in shared solar initiatives, after the State Corporation Commission approved two programs. Under a shared solar program, a customer purchases a subscription for a certain amount of the kilowatt-hour (kWh) electricity produced by a solar facility. During the 2020 session of the...
2022 Virginia Victims Fund report provides financial results, initiatives for next year
The FY22 Annual Report on the Victims Fund (VVF) has been released by the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission. The report is also known as the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund, and provides a summary of key functions, initiatives, trends and outcomes for VVF and the Sexual Assault Forensic Exam Payment Program (SAFE). The report features the financial results of fiscal year 2022 and a look ahead to fiscal year 2023 initiatives.
Group demands student loan giant end plan to deny student debt relief in California
The American Federation of Teachers and the Student Borrower Protection Center have demanded that student loan giant Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority, or MOHELA, “cease and desist from engaging in a range of unlawful loan servicing practices and end the company’s scheme to deny student debt relief to tens of millions of Americans,” according to a news release from the SBPC.
Virginia Main Streets receive economic boosts with grant funding
Sixteen communities will receive 2023 Virginia Main Street grants to revitalize historic commercial districts, expand small businesses and bolster local economies through new technology and improved marketing. The grant funding totals $257,000. “For over 30 years, the Virginia Main Street program has been critical to economic development, small business growth...
Fair Housing Office marks 50 years of protecting homeowners, renters against discrimination
Created in 1972 with the passage of Virginia’s Fair Housing Law, and four years after the passage of the federal Fair Housing Act, Virginia’s Fair Housing Office celebrates 50 years in 2022. The Fair Housing Law protects 12 classes: race, color, religion, national origin, sex, elderliness, familial status,...
National Fire Prevention Week: Make a home fire escape plan
As National Fire Prevention Week continues, the Virginia Department of Fire Programs urges Virginia residents to make an escape plan with two ways out of every room. According to the NFPA, only one of every three American households have actually developed and practiced a home fire escape plan. “Fire moves...
