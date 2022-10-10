ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Charges filed in fatal shooting of Deontae Harris

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Sherman Whitener Jr has been charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Deontae Harris in July 2021, according to court records. Elkhart Police responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on July 8 just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man charged for violating no contact order, threatening victim

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man who was taken into custody for allegedly violating a no contact order told police he was going to shoot the victim and her son for telling on him, according to court records. On October 12, Mishawaka Police responded to a home for reports...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating

A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
GOSHEN, IN
South Bend, IN
abc57.com

WNDU

Paw Paw man pleads guilty to setting Planned Parenthood clinic on fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty to the arson of a Planned Parenthood on Wednesday. Joshua Brereton, of Paw Paw, pleaded guilty to one count of arson, in which he set fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo. According to court documents, Brereton admitted that...
PAW PAW, MI
Michael Miles
CBS Chicago

Police chase of stolen car in Gary ends in crash; leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized

GARY, Ind (CBS) -- The driver of a stolen U-Haul died after crashing into an SUV, hitting a utility pole, and rolling over during a high-speed police chase in Gary Wednesday evening.Around 5:47 p.m., a license plate reader alerted the in-car computers of a stolen vehicle passing cameras. It was located at Central Avenue and Ripley Street where a patrol officer confirmed the stolen car from Schererville. The chase began on the Indiana toll road when police put stop sticks on the road, but they didn't work.The driver later crashed after going the wrong way into oncoming traffic on 5th Avenue near Jefferson Street.One person in the red SUV hit by the stolen car was taken to the hospital by Gary EMS in unknown condition.
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Police officers in South Bend to get raises

Police officers in South Bend will be getting raises soon. The city and the police union have agreed to a new deal to give officers an 8-percent raise this year. That will be followed up by 4-percent increases in pay in each of the two years after that. The increase...
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Winamac Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Knife

ROCHESTER — A Winamac man was recently arrested after allegedly using a knife to injure a woman while preventing her from calling 911. Jeremiah J. Johnson, 40, Winamac, is charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony; and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, strangulation, and residential entry, all level 6 felonies.
WINAMAC, IN
abc57.com

Police identify man injured in shooting near Quality Inn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting near the Quality Inn in Roseland on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 9:20 p.m., police were called to the area for a shooting. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 25-year-old...
SOUTH BEND, IN
max983.net

Culver Man Arrested Following Complaint

A Culver man was arrested Sunday, October 9 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of an alleged intoxicated man shooting a handgun in the 19500 block of State Road 8. Deputies responded and met with the suspect, 48-year-old Max Warren III, who was later transported to the...
CULVER, IN

