It might surprise some of you, but a QWERTY keyboard isn't the only layout of keys that is available for those typing in English. The 86-year-old Dvorak keyboard is now supported by iOS 16! While previously users would have to install a third-party app to use the Dvorak keyboard on the iPhone, it is now native to the device on iOS 16. First, some background on Dvorak.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 HOURS AGO