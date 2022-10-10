Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
New ownership of beloved breakfast spot
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Big story for the Bay Area...this place is heavenly. A new leader takes the helm at a Bay Area breakfast staple. Pancake Mill in North Bend holds many childhood memories for its new owner Justin Solomon, and he plans to carry on the traditions of former owners Gary Goodson and Beverly Rice who will retire.
Applications are now open for Roseburg's future In-N-Out
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Job applications are now being accepted for the new In-N-Out burger restaurant under construction in Roseburg. Company officials say it is still too early to predict the exact opening date, but they have started the process of hiring workers. The restaurant will employ about 50 staffers...
K-9's from the Coos County Sheriff's Office is nominated for K-9 Aftermath Grant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Two of Coos County's finest are hoping to get their paws on the Aftermath K-9 Grant. Aftermath Services is dishing out $15,000 in K9 grants for their 2022 grant cycle, and K-9's Cena and Raven of the Coos County Sheriff's Office are both nominated for a portion of the award.
Kelsey Culver sentenced in North Bend fatal hit-and-run
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos County judge has sentenced Kelsey Culver in a fatal hit-and-run in North Bend. Culver, 31, is sentenced to 10 years in prison and 36 months post-prison supervision for first degree manslaughter and 13 months in prison and 24 months post-prison supervision for failure to perform the duties of a driver to a seriously injured person.
Glide School District says old middle school building unsafe for children due to lead
GLIDE, Ore. — The Glide School District has released a statement on lead levels found in its old middle school building. A local non-profit has proposed opening a childcare center in the building. According to the Glide School District, non-profit organization Glide Revitalization approached the district about using the...
Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update
ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
Police asking public to help find armed man involved in Sutherlin Domino's robbery
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — On Wednesday October 12th around 5:00 p.m., a white male suspect entered Domino's Pizza in Sutherlin located at 779 W Central Ave. According to police, the suspect displayed a firearm and demanded money, the suspect left the restaurant with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect...
Drunk driver arrested for DUII after slamming car into fire station
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a vehicle that had crashed into the Tumalo Fire Station on Cook Avenue. Deputies say upon arrival DCSO Deputies observed a 2003 Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage and substantial damage to the fire station. Deputies contacted the driver identified as 46-year-old Jamie Slagter. During the investigation, deputies determined that Slagter was driving under the influence of intoxicants. DCSO says Slagter was taken into custody without incident.
