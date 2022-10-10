CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The State of Nevada launched a new website related to abortion access in the state on Oct. 11. "As Governor, I am committed to ensuring Nevadans have access to reproductive health care without fear or shame,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak. “We will not abandon the right to an abortion, and we will protect those in need of care. This website is one more step forward in this work.”

NEVADA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO