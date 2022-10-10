Read full article on original website
Martin Lewis issues warning to every couple living together in UK
Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has spoken out about the financial complications of living with a partner but not being legally binded. While marriage seems like the natural progression after having been with someone and lived together for a number of years, the concept has been viewed by some as outdated and unnecessary.
Man given six months to live after hairdresser pressured him to get dodgy mole checked out
When Nicholas Smithson first noticed the black mole growing on the back of his neck in late 2021, he was told by his GP that he had nothing to worry about. Even after it grew to the size of a pea and started to scab, two different doctors assured him that it was harmless. That's why, as far as the Queensland native was concerned, he had nothing to worry about.
Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct
The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
Married couple encourage each other to sleep with other people
A married couple who encourage each other to sleep with other people have visited more than 20 countries as swingers. 37-year-old Cate Wander and husband Darren, 47, met 15 years ago in Sydney, Australia and started dating. For the first five years of their relationship the couple were exclusive, but...
Doctor issues warning to women after mum shares 'secret' to giving birth in '20 minutes'
Having a baby can be one of the most exciting milestones in a couple’s life, but it’s only natural for those expecting a baby to be at least a little nervous about the actual birth - which can take hours - and even days - in some instances.
Mum gave birth at home with just two paracetamol because her local hospital was full
A mum has revealed that she had no option but to give birth at home with only two paracetamol for pain relief when her local hospital was full. Eilish McKinney, who lives in Nassington, Northamptonshire was told that her nearest hospital, Peterborough City Hospital, was full on 20 September when she was in labour.
Royal fans think King Charles’ coronation date is a burn for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It was announced yesterday (11 October) that King Charles III’s coronation will take place on Saturday 6 May, 2023. But royal watchers were quick to notice one problem: that’s the date Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will turn four. People interpreted the...
Woman Furious After Being 'Forced' to Watch Infant Niece for 3-Minutes
Should anyone ever feel forced to help with childcare?. If a person wants to have a child, it’s important for them to be completely ready to make all of the necessary sacrifices and life changes that go along with introducing a brand new being into the world.
Neighbour leaves nasty note through homeowner's letter box after six-week holiday
Returning home from holiday is never much fun. Swapping sun for drizzle, heading back to the office, and unpacking, getting back to normal life can be a drag. So we can only imagine how one homeowner felt after they returned from a six-week trip to find a particularly grumpy note had been shoved through their letter box.
BBC
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
People call for adult-only planes after child screams on entire 29-hour flight
Babies crying on flights is always a divisive topic - while some people are adamant that 'child-free flights' should exist, others take the opinion that babies cry, and other passengers need to get over it. The argument has recently emerged on TikTok, after one social media user shared a video...
In-Laws Expecting 9-Months-Pregnant Woman To Host a Party Slammed
Mumsnet commenters were outraged that the woman was expected to welcome 30 guests so close to her due date.
Mum hits back after being slammed for leaving baby for 48 hours to enjoy girls' weekend
A woman has hit back at people online after she was slammed for leaving her three-month-old daughter with her dad for 48 hours. Ashy Bines, 33, from the Gold Coast in Australia, went away for less than two days for a girls' weekend with friends. Meanwhile, her husband Steve looked...
BBC
Pregnancy loss mum-to-be told losing babies 'was just bad luck'
Two months ago, Sinead Lynch and her husband Dan welcomed their baby boy Ardal into the world - a joyous moment they feared they would never get to experience. For over the last four years, the couple have endured the heartbreak of losing four babies. Now they want to help...
Mum says she practices 'gentle parenting' by barely ever saying no to her child
A former psychology student has recommended the practice of 'gentle parenting' which involves her barely ever saying no to her child. I'm no parent, but as someone who's heard a lot of screaming children in my time, I can't imagine ever encouraging a child to continue venting all of their frustrations.
KIDS・
Mom Shares Stress As Employer Asks Her To Pay Back 'Overpaid' Wages of $550
"I'm in severe financial difficulty right now," shared the mom. "I can't spare a month's wage to give back to them."
Woman sparks heated debate after she sells engagement ring online
A woman sparked huge debate online after trying to sell her unwanted engagement ring on Facebook. For one reason or another, the Australian woman and her partner decided to call it quits, and now she's hoping for some financial compensation by re-selling her one-Carat Tiffany ring. After she posted the...
intheknow.com
Woman refuses to pay for boyfriend’s parents’ dinner: ‘He was shocked’
A woman is refusing to pay for her boyfriend’s meals when they go out. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend of five months, Ricky, is divorced. After she started a second job, Ricky began making her pay for everything when they went out. Then he tried to get her to pay for his parents’ dinner.
Woman Refusing to Marry Man Unless He Proposes With Ring Made Out of His Mother’s Ashes
An older survey showed that 1 in 4 women have turned down a marriage proposal before and of those women, about 23% regret saying no. There are plenty of valid reasons to turn down a proposal from not being ready for marriage to doubts about the person being the one for you. But one woman's reasoning for turning down a proposal is quite unique.
Father Claims He’s “Too Busy” With His Day Job to Bring Up His Son
Society views a man's time as more valuable than a woman's. “I’m too busy to do that,” my ex-husband recently told me when I asked him to help our son study for his Social Studies test after school. Our son has a D in the class, after all. He has a learning disability and needs extra help to do well in his classes.
