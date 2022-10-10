Lawsuit: Man shot by Orange Village police carried gun legally, never pointed it at officer who shot him

Read full article on original website
William Michael
2d ago
I hope he gets millions, and I hope those loose cannon cops get put behind bars where they belong.
Reply
13
zackykinzz Wombatt
3d ago
god bless constitutional carry. I hope those pigs rot behind bars
Reply(1)
16
Googootz
3d ago
....if he's anything like his 'father', he'll be behind bars eventually.....Orange PD deserve a big thank you for keeping their citizens safe from the onslaught of crime terrorizing their hotels and Pinecrest......
Reply(10)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Woman, 36, says brother assaulted her while trying to get the keys to their mother’s car: University Heights police blotter
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Silsby Road. At 8:05 a.m. Oct. 4, officers were dispatched to a home where a woman, 36, reported that she had been assaulted by her brother, 31, a Cleveland resident. The man went to the home in an attempt to get keys to a car parked at the residence.
Shoplifter flees Walmart leaving behind three-year-old child: South Euclid Police Blotter
A woman ran from loss prevention at Walmart Oct. 6 after she was approached for a theft, valued at $112. In doing so, she left behind her three-year-old child. The child was taken to the loss prevention office and his grandmother soon arrived there as well. She explained that she was shopping with her daughter but was not aware that her daughter failed to scan all her items at the self-checkout.
cleveland19.com
$1M bond set for man accused of fatally shooting Akron mom in her own driveway
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 25-year-old man accused of murdering a woman in her own driveway this past April pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Thursday. The judge then set bond at $1 million for Antonio Miller. Akron police and the U.S. Marshals...
Police investigate murder-suicide of two elderly men in Garfield Heights
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio – Two men died Sunday in what detectives say was a murder-suicide. Morris Ramsey, 89, of Hudson died of asphyxia by cervical and chest compression with sharp force injuries. Alvin Hopes, 88, of Garfield Heights died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to a police report and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elyria man stabs dog to death after it bit his son, police say
ELYRIA, Ohio — Police say a man stabbed a dog to death when he went into a “fit of rage” after the dog reportedly bit his son. Andre Williams, 24, initially was charged with cruelty to animals after the incident Monday at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Street. Police say more charges are possible because the dog later died at a veterinary hospital.
Female suspect in dine-and-dash starts fight with server: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Theft: Cedar Road. At 2:40 p.m. Oct. 9, police were called to Buffalo Wild Wings, 12459 Cedar Road, on a report from management that a man and woman, in their late teens or early twenties, left the eatery without fully paying their bill. At the scene,...
Woman arrested for threatening to stab two mall shoppers while robbing them: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Aggravated robbery: Cedar Road. At 7:20 p.m. Oct. 6, it was reported that a woman in the parking lot of Saks Fifth Avenue at Beachwood Place mall, 26300 Cedar Road, threatened to stab two victims with a screwdriver while robbing them. The suspect took multiple shopping bags...
‘Quick change’ con artists take Ohio clerk for thousands, police say
Westlake Police Captain Gerald Vogel told FOX 8, "they practice their trade a lot, and they're good at it. It's not only a psychological game, it's physical game as well."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman cleans up her boyfriend after suspected cheating: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 9 that her boyfriend spilled rubbing alcohol and cleaning solution on her because he suspected her of cheating on him. Officers learned the two had been arguing after the woman recently caught the man cheating on her. During the argument, the woman received a phone call from a family member, but her boyfriend believed it was another man.
Woman bites violent boyfriend to escape being choked: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Sept. 9, police were dispatched to the fire station, where a woman reported that she had been assaulted. An arriving officer found the Madison woman, who was visibly upset, in her car. The woman told the officer that her boyfriend, who lives on Cherry Lane, choked her after an argument about their relationship.
A case of mistaken identity still leads to man’s arrest: Chagrin Falls police blotter
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Traffic stop, Main Street:. Police stopped a driver 4:48 p.m. Oct. 3 after a scan of the license plate indicated the owner had a warrant for his arrest on a felony charge. The driver was not the vehicle owner in question, but, he had a suspended license and two active warrants of his own. He was turned over to Wickliffe police with no charges filed in Chagrin Falls.
cleveland19.com
Accused robber punches Home Depot employee to steal drill at Steelyard Commons, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed the suspect accused of punching a Home Depot employee as he was stealing a drill is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the man walked out of the Steelyard Commons Home Depot with a drill set without paying...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cleveland man dies in police custody before he is booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man died in police custody after he was arrested Tuesday for a domestic violence incident. Ashraf Hasan Nabeel Aljaf, 33, of Cleveland was arrested about 8:20 p.m. after officers were called for reports of a domestic violence incident, according to police and county officials.
Quick-thinking man flags down officer during scam call: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, a man flagged down a police officer on Pearl Road after discovering that he was possibly being scammed. The man just so happened to be on the phone with an alleged representative of the Amazon Fraud Department. The caller was asking the victim to purchase a credit card, then provide the suspect with the information from his purchase.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Grand Jury indicted a 30-year-old Elyria woman for the murder of her boyfriend at their home in August. Bonita Tracy Ann Wright was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence. Elyria police said Wright called 911 around 8:30...
cleveland19.com
‘Increase in gang activity’: Bay Village police warn of spike in car break-in incidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Bay Village issued an alert to residents in the city and surrounding communities following an increase in car break-in incidents during daylight hours. According to Bay Village police, the smash-and-grab incidents are occurring frequently in parking lots and recreation areas, such as in the...
Man arrested after assaulting woman in vehicle: Mayfield Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 5 that her boyfriend struck her in the mouth while they were in their car exiting the freeway on their way home to South Euclid. She said the assault caused a chipped tooth and her mouth to bleed. The man, 55, had exited the vehicle near...
cleveland19.com
Domestic violence suspect dies after being transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old man died Tuesday evening after being arrested by Cleveland police and transported to the Cuyahoga County Justice Center. Cleveland police said the man was taken into custody around 8:20 p.m. at a home on Tyler Avenue during a domestic violence investigation. Police added two guns were taken from the home.
Drunken driver disregards officers and heads home: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A vehicle failed to stop for a potential traffic stop around 2 a.m. Oct. 7 and fled before eventually turning into a driveway. Officers observed the man leave the vehicle and enter the home but had difficulty getting him to respond to the door. When he did, it was determined he was drunk.
Urinator strikes in Baldwin Wallace dorm room; car stolen outside Cleveland Browns practice field: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Criminal mischief: Tressel Street. Someone urinated inside a storage container kept in a dorm room on the Baldwin Wallace University campus, 135 Tressel. It happened between Sept. 29 and Oct. 4 in Carmel Hall. The victims said they used the container to store kitchen utensils. They opened the container, immediately smelled urine and saw a yellow liquid inside.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
83K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 22