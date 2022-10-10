ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Cheyenne resident wins AARP Community Service Award

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — AARP Wyoming announced today that Cheyenne’s Charlie Simineo has been named the winner of the 2022 Eddie Wadda Community Service Award. Simineo will be honored at AARP Wyoming’s Volunteer Summit in Casper on Oct. 14 for his service. The AARP Community Contact Award was...
CHEYENNE, WY
Obituaries: Sanchez; Cashner; Book; Drewyer, Sr.

Phillip L. Sanchez: February 27, 1965 – October 4, 2022. Phillip Sanchez, 57, of Cheyenne, passed at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 27, 1965, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Gilfredo and Mary Sanchez. Phillip had a heart of gold, he loved his family and...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne to see sunny and windy days ahead

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect a few sunny and windy days ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 13 is set to be sunny with a high of 60 and north-northwest winds at 10–15 mph. Wind speeds will increase in the afternoon to 20–25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 37 and west-northwest winds at 10–20 mph. There is the possibility of gusts as high as 30 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/12/22–10/13/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news

Laramie police announce arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Laramie Police Department announced two recent arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents. 58-year-old Michael Yeaman, an Idaho resident, was arrested Monday. On Sunday, Oct. 2, Laramie police were dispatched to a report of an assault on the 1800 block of West Curtis Street.
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Erick R. Orozco-Renova, 27 –...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cam Stone earns weekly Paul Hornung Award for performance vs. New Mexico

LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming sophomore cornerback Cam Stone has been named to this week’s Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll by the Louisville Sports Commission. The award honors the most versatile player in major college football. The Paul Hornung Award, presented by Texas Roadhouse, is in its...
LOUISVILLE, KY

