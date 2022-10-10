ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

⚽️ HutchCC: Lowe, Quarles sweep Jayhawk Player/Keeper honors

For the second time in three weeks, Hutchinson Community College women's soccer players Hadlie Lowe and Madison Quarles swept Jayhawk Conference Player of the Week honors. Lowe was named the league's Division I Women's Soccer Player of the Week and Quarles was named the league's Goalkeeper of the Week after the No. 15-ranked Blue Dragons defeated No. 12 Barton 2-0 and Garden City 3-1 last week.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 HutchCC: Blue Dragons fall in three sets to Butler

HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team had a rough night offensively and the Butler Grizzlies took advantage in a 3-0 Jayhawk West sweep of Blue Dragons on Wednesday at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons lost 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 to the Grizzlies in the first of two...
HUTCHINSON, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
New Mexico State
City
Coffeyville, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
Hutchinson, KS
Football
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
Hutchinson, KS
College Sports
Hutchinson, KS
Sports
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
City
Garden City, KS
Hutch Post

⚽️ HutchCC: Blue Dragons shut out Dodge City

DODGE CITY – Sophomore Hadlie Lowe netted a career-high four goals as the No. 15-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women's Soccer team defeated the Dodge City Conquistadors 6-0 in Wednesday's Jayhawk West matchup at Dodge City. The victory completed a season sweep of Dodge City, outscoring the Conquistadors 12-0 this...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch High wrestling fundraiser Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a pool tournament fundraiser for Hutch High wrestling on Saturday, October 15th at American Seoul at 1514 E 4th. Doors for the eight-ball tournament open at 11 a.m., play starts at noon. It's $50 to enter for the singles and $100 for the doubles...
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Nmmi#New Mexico Military
Hutch Post

⚽️ Area High School results

Buhler soccer shut out Towanda-Circle 12-0 to run their record to 11-1 and No. 2 in West Kansas 4A-3A-2A rankings. Next action for the Crusaders is Thursday vs Salina South in Salina. The Derby Panthers extended a 2-0 halftime lead to 3-0 in varsity soccer action at Derby Tuesday afternoon.
BUHLER, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love eating a good steak, from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their tasty food made with fresh ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Fairfield USD 310 receives STAR Awards from KSDE

LANGDON, Kan. —Fairfield USD 310 received notice from KSDE that the district is being awarded 2022 Kansans Can Star Recognition Awards in three areas:. Social-Emotional Growth (Silver); Graduation (Bronze); and Kindergarten Readiness (Bronze). The Kansas Star Recognition Program seeks to provide Kansas districts an opportunity to validate the coherent,...
LANGDON, KS
Hutch Post

Pat Koons Family: 2022 Wall of Honor Inductee by Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation announced the induction of The Pat Koons Family of Burdick, Kansas as the 2022 Wall of Honor inductee in a combination of their 2022 Boots and Bling event and then again during the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive Breeding Female Supreme drive. Pat and his family have been life-long supporters of the Kansas livestock industry and the Kansas State Fair with Pat serving on the Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation Board of Directors from 2008 to 2016.
BURDICK, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Hutch Post

KSDE recognizes USD 308 with Star Awards

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools has been recognized by the Kansas State Department of Education with multiple awards based on quantitative and qualitative measures of student success in the district. The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) has recognized USD 308 with the Copper Award in Social-Emotional Growth...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Empty Bowls coming up Thursday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are collaborating for their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday. "Recently, in the last two years, we've moved from the high school over to the Hutchinson Art Center," said Julia Johnson with Hutch High. "They've been gracious enough to provide us with a great space to bring our bowls. We've incorporated in the past year a food option for people as well through food trucks, which have kind of become a big rage right now. It just worked, fit perfectly and we'll be having Traveling Bowl come in again this year."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Probst invites economist to Hutchinson for Monday event

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson community is invited to join Democratic Rep. Jason Probst and Chris Courtwright, the former chief economist for the Kansas Legislature, for a discussion on the history of Kansas tax policy over the past several decades. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you absolutely love burgers then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

IdeaTek places gigabit fiber in Nickerson

NICKERSON, Kan. —IdeaTek has expanded its fiber footprint in Nickerson, giving businesses and households access to gigabit speeds at affordable prices. The expansion furthers the company’s mission of providing Internet Freedom to Kansas communities, said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We are extremely excited...
NICKERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Operation: Blackbird this weekend at Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Operation: Blackbird, a celebration focusing on the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is this weekend. The planes flew three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Flown from 1964-1990, they were used for reconnaissance and for engineering and flight tests. In 1995, Hutchinson residents watched as an entire addition to the Cosmosphere was constructed around a flown SR-71. "There are going to be sixteen honored guests who were the pilots, reconnaissance officers, so they always flew as a team, the pilot and then the RSO, who was part navigator, mostly photographer and then, their maintenance crews and a historian from Skunk Works," said Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere. "He is now at Virgin Galactic. It's just an amazing lineup."
HUTCHINSON, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Terran Piersall

People are concerned for the well-being of Terran Gwendolynne Ranae Piersall. She was reported missing on Oct. 4, 2022, in Wichita. Terran has not been active on social media and her phone appears disconnected, friend say. She is 28 years old, according to records with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy