Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette, Pontotoc by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 21:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 21:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Lafayette; Pontotoc The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Lafayette County in northwestern Mississippi Pontotoc County in northeastern Mississippi * Until 945 PM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm producing a tornado was located near Denmark, or 15 miles southeast of Oxford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Pontotoc, Trace State Park, Ecru, Randolph, Troy, Tula, Furrs, Denmark, Sherman, Thaxton, Algoma, Toccopola, Hortontown, Esperanza, Endville, Cherry Creek, Chiwapa, Pannell, Delay and Rough Edge. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
Red Flag Warning issued for Kingsbury by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Kingsbury RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR KINGSBURY COUNTY The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...In South Dakota, Kingsbury. * WINDS...Northwest 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 26 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Flood Warning issued for Municipality of Skagway by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 16:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-14 04:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Municipality of Skagway FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, the Taiya River near Skagway * WHEN...Until 700 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, other low-lying areas and flood-prone locations is occurring. Dyea road remains closed due to flooding. It will take several hours for all the water from the recent rainfall to work through local drainage systems in the area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 810 PM AKDT, Current river gauge reports indicate that the Taiya River crested Thursday afternoon. Water levels are currently falling, but are still 1.5 feet above moderate flood stage as of 8 pm Thursday. More than 3 inches of rain have fallen around the Skagway region. Rainfall has diminished over the area. - The Dyea road is is flooded between the Taiya River bridge and the McDermott driveway. The Dyea Road is closed starting at the Rifle Range access road. - For Taiya River near Skagway: At 8:00pm the stage was 18.4 feet and falling. Flood Stage is 16.5 feet. Forecast: The river crested at 20.1 feet around 3 pm Thursday. It is currently falling and is expected to remain above moderate flood stage through early Friday morning at least. For West Creek near Skagway: At 5:00pm the stage was 22.11 feet. Flood Stage is 26.5 feet.
Flood Advisory issued for Riverside by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 16:26:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-11 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Riverside FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, Riverside. * WHEN...Until 545 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 243 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Cottonwood Visitor. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Prince William Sound by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-12 13:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 07:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Winter Storm Watch for blizzard conditions means there is a potential for falling and/or blowing snow with strong winds and extremely poor visibilities. This can lead to whiteout conditions and make travel very hazardous. Target Area: Northeast Prince William Sound WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Thompson Pass. * WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Travel could be difficult.
Special Weather Statement issued for Deltana and Tanana Flats, Eastern Alaska Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 13:11:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-11 16:15:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats; Eastern Alaska Range; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Significant Snowfall Southeast of Delta Junction This Week Snow is falling southeast of Delta Junction and will taper off this afternoon. Storm total snowfall amounts are expected to be 2 to 4 inches by noon today, with the heaviest snow along the Alaska Highway east of Dry Creek. Another significant snowfall is expected in this same area Wednesday afternoon through Thursday, with an additional 4-8 inches of snow expected.
Freeze Warning issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 03:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Kennebec; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. * WHERE...In Maine, Central Interior Cumberland, Kennebec, Southern Somerset, androscoggin, Interior York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford Counties. In New Hampshire, Northern Carroll and Northern Grafton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Warning issued for Lake, Volusia by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 21:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 09:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lake; Volusia The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida St Johns River Near Deland affecting Lake and Volusia Counties. .The forecast point at Deland will remain within Major Flood stage through at least next week while very slowly declining. Interests along the river should expect these major flood impacts to continue. For the St. Johns River...including Deland...Major flooding is forecast through at least next week. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 930 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Johns River Near Deland. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 5.3 feet, Major flooding occurs to many structures and marinas along the river and in the Hontoon Island area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Thursday was 6.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 6.3 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue St Johns River Deland 4.0 6.2 Thu 8 pm 6.2 6.2 6.1 6.0 5.9
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Brooks, Lowndes, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-11 07:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-11 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Brooks; Lowndes; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Flood Advisory issued for Lehigh, Montgomery by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 23:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lehigh; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Pennsylvania...and southeast Pennsylvania...including the following counties...in east central Pennsylvania...Lehigh. In southeast Pennsylvania...Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 245 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1133 PM EDT, gauge reports indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is already occurring across portions of the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The Perkiomen Creek at East Greenville has crested at 6.09 feet and continues to fall. Flood stage at the Perkiomen Creek is 5 feet. - Some locations that may experience flooding include East Greenville, Green Lane, Geryville, Zionsville, Pennsburg, and Red Hill. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Merrimack, Sullivan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 02:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Merrimack; Sullivan FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in New Hampshire, Western And Central Hillsborough. In central New Hampshire, Merrimack and Sullivan. In southern New Hampshire, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough and Interior Rockingham. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches expected this morning.
Wind Advisory issued for Custer Co Plains, Northern Foot Hills, Rapid City by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 17:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-13 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Custer Co Plains; Northern Foot Hills; Rapid City; Sturgis, Piedmont Foot Hills WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING Northwest winds have decreased below advisory levels, so the wind advisory will be allowed to expire. Although the winds will decrease some this evening, breezy conditions are expected overnight.
Flood Watch issued for Western Norfolk by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Western Norfolk FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Bristol RI and Newport RI. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Red Flag Warning issued for Frenchman Basin, Loess Plains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Frenchman Basin; Loess Plains CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS HAVE ENDED FOR THE REMAINDER OF TONIGHT RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 AND 219 RED FLAG WARNING HAS EXPIRED FOR WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 210 AND 219 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 210 Frenchman Basin and Fire Weather Zone 219 Loess Plains. * TIMING...Red Flag Warning Thursday afternoon and evening. Red Flag Warning Friday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the mid 50s. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly and be very difficult to control.
Flood Watch issued for Strafford by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Strafford FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maine, including the following areas, Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset, Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Interior Cumberland Highlands, Interior Waldo, Interior York, Kennebec, Knox, Lincoln, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford, Sagadahoc, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford and Southern Somerset. Portions of New Hampshire, including the following areas, Belknap, Northern Carroll, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Southern Coos, Southern Grafton and Strafford. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris and fallen leaves. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible, especially in the mountains and foothills. Locally up to 6 inches in the White Mountains and Western Maine Mountains is possible.
Flood Advisory issued for Haines Borough and Klukwan by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 16:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-14 04:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Haines Borough and Klukwan FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...The following area, The Chilkat River and surrounding area. * WHEN...Until 700 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 842 PM AKDT, Rain gauge data indicate heavy rain across the advisory area. Between 4 and 7 inches of rain have fallen. Rainfall has diminished as of Thursday evening, but water levels are still rising on the Chilkat River. Minor flooding is expected to begin late Thursday night, especially near the Chilkat River. - Areas around mile post 14 and 24 of the Haines Highway is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. - For Chilkat River at Klukwan: At 8:00pm the stage was 126.86 feet. Flood Stage is 128.0 feet. Forecast: A crest around 127.2 feet is expected around 4 am Friday. Impacts: At 127.0 feet: This is bankfull stage, but water can encroach the Haines Highway, south of Klukwan. Note that the Chilkat River is highly braided, if and when it shifts channels, our present bankfull and flood stages will be outdated.
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 21:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for minor coastal flooding will be highest near high tide at 10:06 PM.
Flood Watch issued for Coastal Hancock by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Hancock FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM EDT FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far Eastern, Interior DownEast, North Woods, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Central Highlands Maine, Central Piscataquis, Northern Penobscot and Southern Piscataquis. In Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Far Eastern Maine, Northern Washington and Southeast Aroostook. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In North Woods Maine, Northern Piscataquis and Northern Somerset. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Central Penobscot and Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...From 8 AM EDT Friday through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Locally heavy rainfall will train over the area late tonight into Saturday morning. Amounts in excess of 2 to 3 inches are possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-14 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Cheshire; Eastern Hillsborough; Western And Central Hillsborough FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern New Hampshire, including the following areas, in New Hampshire, Western And Central Hillsborough. In central New Hampshire, Merrimack and Sullivan. In southern New Hampshire, Cheshire and Eastern Hillsborough. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris and fallen leaves. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Rainfall amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible, especially in the hilly terrain of the Monadnocks.
Flood Watch issued for Central Middlesex County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 23:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Central Middlesex County FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, including the following areas, in Massachusetts, Central Middlesex MA, Eastern Essex MA, Eastern Norfolk MA, Northern Bristol MA, Southeast Middlesex MA, Southern Bristol MA, Suffolk MA, Western Essex MA, Western Norfolk MA and Western Plymouth MA. In Rhode Island, Bristol RI and Newport RI. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Heavy rainfall - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
