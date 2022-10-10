ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Man accused of killing 5 people in South Carolina before being caught was allegedly on meth and had been awake for days, authorities say

A man accused of killing five people in South Carolina was arrested in neighboring Georgia after he allegedly committed another crime, authorities said Tuesday. Deputies arrested James Douglas Drayton of Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Monday after he robbed a gas station with a weapon, according to a release from the sheriff's office in Burke County, Georgia.
SPARTANBURG, SC
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Jury decides conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay nearly $1 billion in damages to Sandy Hook families for his lies about the school massacre

Far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, a Connecticut jury decided Wednesday, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist's lies. With...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy