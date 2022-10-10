The FY22 Annual Report on the Victims Fund (VVF) has been released by the Virginia Workers’ Compensation Commission. The report is also known as the Criminal Injuries Compensation Fund, and provides a summary of key functions, initiatives, trends and outcomes for VVF and the Sexual Assault Forensic Exam Payment Program (SAFE). The report features the financial results of fiscal year 2022 and a look ahead to fiscal year 2023 initiatives.

