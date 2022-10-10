CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect a few sunny and windy days ahead, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Oct. 13 is set to be sunny with a high of 60 and north-northwest winds at 10–15 mph. Wind speeds will increase in the afternoon to 20–25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The evening will be clear with a low of 37 and west-northwest winds at 10–20 mph. There is the possibility of gusts as high as 30 mph.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 17 HOURS AGO