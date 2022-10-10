ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currencies

Comments / 0

Related
cryptoslate.com

How Bitcoin turns El Salvador into the next Singapore according to Max Keiser

Despite intense rivalry for the title of “the next Singapore,” Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser has high hopes El Salvador can rise to the challenge. El Salvador made Bitcoin legal tender in September 2021, much to the dismay of the international community, including organizations such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
WORLD
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin slumps 3% as data reveals hotter than expected CPI print

The price of Bitcoin tanked by 3% following the release of September’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showing inflation at 8.2% year-over-year. This came in worse than the 8.1% expected rate, extending fears of a drawn-out bear market while adding pressure for further rate hikes. The pressure is on.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
cryptoslate.com

SEC rejects WisdomTree’s Spot Bitcoin ETF

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has rejected the Wisdom Tree Bitcoin Trust ETF, as it has no valid measure to protect investors against market manipulation. The SEC in an Oct. 11 release noted that it had to reject the filing by BZX Exchange, as the bitcoin-ETF issuer does not have a significant surveillance sharing agreement with a regulated market for bitcoin.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Crypto investment platform Pillow raises $18M

Singapore-based crypto investment platform Pillow raised $18 million in Series-A funding on Oct. 13. The funding round was co-led by Accel, Quona capital, Elevation Capital, and Jump Capital. Accel is the top venture capital firm with the most Unicorn ownership, and Elevation Capital was a significant investor in Pillow during its seed round.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Ath#Defi#Mining Equipment#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Cryptoslate Wrapped Daily#Eu#The Eu Commission#Sec#Circle#Technol#Federa
cryptoslate.com

Portugal will implement 28% tax on crypto in 2023

The Portuguese government will introduce a 28% tax on all earnings generated from crypto held for less than a year in its 2023 budget. “[The new tax] is intended to create a broad and adequate tax framework applicable to crypto-assets, in terms of taxation of income and property… In this way, it is intended to project the digital transition and exponentiate the 4.0 economy, as vectors of economic development and empowerment of the national labor market in terms of digital skills”
WORLD
cryptoslate.com

Ripple partners with Lemonway, Xbaht to bring ODL payments to Europe

With approximately 70% of financial institutions and 59% of consumers in Europe interested in crypto-enabled payments, Ripple has partnered with Lemonway and Xbaht to leverage its On-Demand Liquidity (ODL ) solution to offer crypto payments to customers in France and Sweden. Ripple’s ODL enables low-cost and instant cross-border payments without...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Cardano community remains defiant after ADA sinks to 21 month low

On October 13, Cardano (ADA) sunk as low as $0.3571 — a level not seen since February 2021. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a measure of market momentum, has plunged from 46, at the time of Vasil, to a current reading of 23 — deep within oversold territory.
STOCKS
cryptoslate.com

Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT

Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Country
Brazil
cryptoslate.com

Yuga Labs-associated NFTs, token falls following SEC probe

Yuga Labs has seen the value of assets associated with its brand decline following news of the SEC’s investigation into whether it broke federal laws. Bored Ape’s floor price fell 3.31% in the last 24 hours to 73 ETH ( $94,947). The blue-chip collection had shed over 6% of its value on the seven days metric.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Girles sets the trend with the girles token (GIRLES) against Doge and Ada

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. It is looking like the dawn of a new beginning for crypto enthusiasts across the globe as the Girles Token – GIRLES practically raises the bar, with reports that holders of trending coins such as Cardano (ADA) and DogeCoin (DOGE) are selling to purchase the versatile, utility token. Girles Token is the major currency of the Girles Metaverse, which consists of NFT Metaverse, P2E Alliance, and free-to-play servers.
CURRENCIES
cryptoslate.com

Spritz Finance activates crypto bill pay with any token on Polygon

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Greenwich, Conn., 11th October, 2022, Chainwire — Spritz Finance, which recently launched its beta for US residents, has expanded its bill-pay...
CREDITS & LOANS
cryptoslate.com

What Features Differentiate the Top Perpetual Futures DEXs?

In the financial system, a perpetual futures contract, also known as a perpetual swap, is a transaction representing an agreement to buy or sell an asset at an unspecified point in the future. It also allows users to trade using margin or leverage (using borrowed funds). This means that rather...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Fed Vice Chair urges banks to deal cautiously with crypto firms

The Federal Reserve System’s Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr has called on federally regulated banks to be cautious while providing services to crypto firms. Barr, speaking at DC Fintech Week on Oct. 12, said that the Fed was working hard to find the right balance between promoting crypto market innovation and managing related risks.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

BNY Mellon receives New York approval for crypto custodial services

The oldest bank in the United States, Bank of New York Mellon (BNY Mellon), has received approval to add digital assets custody to its services, The Wall Street Journal reported on Oct. 11. According to the report, the bank will offer this service to traditional fund managers already using its...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy