For Penn State, a Sign Arrives From 1994

By Mark Wogenrich
 3 days ago

Penn State last beat a top-5 team on the road in 1994. It was Michigan.

Penn State fans searching for good vibes this week might consider this.

The Lions last beat a top-5 team on the road in 1994. They went to Michigan Stadium and knocked off the Wolverines 31-24, a signature win of their last unbeaten season.

Penn State entered that game with a 5-0 record. the Lions visited Michigan after a bye week. The Wolverines were ranked fifth in the AP Top 25.

Just like this week.

Stars aligning? Perhaps. But the fact remains, beating a top-5 team is really, really difficult. The Lions certainly know that.

Penn State gets another shot at a win over a top-5 team Saturday when it visits Michigan for a noon ET kickoff on FOX. The fifth-ranked Wolverines (6-0) represent the 25th top-5 opponent the Lions have faced since 1994. They are 3-21 in their previous games, with only one road win (that 1994 day in Ann Arbor).

The Lions have lost six consecutive games to top-5 teams, including a pair last season to Iowa and Ohio State. Overall, coach James Franklin is 1-8 against top-5 teams. That one victory: the epic 2016 win over No. 2 Ohio State, which led to a Big Ten title.

Overall, Penn State is 17-56-1 all-time when playing teams ranked in the top 5 of the AP Top 25 and 15-51 in regular-season games. The Lions have struggled against top-5 opponents since 1994, particularly on the road.

Since that 1994 win, Penn State is 0-13 in road games vs. top-5 teams, most of which haven't been close.

Opponents have held Penn State to 10 or fewer points in eight of those 13 games. The Lions also have lost eight times by 21 or more points.

But there's always the memory, and the possibility, of 1994.

First Look: Penn State vs. Michigan

The surprise stars of Penn State's season

Is Penn State ready for Michigan?

Why Beano Cook really loved Penn State

Penn State's running back room changes again

The Lions' next road test: A Michigan Maize Out

What we know about Penn State at 5-0

Sean Clifford says Penn State's in a good spot after 5-0 start

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich . And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.

Comments / 1

