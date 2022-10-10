Read full article on original website
Related
4 Close Friends Still Missing Since Leaving for a Weekend Bike Ride in Oklahoma
Police — who believe two of the men had cell phones with them that now go straight to voicemail — say there are no signs of foul play "at this point" in the investigation Authorities are searching for a group of four men who have not been seen since going out for a bike ride over the weekend in Oklahoma. On Wednesday, the Okmulgee Police Department announced that four friends — Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29 — have been missing...
Hundreds attend funeral for a well-known Muskogee racer
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The family of Hayden Ross, a 20-year-old motorist and racer, told FOX23 hundreds attended his funeral service at the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee Wednesday night. Ross was killed around 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in an ATV crash. Loved ones said Ross loved his friends and...
Man killed in Muskogee ATV crash
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Muskogee. Muskogee police said 20-year-old Hayden Ross was killed in the crash Thursday. Police said the crash happened at 3600 North York Street in Muskogee between 3 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. Another man was present during the...
Man fatally shot after firing at officers in Oklahoma
CHECOTAH, Okla. — Law enforcement officers in eastern Oklahoma fatally shot a man who fired at them following a police chase along Interstate 40, authorities said. McIntosh County deputies and Checotah police shot the man following a pursuit that began late Sunday and ended just west of Checotah, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) east of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Two Oklahoma residents killed in western Kansas crash
Two people from Oklahoma are dead following a crash in Pawnee County.
Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
Okmulgee police search for four men who disappeared
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee police are searching for four men who been reported missing by family members. Thirty-two-year-old Mark Chastain, 30-year-old Billy Chastain, 32-year-old Mike Sparks, and 29-year-old Alex Stevens were last seen Sunday. Mark Chastain’s wife, Jessica, reported the Chastain men and Sparks missing on Sunday. A few...
Okmulgee Police say man stole “several thousand dollars worth of cigarettes”
OKMULGEE, Okla. — Okmulgee Police are looking for a thief who they claim broke into a Casey’s General store Tuesday near 4th Street and Highway 75. They say surveillance video shows a man breaking into the store around 1:40 a.m. Officers say store surveillance video shows a man break through the glass front door by throwing a rock.
RELATED PEOPLE
Motorcycle crash on Highway 12 slows traffic
An accident involving a motorcycle happened around 11:30 a.m. westbound on State Highway 12, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Rogers man crossing street in electric wheelchair hit and killed
A 92-year-old man in an electric wheelchair was hit by a car trying to cross a street and died Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.
Oklahoma class reintegrates by gender amid investigation of teacher's use of slur
TALIHINA, Okla. — An Oklahoma 5th-grade class is being reintegrated after being separated by gender. This comes about a month after an investigation was launched into the teacher's use of an anti-gay slur on a student. In September, Talihina parents Jonathon and Amber Stepp said a 5th-grade teacher encouraged...
KTLO
Fort Smith mother, daughter sentenced to 7 years for bank fraud, identity theft
FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith mother and daughter were sentenced Thursday to a combined sentencing of seven years in federal prison and ordered to pay $53,000 in restitution for bank fraud, identity theft and theft of government funds. Thirty-nine-year-old Amanda Komp was sentenced to 4 years in prison...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aggravated robbery in Fort Smith, armed suspect on the loose
The suspect was pursued on foot and has not been caught. He is considered to be armed and extremely dangerous.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Oklahoma this week
If you've been looking for a new place to satisfy your craving for a juicy chicken sandwich or creamy milkshake, you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is opening another new location in Oklahoma this week. Read on to learn more.
This Oklahoma Bridge is Haunted by the Spirit of a Woman Who Was Murdered There in 1976
Have you ever heard the story of Karla's Bridge before? It's one of Oklahoma's many urban legends and ghost stories. This tale centers around a creepy old bridge that's rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a woman who was murdered there in 1976. They say her restless spirit can be heard and even seen walking the bridge.
Comments / 0