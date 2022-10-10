Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Charges filed in fatal shooting of Deontae Harris
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Sherman Whitener Jr has been charged with one count of murder in the fatal shooting of Deontae Harris in July 2021, according to court records. Elkhart Police responded to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue on July 8 just before 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting with injuries.
abc57.com
Man charged for violating no contact order, threatening victim
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man who was taken into custody for allegedly violating a no contact order told police he was going to shoot the victim and her son for telling on him, according to court records. On October 12, Mishawaka Police responded to a home for reports...
WNDU
Attempted Niles kidnapping did not happen, authorities say
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Niles Police Department has ended an investigation into an alleged kidnapping after determining it did not happen on Thursday. On Oct. 3, a 9-year-old reported that a man wearing a ski mask, driving a red pickup truck, attempted to abduct him in the 1300 block of Hickory Street.
95.3 MNC
Goshen woman arrested for alleged beating
A Goshen woman was arrested after an alleged beating. It happened on Tuesday, October 11, at 8:34 a.m., when officials say that the woman, 19-year-old Aeslin Bystry, entered the home on 7th Street, without permission, allegedly injuring the 19-year-old inside. The victim was taken to Goshen General Hospital for minor...
abc57.com
Police say attempted abduction in Niles is unfounded
NILES, Mich. - Niles Police determined the attempted child abduction reported on October 3 is unfounded. According to investigators, the incident did not take place as reported by the victim. On October 3, the 9-year-old victim said a man wearing a ski mask and driving a red Ford pickup truck...
WWMTCw
Woman on trial for 2021 murder in South Haven testifies in her own defense
PAW PAW, Mich. — Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday, and the jury deciding the fate of a 24-year-old woman charged with open murder received the case. Tiah Sutton, 24, is charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021.
WGNtv.com
Docs: Neglect charges filed after Northwest Indiana man claims boy who died ‘fell down stairs’
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Neglect charges have been filed after a 2-year-old Northwest Indiana boy died Monday. On Oct. 5, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Tuckahoe Park Drive, located in Valparaiso, on the report of a child not breathing. According to court documents, Kyle...
WNDU
Paw Paw man pleads guilty to setting Planned Parenthood clinic on fire
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WNDU) - A Michigan man pleaded guilty to the arson of a Planned Parenthood on Wednesday. Joshua Brereton, of Paw Paw, pleaded guilty to one count of arson, in which he set fire to a Planned Parenthood clinic in Kalamazoo. According to court documents, Brereton admitted that...
Is Hobart Police Department guilty of racial profiling?
On or about the 8th of August 2022, the Gary NAACP Branch was contacted and requested to file a complaint against the Hobart, Indiana, Police Department. As the Legal Redress Investigator, I, Robert L. Buggs, received the call and provided the family with the forms necessary to begin an investigation.
22 WSBT
Man stabbed in Elkhart homeless encampment, residents worry about being removed
Elkhart, Ind. — Police are on the lookout for a suspect involved in a stabbing at an Elkhart homeless encampment. The victim had stab wounds to his shoulder and arm and was shot in the back of the head with a pellet gun. A woman who lives in the...
Kalamazoo man sentenced to prison after pleading in death of toddler
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was sentenced to at least four years in prison after pleading in the death of a toddler. Savajay Malory, 21, of Kalamazoo, was sentenced to four to 15 years in prison Monday, Oct. 10, by Kalamazoo County Circuit Chief Judge Gary Giguere Jr. He was given credit for 817 days in jail.
Police chase of stolen car in Gary ends in crash; leaves 1 dead, another hospitalized
GARY, Ind (CBS) -- The driver of a stolen U-Haul died after crashing into an SUV, hitting a utility pole, and rolling over during a high-speed police chase in Gary Wednesday evening.Around 5:47 p.m., a license plate reader alerted the in-car computers of a stolen vehicle passing cameras. It was located at Central Avenue and Ripley Street where a patrol officer confirmed the stolen car from Schererville. The chase began on the Indiana toll road when police put stop sticks on the road, but they didn't work.The driver later crashed after going the wrong way into oncoming traffic on 5th Avenue near Jefferson Street.One person in the red SUV hit by the stolen car was taken to the hospital by Gary EMS in unknown condition.
Man, 24, pleads no contest in murder of Kalamazoo roommate
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man pleaded no contest in the fatal shooting of his roommate at a Kalamazoo apartment. Ezra Howe, 24, pleaded no contest to one felony count of second-degree murder and felony firearms Monday, Oct. 10, before Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine. Howe entered his plea...
abc57.com
Mishawaka sued over police pursuit that killed 18-year-old woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- A lawsuit has been filed against the city of Mishawaka in connection with the death of 18-year-old Elizabeth Johnson-Neher. Johnson-Neher was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by a vehicle fleeing Mishawaka Police. On December 2, 2020, a Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Jessie Ricardo...
WWMTCw
'She shot me, I'm going to die,' South Haven homicide victim tells witness in murder case
PAW PAW, Mich. — A man testified he witnessed the fatal shooting of his close friend during the trial of a 2021 South Haven homicide Tuesday. Tiah Sutton, 24, was charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park in South Haven on July 8, 2021, police said.
95.3 MNC
Police officers in South Bend to get raises
Police officers in South Bend will be getting raises soon. The city and the police union have agreed to a new deal to give officers an 8-percent raise this year. That will be followed up by 4-percent increases in pay in each of the two years after that. The increase...
inkfreenews.com
Winamac Man Accused Of Attacking Woman With Knife
ROCHESTER — A Winamac man was recently arrested after allegedly using a knife to injure a woman while preventing her from calling 911. Jeremiah J. Johnson, 40, Winamac, is charged with criminal confinement while armed with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony; and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, strangulation, and residential entry, all level 6 felonies.
abc57.com
Police identify man injured in shooting near Quality Inn
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting near the Quality Inn in Roseland on Monday night, according to the St. Joseph County Police Department. At 9:20 p.m., police were called to the area for a shooting. When officers arrived at the hotel, they found a 25-year-old...
max983.net
Culver Man Arrested Following Complaint
A Culver man was arrested Sunday, October 9 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department was notified of an alleged intoxicated man shooting a handgun in the 19500 block of State Road 8. Deputies responded and met with the suspect, 48-year-old Max Warren III, who was later transported to the...
Hidden cellphone found in dressing room at Portage high school
Police are investigating after a hidden cellphone was found in a dressing room at Portage Northern High School.
