Coos Bay, OR

nbc16.com

New ownership of beloved breakfast spot

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Big story for the Bay Area...this place is heavenly. A new leader takes the helm at a Bay Area breakfast staple. Pancake Mill in North Bend holds many childhood memories for its new owner Justin Solomon, and he plans to carry on the traditions of former owners Gary Goodson and Beverly Rice who will retire.
NORTH BEND, OR
Applications are now open for Roseburg's future In-N-Out

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Job applications are now being accepted for the new In-N-Out burger restaurant under construction in Roseburg. Company officials say it is still too early to predict the exact opening date, but they have started the process of hiring workers. The restaurant will employ about 50 staffers...
ROSEBURG, OR
Kelsey Culver sentenced in North Bend fatal hit-and-run

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos County judge has sentenced Kelsey Culver in a fatal hit-and-run in North Bend. Culver, 31, is sentenced to 10 years in prison and 36 months post-prison supervision for first degree manslaughter and 13 months in prison and 24 months post-prison supervision for failure to perform the duties of a driver to a seriously injured person.
NORTH BEND, OR
Coos Bay, OR
Society
Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update

ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
ELKTON, OR
Drunk driver arrested for DUII after slamming car into fire station

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue. Deputies say upon arrival DCSO Deputies observed a 2003 Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage and substantial damage to the fire station. Deputies contacted the driver identified as 46-year-old Jamie Slagter. During the investigation, deputies determined that Slagter was driving under the influence of intoxicants. DCSO says Slagter was taken into custody without incident.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

