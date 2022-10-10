Read full article on original website
Phyllis Mary Frey, 85, of Fort Madison, IA and formerly of Niota, IL, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at The Madison. She was born on May 29, 1937 in St. Paul, IA to Al & Lucille Schulte Stuekerjuergen. She married James H. Frey on January 3, 1959 in St. Paul, IA. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2003. She was a homemaker and caregiver and was also involved in pretty much everything in Niota. She was a member of Ss. Mary & Joseph Church in Fort Madison and also Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Nauvoo, IL. She enjoyed doing puzzles, canning, baking and teaching her grandchildren how to bake.
Alice Mae Anna Davison, 86, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 30, 1936, the daughter of Floyd T. and Rachel V. (Ailshie) Windom. On September 4, 1955, she married Herbert L. Davison in Malvern, Iowa. Survivors...
