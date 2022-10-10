What they’re saying about the Bengals’ dramatic loss vs. the Ravens: Social media reaction

Read full article on original website
Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React
Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
atozsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
Bengals make interesting roster move by waiving Khalid Kareem
The Cincinnati Bengals charted a notable roster move on an otherwise slow Tuesday with the decision to waive defensive lineman Khalid Kareem. Kareem, a fifth-round pick in 2020, has battled nagging injuries over the course of his career with the team so far. While Kareem showed big flashes and was...
atozsports.com
Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
CBS Analyst Reveals His Pick For Tennessee vs. Alabama
On Saturday afternoon, No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee will square off in what should be the best game Week 7 has to offer. While on "The Matt McClearin Show" on WJOX 94.5 FM, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on this weekend's matchup. Sallee believes Tennessee...
Al Bundy congratulates Chiefs TE Travis Kelce for tying historic touchdown feat
With the win over the Raiders, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's four touchdowns also tied a record set by "Al Bundy" in 1966.
Steelers Reportedly Sign Former Patriots Defensive Back
Since the Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary is dealing with a plethora of injuries, the front office decided to bring in some help. On Tuesday, the Steelers signed cornerback Duke Dawson to their practice squad. He was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2018 draft. In...
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
If you're in the red, you'll get Giants vs. Ravens on TV
The New York Giants (4-1) are preparing to host the Baltimore Ravens (3-2) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 6 matchup. The Giants are coming off a stunning comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in London and now have many around the NFL wondering if they’re for real. Wink Martindale vs. Lamar Jackson might go a long way in determining that answer.
Centre Daily
Bengals Bringing Back Familiar Face on Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — Defensive end Khalid Kareem cleared waivers and is signing with the Bengals practice squad according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former fifth-round pick was released by the team on Tuesday. The team was hopeful that he would stick around on the practice squad. Kareem was...
Steelers work out multiple players on Tuesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy on Tuesday working out potential roster additions according to the NFL transaction report. Pittsburgh is currently dealing with a multitude of issues not limited to a lack of defensive backs and inconsistency in the return game. The Steelers worked out wide receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley, cornerback...
Baltimore mayor, Aftab Pureval trade Twitter jabs after Bengals loss: 'This you bro?'
While the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens battled it out at M&T Bank Stadium Sunday night, the cities' mayors had their own spar on social media. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott fired off a friendly jab toward Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval on Twitter after the Bengals lost to their division rivals, 19-17.
Browns defense must pass test it couldn’t last season facing elusive Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson
BEREA, Ohio -- When the Patriots come to town on Sunday, the Browns defense will get to retake a test that it failed last year. The test -- defending Rhamondre Stevenson -- is easier said than done. The second-year running back is coming off a career game against the Lions...
UC Football Finalizes 2024 Nonconference Schedule
Cincinnati added an FCS opponent to its three-game schedule.
On Browns DC Joe Woods addressing tackling woes, and an injury update: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods has come under fire with the team struggling on the defensive side of the ball. Early in the season, it was blown coverages. The last two weeks, it has been an inability to stop the run. Sports betting comes to Ohio on...
Ravens release first injury report for Week 6 matchup vs. Giants
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the New York Giants in a Week 6 matchup that is set to have plenty of fireworks on both sides. New York comes into the game with a 4-1 record, while Baltimore boasts a 3-2 mark. On Wednesday, the Ravens released...
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns.
Bengals to use indoor facility for first time Friday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — For the first time this season, the Bengals are headed indoors — for practice. The team will use the Integrity Express Logistics Indoor Facility, located nearby to Paycor Stadium, on Friday morning. “We want to go indoors and simulate being indoors, so it works out...
Browns vs. Patriots: Game preview, prop bets and game picks: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Friday means it’s time for out big Browns preview pod. We’re getting you into and through your weekend up to kickoff with everything you need to know for Sunday’s matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium between the Browns and Patriots. Bill Belichick brings his 2-3 Pats...
Barstool promo code: Commanders-Bears insane no-brainer bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. In a league where anything can happen, our Barstool promo code FORESTFOOTBALL150 (HERE) is a stone-cold lock for new customers looking to score...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
