Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
How Bitcoin turns El Salvador into the next Singapore according to Max Keiser
Despite intense rivalry for the title of “the next Singapore,” Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser has high hopes El Salvador can rise to the challenge. El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender in September 2021, much to the dismay of the international community, including organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update – Oct. 13: BTC, ETH rebound following US CPI data release
The total cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows totaling $30.49 billion. As of press time, the industry’s market cap stood at $941.63 billion, up 3.13% over the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s market cap grew 3.87% over the reporting period to $380 billion from $365.65 billion Ethereum’s market cap increased...
cryptoslate.com
Bitcoin slumps 3% as data reveals hotter than expected CPI print
The price of Bitcoin tanked by 3% following the release of September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showing inflation at 8.2% year-over-year. This came in worse than the 8.1% expected rate, extending fears of a drawn-out bear market while adding pressure for further rate hikes. The pressure is on.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Another Spot Bitcoin ETF gets rejected by SEC; Google, Coinbase partner for crypto payments
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Oct. 10 includes Google’s new partnership with Coinbase to start accepting crypto payments, Bittrex’s $30 million fine for violating federal sanctions, and the SEC’s rejection of WisdomTree’s Spot Bitcoin ETF for not having enough surveillance. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Google...
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptoslate.com
SEC rejects WisdomTree’s Spot Bitcoin ETF
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rejected the Wisdom Tree Bitcoin Trust ETF, as it has no valid measure to protect investors against market manipulation. The SEC in an Oct. 11 release noted that it had to reject the filing by BZX Exchange, as the bitcoin-ETF issuer does not have a significant surveillance sharing agreement with a regulated market for bitcoin.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto investment platform Pillow raises $18M
Singapore-based crypto investment platform Pillow raised $18 million in Series-A funding on Oct. 13. The funding round was co-led by Accel, Quona capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Accel is the top venture capital firm with the most Unicorn ownership, and Elevation Capital was a significant investor in Pillow during its seed round.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Bitcoin slumps after CPI release; Fed Vice Chair warns banks on crypto company deals
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Oct. 13 includes Bitcoin falling by 3% as CPI data of 8.2% worsen fear of rate hikes, Binance allegedly filing inadequate financial reports in the UK, STEPN denying lay-off claims, and U.S. lawmakers demanding a probe of ERCOT for paying Bitcoin miners in Texas.
cryptoslate.com
Google to integrate crypto payments with cloud services from 2023 via Coinbase partnership
Leading tech giant Google is set to integrate crypto payments into its cloud services following a new partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase. Google announced on Oct. 11 that from 2023 it will start accepting cryptocurrencies for payments and use Coinbase Prime to store its crypto holdings. The pilot phase will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoslate.com
Portugal will implement 28% tax on crypto in 2023
The Portuguese government will introduce a 28% tax on all earnings generated from crypto held for less than a year in its 2023 budget. “[The new tax] is intended to create a broad and adequate tax framework applicable to crypto-assets, in terms of taxation of income and property… In this way, it is intended to project the digital transition and exponentiate the 4.0 economy, as vectors of economic development and empowerment of the national labor market in terms of digital skills”
cryptoslate.com
Ripple partners with Lemonway, Xbaht to bring ODL payments to Europe
With approximately 70% of financial institutions and 59% of consumers in Europe interested in crypto-enabled payments, Ripple has partnered with Lemonway and Xbaht to leverage its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL ) solution to offer crypto payments to customers in France and Sweden. Ripple’s ODL enables low-cost and instant cross-border payments without...
cryptoslate.com
Cardano community remains defiant after ADA sinks to 21 month low
On October 13, Cardano (ADA) sunk as low as $0.3571 — a level not seen since February 2021. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a measure of market momentum, has plunged from 46, at the time of Vasil, to a current reading of 23 — deep within oversold territory.
cryptoslate.com
Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT
Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cryptoslate.com
Yuga Labs-associated NFTs, token falls following SEC probe
Yuga Labs has seen the value of assets associated with its brand decline following news of the SEC’s investigation into whether it broke federal laws. Bored Ape’s floor price fell 3.31% in the last 24 hours to 73 ETH ( $94,947). The blue-chip collection had shed over 6% of its value on the seven days metric.
cryptoslate.com
Girles sets the trend with the girles token (GIRLES) against Doge and Ada
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning for crypto enthusiasts across the globe as the Girles Token – GIRLES practically raises the bar, with reports that holders of trending coins such as Cardano (ADA) and DogeCoin (DOGE) are selling to purchase the versatile, utility token. Girles Token is the major currency of the Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and free-to-play servers.
cryptoslate.com
Spritz Finance activates crypto bill pay with any token on Polygon
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Greenwich, Conn., 11th October, 2022, Chainwire — Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill-pay...
cryptoslate.com
What Features Differentiate the Top Perpetual Futures DEXs?
In the financial system, a perpetual futures contract, also known as a perpetual swap, is a transaction representing an agreement to buy or sell an asset at an unspecified point in the future. It also allows users to trade using margin or leverage (using borrowed funds). This means that rather...
cryptoslate.com
Fed Vice Chair urges banks to deal cautiously with crypto firms
The Federal Reserve System’s Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr has called on federally regulated banks to be cautious while providing services to crypto firms. Barr, speaking at DC Fintech Week on Oct. 12, said that the Fed was working hard to find the right balance between promoting crypto market innovation and managing related risks.
cryptoslate.com
The Economist’s cover featuring Bitcoin along with major currencies has Twitter guessing
Twitter user @HKBelvedere recently posted a cover from the British weekly newspaper The Economist, accompanied by the text:. “Another spooky cover from The Economist dropped a few days ago. Make of it what you will.“. The cover depicts a cartoon-styled control panel with a lever front and center, as warning...
Here's where stocks and inflation could be headed next after the market's stunning reversal
Any relief rally that takes hold in the stock market could send the S&P 500 to its first big resistance test around 3,914, said Katie Stockton.
cryptoslate.com
BNY Mellon receives New York approval for crypto custodial services
The oldest bank in the United States, Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), has received approval to add digital assets custody to its services, The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 11. According to the report, the bank will offer this service to traditional fund managers already using its...
Comments / 0