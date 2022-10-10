ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, NV

Elko Daily Free Press

Marijuana crop worth $7.8 million confiscated in rural Nevada

CARSON CITY – Thousands of pounds of marijuana being grown at a remote rural Nevada site have been confiscated, and authorities say the crop was worth more than $7.8 million. The operation in September “resulted in the eradication of approximately 8,784 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $7,808,000,” reported...
8 News Now

Over 8K pounds of marijuana discovered at $7.8M illegal grow site: Nevada State Police

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police last month busted an illegal marijuana grow site worth roughly $7.8 million, eradicating over 8,700 pounds of marijuana. Several law enforcement agencies conducted the eradication operation on Sept. 18 on the site located in a remote wilderness area in Lincoln County. Marcelino Madrigal, Antonio Madrigal, and Jesus Garcia […]
FOX Reno

115 animals seized during massive neglect investigation in northern California

ADIN, Calif. (KRNV) — 115 animals were seized from a property in northern California during a recent animal neglect investigation. The Lassen County Sheriff's Office responded to a property of Highway 299 in Adin, California on the report of a dog bite on Oct. 2. While investigating the dog bite, a deputy noticed several animals on the property lacking proper care and dead animals in various stages of decomposition.
KOLO TV Reno

New report shows northern Nevada rents declining slightly

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A new report from the Nevada State Apartment Association shows rents for apartments in northern Nevada have declined during the past quarter. The report shows a slight decline, as third quarter rents in the Reno-Sparks averaged $1,520 a month, down from $1,550 a month at the end of the second quarter.
news3lv.com

Web-based map featuring thousands of miles of trails launches in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Outdoor enthusiasts now have a new way to explore the Silver State. Outdoor Recreation partners launched “Nevada Trail Finder,” Nevada's first-ever, comprehensive web-based map featuring thousands of miles of recreational trails across the state. A centralized, “one-stop-shop” for...
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada launches opioid task force as fentanyl overdoses increase

The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Attorney General Aaron Ford and Gov. Steve Sisolak launched an opioid task force called the Joint Advisory Task Force that is designed to provide technical assistance, guidance and resources to local and state jurisdictions amid the rise of fatal and nonfatal overdoses.
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada second in September foreclosure filings

Nevada is second only to Illinois in the number of mortgage defaults filed last month. In Illinois, one of every 1,959 housing units is in a stage of the foreclosure process, and in Nevada one in every 2,473 units in default, according to ATTOM, a real estate data and marketing research firm.
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada residents get free admission to Mob Museum Nov. 15

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada residents can check out the Mob Museum for free during a November special event. The Mob Museum announced that it would offer free admission to Nevada residents and buy-one, get-one admission for non-residents on Tuesday, Nov. 15 in honor of Kefauver Day. Kefauver Day commemorates the U.S. Senate investigative hearing into organized crime that took place in the museum’s courtroom in 1950.
FOX Reno

Gov. Sisolak, State of Nevada launch website related to abortion access

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The State of Nevada launched a new website related to abortion access in the state on Oct. 11. "As Governor, I am committed to ensuring Nevadans have access to reproductive health care without fear or shame,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “We will not abandon the right to an abortion, and we will protect those in need of care. This website is one more step forward in this work.”
8 News Now

Fight breaks out between 20 inmates at Nevada prison, NDOC says

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A fight broke out between about 20 inmates at High Desert State Prison on Sunday night, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections. The fight broke out around 6:13 p.m. and was contained two minutes later, according to NDOC. Offenders were evaluated, treated, and placed back in their cells by 7:30 […]
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada announces new home care funding; minimum wage increase for field

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has announced an increase in home care funding, as well as a $15 minimum wage for caregivers as part of his budget. Under the new budget, the Medicaid reimbursement would change from $17.56 an hour to $25 an hour. Currently, the median wage for Nevada’s 13,000 home care workers is $11 an hour, decreasing over the last decade when adjusted for inflation.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Nevada

If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
boisestatepublicradio.org

A West-wide electricity market would be a boon for Nevada, study finds

Many other parts of the country have shared electric grids known as a regional transmission organization, or RTO. They allow electric utilities across multiple states to share energy resources. A report published in July showed that creating an RTO that includes all 11 Western states would bring a huge number of jobs while lowering energy costs.
KOLO TV Reno

More than $100 million approved for Nevada small businesses

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Treasury has approved $112.9 million for Nevada’s State Small Business Credit Initiative. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, which President Biden signed into law in March of 2021. Nevada will receive an initial tranche of $35 million. “This level of...
nevadacurrent.com

Nevada gets $113 million in funding for small businesses, entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced Tuesday that an additional 11 states – including Nevada – will receive up to $1 billion to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. Funding for the programs will come from the State Small Business Credit Initiative that Democrats reauthorized and expanded in...
FOX Reno

Diedrichsen's Mrs. Connie Hall named Nevada Teacher of the Year

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A kindergarten teacher at Lloyd Diedrichsen Elementary School in Sparks has been named the teacher of the year for the state of Nevada. A ceremony hosted by Governor Steve Sisolak and schools superintendent Jhone Ebert was held for Mrs. Connie Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
