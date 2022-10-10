Read full article on original website
The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
The Pittsburgh Steelers are off to a disastrous start to the 2022 season. Following a 38-3 loss to the Buffalo Bills, the Steelers sit at 1-4 on the year - tied for the worst record in the league. Given the team's recent struggles, fans are starting to wonder if Mike Tomlin is still the right leader for the franchise.
Sorry, Carolina Panthers fans. It doesn’t sound like Sean Payton will be coming to your rescue. The Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule on on Monday, and that had the NFL buzzing about a possible return to the league for Payton. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway made waves on social media on Thursday with a radio interview. Elway revealed that the Broncos, who hired Nathaniel Hackett this offseason, were also big fans of Kevin O'Connell. “We were really, really impressed with his interview, so it does not surprise me...
Tom Brady's apparel brand is joining forces with a rising college star. The BRADY line announced an NIL partnership with Jackson State quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer and head coach Deion Sanders. "Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," Brady said in a statement, per...
The Buffalo Bills continued with their winning ways in Week 5, dismantling the Pittsburgh Steelers. Buffalo did exactly what you are supposed to do as a Super Bowl favorite, taking full advantage of a Steelers team that was dealing with some injuries on defense and had a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett making his first career start.
If the Green Bay Packers want to sign Odell Beckham Jr. later this season, they'll need to increase their offer from last year. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Packers offered Beckham the veterans' minimum of $660,000 in 2021. This was after the Cleveland Browns waived Beckham. When the dust...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Quarterback Baker Mayfield was a no-show at the portion of practice open to reporters on Thursday, further increasing the likelihood that P.J. Walker will start for the Carolina Panthers against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday that...
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
The power to exile a person rests with the public, not the government.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte native Steve Wilks was introduced Tuesday at noon as the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers Tuesday, albeit with an interim tag. Wilks grew up playing at West Charlotte High School, attended App State, and is a former head coach at Charlotte HBCU Johnson C. Smith University. […]
WHEREVER Sean Payton ends up next - there must be a sense of alignment. The legendary NFL coach opened up to Kay Adams on Up And Adams this Tuesday about exactly what it is he believes is necessary for a team to succeed and gave insight into what he will be looking for when he eventually returns to the league.
There was almost a world where Nathanial Hackett was not the Denver Broncos head coach. John Elway, who's the former general manager of the team, spoke to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press about the interview process and said that it was between Hackett and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell.
Over the weekend, there were two horrific roughing the passer penalties called in the NFL. The first of which happened as the Atlanta Falcons were facing off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Star defensive lineman Grady Jarrett got to Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and slung him to the ground. Officials...
Last Sunday, Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was penalized for sacking Tom Brady. Though it was a routine hit, the officials threw a flag for roughing the passer. Following the loss, Jarrett told reporters that he was baffled by the call. "Just looking back on it, I'm still kind...
“Scott [Fitterer] is our GM,” Tepper said during the post-Matt Rhule firing press conference. “There’s no thought of mind right now. Right now, my focus is [on Steve] Wilks and how he can have success in his new role.”. Fitterer, 48, spent the bulk of his front...
Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. continues to prove that his determination is second to none. Last week, Robinson made his NFL debut. This was a little over a month after he suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Fast forward to this Thursday, and NFL Network insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike...
