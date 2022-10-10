The natural state of my hair is neither wavy nor straight but somewhere in between, seemingly without rhyme or reason. This means that I need to style it almost every day to achieve anything approaching polished. But it wasn’t always this way. When I was younger, my hair was naturally shiny and smooth, with a slight curl near the ends. But over the years, due to things like heat damage, color treatments, and environmental stressors, the texture changed into its current straight-wavy combination. This seemed, ironically, like the price of beauty, and I didn’t think anything could be done about it, until I heard about a buzzy new treatment — hair Botox. No, it doesn’t involve any injections like traditional Botox, but it can repair your hair and get you back to the healthier, undamaged condition it was in when you were younger.

HAIR CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO