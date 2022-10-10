Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Louisiana prosecutor says he will take Ronald Greene case to a grand jury in November
More than three years after the incident, a grand jury will finally get to hear evidence in the case of motorist Ronald Greene, who died after he was violently arrested by Louisiana State Police troopers. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told CNN he will present evidence in the incident...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say
A man accused of killing five people in South Carolina was arrested in neighboring Georgia after he allegedly committed another crime, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies arrested James Douglas Drayton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday after he robbed a gas station with a weapon, according to a release from the sheriff's office in Burke County, Georgia.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Hundreds of homes are already underwater, and this river is expected to stay flooded through Thanksgiving
Hundreds of homes in central Florida are still submerged in floodwater as the St. Johns -- a notoriously lazy river on the east side of the peninsula -- lethargically drains the historic rainfall that Hurricane Ian dropped nearly two weeks ago. The river is going to spend at least the...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre
Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies. With...
Comments / 0