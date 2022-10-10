ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Lawsuit: Man shot by Orange Village police carried gun legally, never pointed it at officer who shot him

By Adam Ferrise, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 3 days ago
William Michael
2d ago

I hope he gets millions, and I hope those loose cannon cops get put behind bars where they belong.

zackykinzz Wombatt
3d ago

god bless constitutional carry. I hope those pigs rot behind bars

Googootz
3d ago

....if he's anything like his 'father', he'll be behind bars eventually.....Orange PD deserve a big thank you for keeping their citizens safe from the onslaught of crime terrorizing their hotels and Pinecrest......

