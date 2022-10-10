Man arrested in connection with Monday afternoon shooting that left woman, toddler dead

A child and an adult are dead after a shooting Monday afternoon in Columbus.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, Ursula Dietz, 64 and Elenor Dietz, 19 months, were pronounced dead at 2:10 p.m. in the 2600 block of Hilton Avenue.

Ursula was shot multiple times and will undergo an autopsy, according to Bryan.

Kevin Dietz has been charged with two counts of murder in connection with the killings, according to jail and police records.

Updates will be provided as new information becomes available.