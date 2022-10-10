ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple working with new suppliers on new OLED technology for future iPads

We all know that tablets live and die by their displays. As the premier media consumption devices, their dependence on their screens cannot be understated. Hence, it is largely unsurprising that Apple’s adoption of mini-LED technology with the 12.9” iPad Pro firmly consolidated the latter’s position as the king of tablets.
Where is the Microsoft Surface Duo 3?

Microsoft’s hardware event saw the announcement of a number of interesting devices. From the new Surface Laptop 5, through the upgraded Surface Pro 9 lineup, to a more powerful than ever (and wildly expensive) Surface Studio 2 Plus - there was a little something for everyone. Well, excluding smartphone...
Should you buy a Surface tablet in 2022?

Microsoft's Surface 2-in-1s combine the capabilities of Windows 11 with the portability and flexibility of a tablet. But with Apple's iPad tablets being such convenient, flexible, popular performance champs, and many Android tablets being way more affordable – should you really buy a Surface tablet instead?. What models are...
Top analyst tells us when Apple will stop shipping devices to the U.S. from China

TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo turned to his Twitter account to reveal his thoughts on how Apple will eventually reduce its reliance on contract manufacturing facilities in China. While Apple has been producing some iPhone 14 units in India, 80% of the iOS handsets produced by Foxconn in that country are for domestic demand. After all, India has an import tax that would raise the price of iPhone units imported into the country.
Apple's phenomenally powerful 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a glorious screen is on sale

It's not every day that we see a tablet with desktop-level performance, cutting-edge display technology, and a thin and light design, but Apple brought this idea to life last year with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro but its high price tag meant it was impossible to own for many. An Amazon Prime Early Access Sale deal has taken care of that problem to some extent.
Leaked images show off Microsoft's shrewd plan to make the Surface Duo an extension of your PC

Just a few days ago, we told you that Microsoft is supposedly close to disseminating Android 12L to the Surface Duo and the Surface Duo 2. Let's take a step back and explain a few things. The Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 are dual-screened phones that create a tablet-sized display when opened. Unlike foldable phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, a hinge is in the middle separating the two individual displays.
On a tight budget? The OG Apple Watch SE can still be a very smart buy at these huge discounts

Following the long overdue retirement of the ancient Apple Watch Series 3, the entry point to Cupertino's market-leading smartwatch lineup has jumped to $249 last month. While not exactly prohibitive for the masses, the starting price of the hot new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) can easily be undercut by many of the best budget smartwatches sold by other major brands, especially during events such as the recently concluded Amazon Prime Early Access extravaganza.
The iPad mini in 2022 - is it still worth it?

The iPad mini has always occupied a rather strange spot in Apple’s product lineup. In the beginning, the smallish tablet did not look too out of place - but that was back when the iPhone’s display was just 4”. We are looking at whether this is still the case today.
iPhone adds support for 86-year-old keyboard layout favored by "The Woz"

It might surprise some of you, but a QWERTY keyboard isn't the only layout of keys that is available for those typing in English. The 86-year-old Dvorak keyboard is now supported by iOS 16! While previously users would have to install a third-party app to use the Dvorak keyboard on the iPhone, it is now native to the device on iOS 16. First, some background on Dvorak.
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?

And here we are with another controversial topic - phone chargers and retail boxes. A couple of years ago phone companies started to remove things from the final retail package (looking at you, Apple!) and now we’ve arrived at a point where there’s nothing but the phone itself inside the tiny little box (I can’t believe you did that, Sony!).
Google Fiber to launch faster internet plans in early 2023

Google Fiber already offers internet plans to customers, but there’s definitely room for improvement. Starting more than ten years ago with the 1 Gig plan and continuing back in 2020 with the 2 Gig plan, Google Fiber plans to offer much faster internet to those who need it and can afford to pay more than $100 per month.
Company created by Dish Network Chairman Ergen seeks to buy Boost Mobile

Dish Network acquired Boost Mobile in a transaction that was related to T-Mobile's $26 billion purchase of Sprint which closed in 2020. During the roughly two years that it took regulatory agencies like the FCC and the DOJ to sign off on the deal, Dish Network was named by the FCC to be the "fourth nationwide facilities-based network competitor" to replace Sprint. In other words, the U.S. government wanted to make sure that another company would replace Sprint to keep the number of major stateside wireless providers at four.
