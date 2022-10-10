Check out the latest Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings - Oct. 10, 2022
Updated Volleyball Rankings
Oct. 10, 2022
Class 6A
1. Byron Nelson (32-4, Previous 1)
2. Boswell (28-10, Previous 2)
3. Arlington Martin (25-7, Previous 3)
4. Mansfield (25-11, Previous 4)
T5. Haslet Eaton (20-16, Previous 5)
T5. Keller (23-11, Previous 6)
7. Weatherford (29-9, Previous 9)
T8. Fossil Ridge (20-15, Previous N/A)
T8. Keller Central (26-15, Previous 7)
T10. Southlake Carroll (15-19, Previous 8)
T10. Euless Trinity (24-10, Previous N/A)
Class 5A
1. Midlothian (33-4, Previous 1)
2. Colleyville He ritage (31-7, Previous 2)
3. Justin Northwest (32-8, Previous 3)
4. Aledo (25-15, Previous 4)
5. Argyle (27-13, Previous 5)
6. Richland (23-14, Previous 6)
7. Birdville (20-19, Previous 7)
8. Saginaw (22-15, Previous 9)
9. Azle (21-18, Previous 10)
10. Joshua (16-20, Previous N/A)
Class 4A/Others
1. Decatur (19-18, Previous 1)
2. Peaster (28-4, Previous 2)
3. Argyle Liberty Christian (23-8, Previous 3)
4. Godley (26-6, Previous 4)
5. Grandview (25-8, Previous 5)
6. Glen Rose (22-10, Previous 6)
7. Boyd (28-8, Previous 7)
8. Springtown (22-14, Previous 8)
9. FW Lake Country (27-4, Previous 9)
10. Brock (21-17, Previous 10)
