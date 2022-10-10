Read full article on original website
Kansas woman to make history Friday night as head football referee
For the first time in Kansas state high school football history, a woman will be head referee when Wamego's team visits Clearwater Friday night.
⛳ HutchCC: Blue Dragons finish 4th at Shocker Invitational
WICHITA – Freshman Louis Galvin tied for 10th to lead the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College men's golf team to a fourth-place finish at the Grier Jones Shocker Invitational at Crestview Country Club's North Course on Tuesday. The Blue Dragons closed out the fall season in tough scoring conditions...
⚽️ HutchCC: Lowe, Quarles sweep Jayhawk Player/Keeper honors
For the second time in three weeks, Hutchinson Community College women's soccer players Hadlie Lowe and Madison Quarles swept Jayhawk Conference Player of the Week honors. Lowe was named the league's Division I Women's Soccer Player of the Week and Quarles was named the league's Goalkeeper of the Week after the No. 15-ranked Blue Dragons defeated No. 12 Barton 2-0 and Garden City 3-1 last week.
🏐 HutchCC: Blue Dragons fall in three sets to Butler
HUTCHINSON, Kan.-The No. 19-ranked Hutchinson Community College Volleyball team had a rough night offensively and the Butler Grizzlies took advantage in a 3-0 Jayhawk West sweep of Blue Dragons on Wednesday at the Sports Arena. The Blue Dragons lost 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 to the Grizzlies in the first of two...
🏈 HutchCC: Segraves tapped as KJCCC Special Teams player of the week
Hutchinson Community College freshman kicker Cole Segraves had a career game on Saturday as the No. 2-ranked Blue Dragons defeated Dodge City 47-14 at Dodge City. The freshman kicker from Maize was named the Jayhawk Conference's Special Teams Player of the Week on Tuesday. Segraves had career highs for number...
🏐 Hutch High: Volleyball drops pair at Maize South dual
MAIZE, Kan.—The Hutch High Volleyball team had their eight game winning streak snapped as they lost a pair of matches to both Newton High and host Maize South Tuesday at Maize South High School. Hutch high dropped the match vs Newton 23-25, 25-14, 22-25 in close sets. No. 1...
⚽️ HutchCC: Blue Dragons shut out Dodge City
DODGE CITY – Sophomore Hadlie Lowe netted a career-high four goals as the No. 15-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women's Soccer team defeated the Dodge City Conquistadors 6-0 in Wednesday's Jayhawk West matchup at Dodge City. The victory completed a season sweep of Dodge City, outscoring the Conquistadors 12-0 this...
Hutch High wrestling fundraiser Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — There is a pool tournament fundraiser for Hutch High wrestling on Saturday, October 15th at American Seoul at 1514 E 4th. Doors for the eight-ball tournament open at 11 a.m., play starts at noon. It's $50 to enter for the singles and $100 for the doubles...
⚽️ Area High School results
Buhler soccer shut out Towanda-Circle 12-0 to run their record to 11-1 and No. 2 in West Kansas 4A-3A-2A rankings. Next action for the Crusaders is Thursday vs Salina South in Salina. The Derby Panthers extended a 2-0 halftime lead to 3-0 in varsity soccer action at Derby Tuesday afternoon.
Fairfield USD 310 receives STAR Awards from KSDE
LANGDON, Kan. —Fairfield USD 310 received notice from KSDE that the district is being awarded 2022 Kansans Can Star Recognition Awards in three areas:. Social-Emotional Growth (Silver); Graduation (Bronze); and Kindergarten Readiness (Bronze). The Kansas Star Recognition Program seeks to provide Kansas districts an opportunity to validate the coherent,...
Pat Koons Family: 2022 Wall of Honor Inductee by Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation announced the induction of The Pat Koons Family of Burdick, Kansas as the 2022 Wall of Honor inductee in a combination of their 2022 Boots and Bling event and then again during the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive Breeding Female Supreme drive. Pat and his family have been life-long supporters of the Kansas livestock industry and the Kansas State Fair with Pat serving on the Kansas Fairgrounds Foundation Board of Directors from 2008 to 2016.
KSDE recognizes USD 308 with Star Awards
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Public Schools has been recognized by the Kansas State Department of Education with multiple awards based on quantitative and qualitative measures of student success in the district. The Kansas State Department of Education (KSDE) has recognized USD 308 with the Copper Award in Social-Emotional Growth...
Empty Bowls coming up Thursday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Community College are collaborating for their annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday. "Recently, in the last two years, we've moved from the high school over to the Hutchinson Art Center," said Julia Johnson with Hutch High. "They've been gracious enough to provide us with a great space to bring our bowls. We've incorporated in the past year a food option for people as well through food trucks, which have kind of become a big rage right now. It just worked, fit perfectly and we'll be having Traveling Bowl come in again this year."
Probst invites economist to Hutchinson for Monday event
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson community is invited to join Democratic Rep. Jason Probst and Chris Courtwright, the former chief economist for the Kansas Legislature, for a discussion on the history of Kansas tax policy over the past several decades. The event will be held from 5:30 to 7...
IdeaTek places gigabit fiber in Nickerson
NICKERSON, Kan. —IdeaTek has expanded its fiber footprint in Nickerson, giving businesses and households access to gigabit speeds at affordable prices. The expansion furthers the company’s mission of providing Internet Freedom to Kansas communities, said Daniel Friesen, IdeaTek’s Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We are extremely excited...
Operation: Blackbird this weekend at Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Operation: Blackbird, a celebration focusing on the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is this weekend. The planes flew three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Flown from 1964-1990, they were used for reconnaissance and for engineering and flight tests. In 1995, Hutchinson residents watched as an entire addition to the Cosmosphere was constructed around a flown SR-71. "There are going to be sixteen honored guests who were the pilots, reconnaissance officers, so they always flew as a team, the pilot and then the RSO, who was part navigator, mostly photographer and then, their maintenance crews and a historian from Skunk Works," said Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere. "He is now at Virgin Galactic. It's just an amazing lineup."
