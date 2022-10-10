ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, VT

Vermont man dies after crashing into cow at over 100 mph

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

SHELDON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Vermont man has died after reportedly crashing into a cow while going over 100 miles per hour. The Vermont State Police said the driver, Jason St Pierre, 48, of Enosburg, died on scene.

On October 9 around 10:30 p.m., police were notified of a car that struck a cow on Route 105 in Sheldon near the Abbey Restaurant. A nurse was reportedly on scene and said the driver was dead. The cow also died.

Police found that the car was heading west when it struck a cow that was in the roadway. EMS executed CPR on St Pierre, but he died from his injuries. The passenger was not injured and reportedly told troopers that they were traveling over 100 mph at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about who owns the cow can call the Vermont State Police in Saint Albans at (802) 524-5993.

