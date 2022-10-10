ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

fox35orlando.com

Most of Hurricane Ian's 100-plus victims in Florida died by drowning, data shows

The deaths of more than 100 people in Florida have been attributed to Hurricane Ian, and most of those fatalities were the result of drowning. Ian slammed into the Fort Myers area of Southwest Florida on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane with 150-mph winds. Those terrible winds pushed ashore feet of water from the Gulf of Mexico that tore across barrier islands and gutted buildings along the coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
californianewswire.com

Scientology Disaster Response Team: ‘Florida Storm Victims Still Need Help’

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct 13, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Volunteer Ministers continue their response in Southwest Florida to help those still struggling to recover from the worst storm to hit the area since 1935. When Hurricane Ian rampaged through Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, it left devastation in its wake, killing at least 102 and creating economic havoc. As few as 9.4 percent of those living in some devastated areas are covered by flood insurance. Scientology Volunteer Ministers have been providing disaster relief since the storm passed through the region and their work is far from over.
FLORIDA STATE
Lakeland Mom

Florida P-EBT Program Extended – Eligible Families to receive $391 per Student in Fall 2022

If you’re wondering if Florida families are getting P-EBT again in 2022, the answer is YES. A new round of Pandemic EBT Funding has been approved for Florida students to cover Summer 2022 through the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefits Program (Summer P-EBT). Although the program is for summer 2022, funds are just now being issued in October and November.
FLORIDA STATE
districtadministration.com

Swatting scares swarm Fla. schools as Parkland shooter awaits death penalty ruling

Police across Florida raced to multiple schools Tuesday to investigate “swatting” reports of active gunmen just as a jury began weighing the death penalty for Parkland mass shooter Nikolas Cruz. Photos posted to social media showed a heavy police presence at Riverview High School in Sarasota after a 911 caller claimed the building was under attack.
blackchronicle.com

Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — may need come and gone nevertheless it may ship extended blows to the native economy, walloping small companies closely depending on vacationers and seasonal residents. The will hold many winter vacationers and snowbirds away in addition to tasking native residents with , stated Michael...
FORT MYERS, FL
usf.edu

Faith-based group deploys hurricane relief teams to Sarasota County

A faith-based group with members from four Midwest states are trying to help parts of southwestern Florida devastated by Hurricane Ian. The Southern Baptist Disaster Relief team has transformed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church of Venice into a command center with tents and several large semi-trucks. One is a mobile kitchen and the other houses six shower facilities.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Update: Search for missing horse ends

Hurricane Ian displaced a lot of animals, some were found safe, and others unfortunately not. A search for a missing horse named Rogue from south Fort Myers has ended after he was found dead. A community has come together for Rogue’s owner, Mallory Wheeler to help her through this troubling...
FORT MYERS, FL
Florida Phoenix

Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CAPE CORAL, FL
fox13news.com

North Port schools prepare to reopen after Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. - Crews are working hard to ensure North Port schools that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian are ready for students to return to class on Monday. Fixing and cleaning has become a 24/7 job at Heron Creed Middle School in North Port. "The kids want to...
NORTH PORT, FL
wild941.com

Florida Deputy Stabbed In The Head By 14-Year-Old

On Oct 6th around 2 a.m, a Charlotte County deputy was stabbed multiple times in the head by a teenager in Punta Gorda. According to the sheriff’s office the deputy was patrolling the Babcock Ranch community. The community is under a curfew amid a State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WMNF

Florida nurse reflects on impact of Hurricane Ian, hospital recovery

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida nearly two weeks ago, forced over a dozen hospitals in central and southwest Florida to evacuate patients. Some managed to do so before the deadly storm hit, and some after, due to structural damage, loss of power, or flooding. Registered nurse Cynthia Butler...
FLORIDA STATE

