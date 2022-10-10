ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check out the latest Fort Worth-area high school volleyball rankings - Oct. 10, 2022

By Brian Gosset
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35fYmq_0iTdZerA00

Updated Volleyball Rankings

Oct. 10, 2022

Class 6A

1. Byron Nelson (32-4, Previous 1)

2. Boswell (28-10, Previous 2)

3. Arlington Martin (25-7, Previous 3)

4. Mansfield (25-11, Previous 4)

T5. Haslet Eaton (20-16, Previous 5)

T5. Keller (23-11, Previous 6)

7. Weatherford (29-9, Previous 9)

T8. Fossil Ridge (20-15, Previous N/A)

T8. Keller Central (26-15, Previous 7)

T10. Southlake Carroll (15-19, Previous 8)

T10. Euless Trinity (24-10, Previous N/A)

Class 5A

1. Midlothian (33-4, Previous 1)

2. Colleyville He ritage (31-7, Previous 2)

3. Justin Northwest (32-8, Previous 3)

4. Aledo (25-15, Previous 4)

5. Argyle (27-13, Previous 5)

6. Richland (23-14, Previous 6)

7. Birdville (20-19, Previous 7)

8. Saginaw (22-15, Previous 9)

9. Azle (21-18, Previous 10)

10. Joshua (16-20, Previous N/A)

Class 4A/Others

1. Decatur (19-18, Previous 1)

2. Peaster (28-4, Previous 2)

3. Argyle Liberty Christian (23-8, Previous 3)

4. Godley (26-6, Previous 4)

5. Grandview (25-8, Previous 5)

6. Glen Rose (22-10, Previous 6)

7. Boyd (28-8, Previous 7)

8. Springtown (22-14, Previous 8)

9. FW Lake Country (27-4, Previous 9)

10. Brock (21-17, Previous 10)

