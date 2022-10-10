Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows
The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
californianewswire.com
Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’
CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
blackchronicle.com
25 more Miami-Dade officers head to Florida’s west coast to help with hurricane recovery efforts
DORAL, Fla. – A complete of 25 new officers from Miami-Dade County are driving throughout the state Wednesday to proceed helping with the recovery on the west coast of the state following Hurricane Ian. Many of the affected communities have misplaced all the pieces and so they want all...
Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022
If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
Areas most impacted by Hurricane Ian to see more storms through Friday
Showers and thunderstorms have returned to Florida. Unfortunately, those most impacted by Hurricane Ian are forecast to get hit by numerous storms through Friday.
districtadministration.com
Swatting scares swarm Fla. schools as Parkland shooter awaits death penalty ruling
Police across Florida raced to multiple schools Tuesday to investigate “swatting” reports of active gunmen just as a jury began weighing the death penalty for Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz. Photos posted to social media showed a heavy police presence at Riverview High School in Sarasota after a 911 caller claimed the building was under attack.
blackchronicle.com
Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — may need come and gone nevertheless it may ship extended blows to the native economy, walloping small companies closely depending on vacationers and seasonal residents. The will hold many winter vacationers and snowbirds away in addition to tasking native residents with , stated Michael...
blackchronicle.com
State officials monitoring price gouging as Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — State officials are nonetheless cracking down on price gouging as Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian. Florida’s Attorney General continues to be monitoring price gouging complaints. They have logged greater than 1400 calls for the reason that State of Emergency was activated. Hundreds of these...
News4Jax.com
2 weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall: What we’ve learned about the storm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm was devastating to the area, with far-reaching impacts across the state. While research on Ian and its impacts is just beginning, here’s what we have learned so far about the storm:
usf.edu
Faith-based group deploys hurricane relief teams to Sarasota County
A faith-based group with members from four Midwest states are trying to help parts of southwestern Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team has transformed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Venice into a command center with tents and several large semi-trucks. One is a mobile kitchen and the other houses six shower facilities.
WINKNEWS.com
Update: Search for missing horse ends
Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
Ruskin woman arrested for trying to loot fishing poles from Fort Myers home: sheriff’s office
A Ruskin woman was arrested for looting and trying to steal fishing poles post-Hurricane Ian, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
DeSantis: ‘Parkland killer’ should have gotten death penalty
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Nikolas Cruz should have received the death penalty for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre. Instead, the jury decided to sentence him to life in prison.
FEMA Expands Disaster Aid To Additional Florida Counties
Homeowners in Brevard, Hendry, Monroe, and Okeechobee counties are now eligible to apply for FEMA individual assistance. More than $268 million in federal disaster assistance has been approved for over 178,000 individuals and households to help jumpstart their recoveries. FEMA has made individual assistance
Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
fox13news.com
North Port schools prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. - Crews are working hard to ensure North Port schools that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian are ready for students to return to class on Monday. Fixing and cleaning has become a 24/7 job at Heron Creed Middle School in North Port. "The kids want to...
vermontcatholic.org
Ian is affecting jobs, housing for many in Florida, not just coastal area
With the full picture of the widespread fallout and damages Hurricane Ian brought to southwest Florida still coming into focus, the Miami region looks on with a collective sigh of relief: What if that had hit here?. From Naples, just two hours west of Fort Lauderdale across Interstate 75, up...
wild941.com
Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old
On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
WMNF
Florida nurse reflects on impact of Hurricane Ian, hospital recovery
Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida nearly two weeks ago, forced over a dozen hospitals in central and southwest Florida to evacuate patients. Some managed to do so before the deadly storm hit, and some after, due to structural damage, loss of power, or flooding. Registered nurse Cynthia Butler...
