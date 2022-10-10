Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Loves The Gucci Attaché Bag & These Celebrities Do, Too
Nearly a year after its debut, the Gucci Love Parade is still a hot topic. Over 100 looks were presented to the star-studded crowd, with a mix of femme fabrics (lace and faux fur), tailored suits and new accessories making a strong statement. One highlight, the Gucci Attaché bag, has become particularly popular among celebrities, including Jennifer Lopez, Olivia Wilde, and Jodie-Turner Smith.
Jennifer Lopez’s Autumnal Nails Are A Remix Of 2022’s Biggest Manicure Trend
There’s not a beauty trend around that Jennifer Lopez can’t make better with her distinctly glamorous aesthetic — it’s part of what makes her a supreme diva of an entire generation. Curtain bangs, ‘90s-inspired updos, and green eyeshadow are all buzzy in their own right, but Lopez’s signature touches always infuse some serious opulence. Look at her latest fall manicure, for instance — right when you thought the brown nail trend had reached a fever pitch, here comes J.Lo to kick it up a notch. Jennifer Lopez’s mocha nails aren’t just the latest celebrity take on a popular craze, but rather a fresh way to participate. By steering clear of a true chocolate brown in favor of a more muted, neutral shade, the nails help glorify her hair, makeup, and outfits as opposed to starring as the main feature. The perfect in-between shade, add the mocha nails to your lineup now — it’s one of the most versatile manicure colors out there.
Follow Hannah Waddingham’s Lead In Mastering The Corset Trend
Hannah Waddingham is hilarious. If you’ve seen her in TikTok videos, including the one in which she reunites with actor Lena Headey, aka Cersei Lannister from Game of Thrones, you’ll see Waddingham is not afraid to embrace her confident and energetic self, as she often hams it up for the cameras and her fans. Her bold personality naturally comes through in her style, too, as Waddingham gravitates toward embellished ballgowns and bright colors for red-carpet events. (She works closely with stylist James Yardley for these special occasions.) And, as TZR’s October 2022 cover star, the Ted Lasso actor takes front-row center in a photo shoot wearing clothes that, once again, channel her vivacious and jubilant energy.
Julia Roberts’ Pink Pantsuit Moment Was Next-Level Bold
Talk about a pretty woman: On Oct. 12, Julia Roberts looked radiant in a neon pink pantsuit on the press tour for her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise, which comes to theaters later in the month, on Oct. 21. Her look for the Los Angeles leg of the tour was anchored in minimalist monochromatism, with her stylist Elizabeth Stewart having perfectly coordinated an Alex Perry set with a John Smedley turtleneck in the same zingy color.
Victoria Beckham Wore The Most Timeless Black Coat For A Night Out In NYC
If you’ve been feeling sad about the end of summer, perhaps what you need is to take a deep dive into the best of celebrity fall fashion. Catch JLaw’s appearance in a little black dress leaving The May Fair Hotel in London to inspire your next date night outfit, or study all the ways Hailey Bieber is wearing her favorite leather jackets as a means to reinvigorate your outerwear lineup. Yet, if your Q4 social calendar will require you to dress up, you needn’t look further than Victoria Beckham for guidance. The black tuxedo coat she wore on Oct. 11 is sure to complement all of your wedding guest, charity gala, and holiday party ensembles.
Cardi B Channeled Signature Moulin Rogue Glamour For Her Birthday Blowout
Of course Cardi B is a Libra. She’s social, positive, easygoing, and has a serious eye for aesthetics — she might actually be the most Libra to ever Libra, come to think of it. On Oct. 11, Cardi celebrated her birthday in serious style with a jaw-dropping look only a star of her caliber could nail. From head to toe, Cardi perfectly suited the sexy burlesque theme, complete with a ruby-red, feather-trimmed showgirl corset and headdress. The best part of her look, though, is undoubtedly her birthday glam. Cardi B’s vintage curls were the centerpiece of her birthday look, so glossy and defined against her trendy makeup. Cardi’s cabaret definitely did not disappoint.
Amber Lewis’ First-Ever Holiday Decor Collab Just Dropped At Etsy
When shopping for the holidays, it’s pretty common to visit multiple stores and sites and find many of the same products at each. And even if you do discover something that looks unique, you can be pretty sure thousands of people will be decorating with the exact same thing. It’s that experience that served as part of the impetus for Amber Lewis’ new Creator Collab with Etsy. Launched Oct. 13, the designer behind Amber Interiors wanted to create an alternative to mass-produced decorations. Thus, her first holiday decor partnership was born.
This Buzzy Lighting Trend Officially Has Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Stamp Of Approval
There’s a reason pretty much every deep dive, video, and feature of a celebrity home is wildly successful. Yes, it’s fun to be voyeuristic — but stars’ abodes are also simply treasure troves of inspiration. And it’s not always the ways in which you’d initially think. You can, of course, find cool ideas for couches and interesting ways to renovate a bathroom. But there are also details like celebrity-approved lighting trends that you might not normally notice, but definitely should.
Prada’s New Fine Jewelry Line Zooms In On Sustainability
Today marks the debut of Prada’s fine jewelry line with its first collection, ETERNAL GOLD, comprising of pieces all made in 100% certified recycled gold. The Italian house’s focus on sustainability is a continuation of its efforts towards responsible practices, as previously demonstrated by its shift from nylon production towards recycled Re-Nylon.
The Bewitching Charm Of Hannah Waddingham
Hannah Waddingham came up through the British theater scene, so she knows two things to be true. The first: The show must go on, no matter what. It’s something the cast of Ted Lasso took to heart, having filmed the bulk of the show during the pandemic. Though, as Waddingham proudly notes, they managed to wrap the second season in 2021 without a single COVID-related shutdown at a time “when every show was falling on its arse.” “It was impressive that this massive juggernaut kept running so smoothly,” she says, in her crisp British lilt. “The cast were so respectful of not threatening our beautiful, isolated bubble.”
Garden-To-Glass Fall Cocktails That Star Your Favorite Seasonal Fruits & Vegetables
Farm-to-table cooking, has been a movement in cuisine since the 1960s, and slowly but surely the cocktail community has been catching up. As the popularity of craft drinks has risen, so has the desire to elevate them. Enter the use of seasonal fall produce and garden-to-glass cocktails. Honestly though, pumpkin...
Hold Up — Hair Botox Is A Thing, According To The Pros
The natural state of my hair is neither wavy nor straight but somewhere in between, seemingly without rhyme or reason. This means that I need to style it almost every day to achieve anything approaching polished. But it wasn’t always this way. When I was younger, my hair was naturally shiny and smooth, with a slight curl near the ends. But over the years, due to things like heat damage, color treatments, and environmental stressors, the texture changed into its current straight-wavy combination. This seemed, ironically, like the price of beauty, and I didn’t think anything could be done about it, until I heard about a buzzy new treatment — hair Botox. No, it doesn’t involve any injections like traditional Botox, but it can repair your hair and get you back to the healthier, undamaged condition it was in when you were younger.
I Got Brow Lamination — The Celeb-Approved Secret To Fluffy, Feathered Arches
Standing Appointment is our review series that investigates the best new and notable cosmetic procedures in the aesthetics space and determines whether or not they are worth trying for yourself. This week, our beauty writer tried a brow lamination treatment. I’ve been told that I have nice eyebrows since I...
