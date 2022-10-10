Read full article on original website
Cheyenne resident wins AARP Community Service Award
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — AARP Wyoming announced today that Cheyenne’s Charlie Simineo has been named the winner of the 2022 Eddie Wadda Community Service Award. Simineo will be honored at AARP Wyoming’s Volunteer Summit in Casper on Oct. 14 for his service. The AARP Community Contact Award was...
Laramie County Library to host concert from Julie and John Pennell
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Public Library has announced it will be hosting a free live concert from Julie and John Pennell. The event will take place Friday, Oct. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the library’s Cottonwood Room. Singer-songwriters Julie and John Pennell will be...
Laramie County School District announces 2023 graduation locations
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Frontier Park has been chosen as the location for the 2023 Laramie County School District 1 graduations. The graduations will be held on Friday, May 26 at the following times:. East High School – 9:30 a.m. Central High School – 1:30 p.m. South...
Laramie County residents gather to speak out against annexations in south Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne City Council Chambers were full of residents from both the city and the county who are against recent annexations and any possible annexations in the future. During the City Council meeting on Monday, Oct. 11, the council had a public hearing for 1,280 acres...
Obituaries: Sanchez; Cashner; Book; Drewyer, Sr.
Phillip L. Sanchez: February 27, 1965 – October 4, 2022. Phillip Sanchez, 57, of Cheyenne, passed at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on February 27, 1965, in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Gilfredo and Mary Sanchez. Phillip had a heart of gold, he loved his family and...
(VIDEO) Cheyenne police seek plant vandals
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department said Thursday it is seeking information to help identify suspects seen in surveillance video vandalizing foliage. “These perennial pirates were seen digging through planters behind the Paramount Café located at 1607 Capitol Avenue,” police said. “While it is nearing the...
Cheyenne first responders support Special Olympics Athletes through hockey game
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Come and support local law enforcement and fire agencies as they go head-to-head in hockey with the Fort Collins Blue Warriors this weekend. The event will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16 and will be benefiting the local Cheyenne Special Olympic Wyoming athletes. Doors will open...
Cheyenne to see sunny and windy days ahead
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect a few sunny and windy days ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 13 is set to be sunny with a high of 60 and north-northwest winds at 10–15 mph. Wind speeds will increase in the afternoon to 20–25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 37 and west-northwest winds at 10–20 mph. There is the possibility of gusts as high as 30 mph.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/12/22–10/13/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie police announce arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Laramie Police Department announced two recent arrests in separate aggravated assault incidents. 58-year-old Michael Yeaman, an Idaho resident, was arrested Monday. On Sunday, Oct. 2, Laramie police were dispatched to a report of an assault on the 1800 block of West Curtis Street.
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (10/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Erick R. Orozco-Renova, 27 –...
Five people sentenced in federal court for various crimes in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five people were sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in Wyoming District Court for various crimes. Chad Allan Kemper was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment followed by five years’ supervised release for failing to register as a sex offender. During his release, he will be required to comply with the requirements of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act as directed by the probation officer, the Bureau of Prisons, or any state sex offender registration agency.
Cam Stone earns weekly Paul Hornung Award for performance vs. New Mexico
LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming sophomore cornerback Cam Stone has been named to this week’s Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll by the Louisville Sports Commission. The award honors the most versatile player in major college football. The Paul Hornung Award, presented by Texas Roadhouse, is in its...
