ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

UT football captain arrested, accused of assaulting man who allegedly entered wrong apartment

By Greg Raucoules, Melissa Greene, Melanie Vásquez Russell
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K5ko3_0iTda3wd00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The University of Tennessee football player accused of assaulting a man at an apartment complex Sunday has released a statement through his attorney.

The UT football player, Jaylen McCollough was arrested and is charged with felony aggravated assault in a bizarre case involving a victim who told investigators that he was assaulted after he entered the wrong apartment, in the wrong building, after having been drinking.

On Tuesday, McCollough’s attorney Chloe Akers released the following statement:

“Mr. McCollough is cooperating fully with both the University of Tennessee and Knoxville Police Department investigations into these allegations. He looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter and maintains his complete innocence.”

Chloe Akers, attorney

McCollough, 21 of Georgia, was arrested on a warrant accusing him of assaulting the man and causing him to fall down stairs at an apartment building around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 2000 block of Grand Avenue in Knoxville.

NEW: Governor Bill Lee announces $100M initiative to fight crime in Tennessee

McCollough is a senior defensive captain on the UT football team and has served in that role in each game this season, according to team records online . He has appeared in 41 games over 4 years and made 7 total tackles in Saturday’s game against LSU.

According to the arrest warrant, officers met the victim in front of the apartment building and that he “had blood and swelling on his mouth and had multiple missing and broken teeth.”

The victim told police he was drinking with friends in the area when he left that apartment to go get “things” from his car. On the way back, he told police he “did not realize he had gone to a different building on the way back” and went to the top floor to what he believed was his friend’s apartment. He knocked, but “…when no one answered, he stated he opened the unlocked door and stepped inside.”

“[The victim] then stated that he immediately realized he had entered the wrong apartment, and apologized before closing the door and began walking back towards the stairs in the common area,” the warrant’s narrative says.

Jaylen McCollough. Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

An unknown male pursued the victim out of the apartment and “started getting aggressive,” the warrant narrative states. The two exchanged words and as the victim was walking away, he told investigators he “heard footsteps” behind him and turned around at the top of the stairs “approximately 30 feet from the door” and was allegedly punched in the face.

“He fell backwards down the stairs and lost consciousness,” the narrative in the warrant states. The victim told police he regained consciousness as a second male and a female were attempting to help him get to his feet.

The narrative in the warrant states the officers were unsuccessful at making contact with the occupants of the apartment but did speak with the female. Police say she “called McCollough back to the scene.”

Body found in rubble of Gatlinburg fire

Investigators said in the warrant narrative that when McCollough arrived “his right hand was in bandages and blood showing through the bandage.”

McCollough was read his Miranda warning and did not answer any questions, the narrative concludes.

“We learned of it really late yesterday and as we gather more information then I’ll have more for you,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said of McCollough’s arrest at his media availability on Monday.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Friday, Nov. 18, court records show.

Union County deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with new information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 2

Related
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville shooting leaves one dead, two injured following shooting

Peyton Manning themed saloon is fit for ‘The Sheriff’. Saloon 16 is part of the Graduate Hotel near the University of Tennessee campus. Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Gatlinburg, TN
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police charge two for distributing cocaine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers charged two people for distributing cocaine Wednesday, Oct. 5, according to a release from Communications Manager Scott Erland. “The Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit, with assistance from Special Operations Squad personnel, executed a search warrant at the Vistas Apartments at 110...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police find gunshot victim dead in East Knoxville

Your headlines from 10/11 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Deadly shooting in Holston Hills, fire displaces families, iPhone 14 issues at Dollywood. Junior Williams is a suspect, after his clothes were found near multiple homes that reported a man walking into their home. Confidence mounting as Vol fans return...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
q95fm.net

Five Individuals Arrested Following Drug Search

An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 11th, 2022 the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division executed a search of a residence on Forge Ridge Road in the Harrogate Community of Claiborne County. An investigation by the Narcotics Division resulted in five arrests and the...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jaylen McCollough's practice status with Tennessee revealed after arrest, per report

Jaylen McCollough has been claiming his innocence following his arrest on a felony assault charge, with the Tennessee safety being accused of punching a man that entered his apartment. While Josh Heupel won’t discuss McCollough’s availability since the university, and Knoxville police, continue to investigate, it apparently hasn’t affected his...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

University of Tennessee defensive back, team captain arrested

Police said the two Lamborghinis crashed into each other and hit a third uninvolved car, causing one of the Lambos to go up in flames. Here’s what you need to know about registering to vote in Tennessee. Tennessee prepares to take on Alabama. Updated: 5 hours ago. All eyes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Football#Violent Crime#Lsu
WSPA 7News

Man arrested following traffic stop in Haywood Co.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop in Haywood County. The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office charged Eric Gaines with: Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking methaphetamine by transportation level III Trafficking fentanyl by transport level III Trafficking fentanyl by possession level III Possession with intent […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
wvlt.tv

Woman overdoses with child in backseat, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested on Saturday after police found her unconscious in her car, according to a police report. Officers responded to Maynardville Pike at around 4:46 p.m. to reports of an overdose when they found Zylie Lynn Rhoades, 35. Police started yelling at Rhoades,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Knoxville police locate missing woman, dog

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officials asked the Uber driver of a missing woman and her dog to come forward Monday. Now, that missing woman and dog have been found. Aireona Davis was last seen on Oct. 5 after she “became friendly” with a man while she was...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Three additional victims come forward in Varsity Spirit abuse scandal

McKay’s workers aim to unionize, host community event to gather support. Employees at used bookstore McKay’s Knoxville are working to unionize, and they are hosting a community event to gather support. Dollywood baker becomes lead actress in country music video. Updated: 5 hours ago. Actress Rachel Stacy went...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WNCT

WNCT

34K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy