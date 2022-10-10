ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webbers Falls, OK

Comments / 0

Related
People

4 Close Friends Still Missing Since Leaving for a Weekend Bike Ride in Oklahoma

Police — who believe two of the men had cell phones with them that now go straight to voicemail — say there are no signs of foul play "at this point" in the investigation Authorities are searching for a group of four men who have not been seen since going out for a bike ride over the weekend in Oklahoma. On Wednesday, the Okmulgee Police Department announced that four friends — Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29 — have been missing...
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
MUSKOGEE, OK
5NEWS

Man fatally shot after firing at officers in Oklahoma

CHECOTAH, Okla. — Law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who fired at them following a police chase along Interstate 40, authorities said. McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police shot the man following a pursuit that began late Sunday and ended just west of Checotah, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
CHECOTAH, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Webbers Falls, OK
Vian, OK
Crime & Safety
Webbers Falls, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Vian, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
OKMULGEE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
OKMULGEE, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Crawford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident

Comments / 0

Community Policy