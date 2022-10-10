ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Fashion Week Concludes After Four Days of Diverse Fashion Shows and Activities

By Deborah Belgum
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLbXT_0iTdZN2v00

LOS ANGELES — For four days Hollywood, California, was abuzz with crowds lining up to see the various L.A. Fashion Week shows organized by a new owner in a new location.

Lines stretched down the sidewalk on Sunset Boulevard outside the Lighthouse ArtSpace, where an immersive art show featuring works of Vincent Van Gogh and a show on King Tut had taken place until they were temporarily suspended for the fashion event.

More from WWD

A few blocks away, talks and panel discussions were organized in the historic Citizen News building, which houses event spaces and the hip new Mother Wolf restaurant.

Everyone was holding their breath to see how a reconfigured L.A. Fashion Week, now under the ownership of N4XT Experiences , would turn out for its Oct. 6 to 9 run. By most accounts, it was a success.

Attendees were particularly taken with the new venue that had a large, cavernous room where images could be projected on the wall showing starry nights or fireworks marking the end of a show.

Models walked down the concrete floor lined with long white benches where fashion followers viewed the creations from brands including AnOnlyChild , Gypsy Sport , Attachments, Revice Denim and Sami Miro Vintage.

On average the shows started about 35 to 45 minutes late with a certain amount of chaos in the air as fashiongoers wondered when they would be seated. Show organizers said the late start times were due to a larger crowd showing up than expected.

One attendee, who asked not to be named, believed the shows weren’t as organized as previous L.A. Fashion Weeks but liked the new location. She thought the new owners were doing well considering this was their first event. “I chalk it up to being new,” she said.

Many fashion followers were pleased with the Hollywood location and the variety of events organized around L.A. Fashion Week.

Those events included a host of panels, fireside chats and master classes talking about various fashion and beauty-related subjects, including how digital closets encourage sustainability and a panel on the future of beauty.

Danielle Lauder, the great-granddaughter of Estée Lauder and a beauty adviser to N4XT Experiences, moderated a “Live Art Meets Luxury” talk with Donald Robertson , an artist who is also senior vice president and creative director for the Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

Robertson drew smudged images of models on a large canvas while answering questions from Lauder about his artistic process and being a creative disruptor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGrei_0iTdZN2v00
Donald Robertson explains his creative process to Danielle Lauder and the audience.

He recalled that while working with the cosmetics line Smashbox, he marketed the brand by having the company buy an enormous ’60s-era white Cadillac convertible. He had red lips painted all over it and parked it near the Art Basel show in Miami Beach, Florida, to generate buzz and attention for the cosmetics company, which is now an Estée Lauder subsidiary.

“Miley Cyrus crawled on the top of it, and then it ended up in People magazine,” Robertson recalled. “I love stuff like that.”

It was those experiences that pleased fashion-show attendees like Amanda Stinson. “I liked this fashion week better than the one in April,” she said. “Before, there was not that much to do, but the panels were thought provoking.”

The shows were also inclusive of various communities. Rio Uribe, the designer and founder of Gypsy Sport, created an edgy, gender-bending show with male models wearing dresses, zaftig female models wearing skimpy dresses and Zoot suit-like creations that reminded the L.A. designer of his Latino roots.

“We’re all about celebrating community. In Los Angeles, there is so much Latino and queer community, and I just wanted to give them a chance,” said the designer, who moved his company back to Los Angeles from New York in 2019 and has shown at New York Fashion Week and showed last year during L.A. Fashion Week held at the Petersen Automotive Museum.

His collection included lots of sequins seen in minidresses and miniskirts with matching skimpy tops. Plaid was also a popular fabric used in dresses with lace trim and pleated and billowy skirts. Spaghetti-strapped dresses with a lingerie look were also popular.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wj6f9_0iTdZN2v00
A look from the Gypsy Sport spring 2023 collection.

Uribe said this L.A. Fashion Week felt different from others. He said there was more buzz about it. “Maybe it is the venue, but I felt more people were talking about it,” he said.

He was amazed when he was standing in line at a Koreatown post office in Los Angeles and heard someone talking about the show and asking about getting tickets. “I was like, oh my God, that is amazing,” he said.

L.A. Fashion Week was also the event where Moss Adams LLP chose to present its annual MAFI Award to one outstanding L.A. designer who epitomizes innovation. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the award had been on hiatus since 2019.

The award was given to Revice Denim for its sustainability efforts using deadstock, upcycled and organic cotton fabrics, its commitment to diversity in the workplace and domestic production done primarily in downtown Los Angeles. “They produce beautiful vintage, iconic pieces, use sustainable fabrics and have a big commitment to a diverse workforce, which checked all the boxes for us,” said Martin Hughes, the apparel national practice leader for Moss Adams, a global accounting and consulting firm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KQInV_0iTdZN2v00
Revice Denim showed its spring 2023 collection using vintage looks seen over the years.

Shai Sudry, the founder of Revice Denim, said his company takes its inspiration from Los Angeles. His spring 2023 collection centered around Hollywood movies over the ages. “The concept for the show was a Hollywood revival incorporating six different movie genres,” he said.

The collection, shown on Saturday, encompassed patchwork jumpsuits, matching sets, low-rise denim silhouettes, baggie jeans, mini shorts, dresses, micro tops and vegan leather pants and tops.

The array of shows left fashion goers pleased that L.A. Fashion Week was back in the swing of things after an on-again-off-again period due to the pandemic. “I felt these were real shows,” said Mitch Ramey, who attended the Gypsy Sport show. “I hope they make something of it.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Golden Goose Takes Over Pink Motel to Celebrate Skate Culture in L.A.

Artfully distressed sneaker brand Golden Goose touched down in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday night — well, technically the San Fernando Valley. The Italian label took over the Pink Motel in Sun Valley for its “Golden Spirit” dinner, party and skate performance, drawing newlywed Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, actress Ashley Park, social media stars Matthew Noszka and Inanna Sarkis, tattoo artist Dr. Woo, model Paris Brosnan and more.More from WWDInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The LAFW SceneGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS] The midcentury, middle America-style motel was constructed in 1946 on San Fernando Road,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Reformation Opens Sixth Los Angeles Store

Reformation is on a roll. The Los Angeles, California, sustainable clothing company, known for upcycling vintage and surplus materials, is opening its sixth L.A. store on Friday inside a new shopping development looking for differentiated brands.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion ShootA Look Inside Destree's First Store The design of the 2,055-square-foot space, next door to a Vuori outpost, incorporates natural and recyclable elements to match its sustainable womenswear. The dressing rooms have sustainable carpets, the store is filled with vintage furniture and hangers are made with FSC-certified wood. The store...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Ralph Lauren on His Love of California, J.Lo and Turtlenecks With Shorts

LOS ANGELES — Once home to Gilded Age railroad tycoon Harry Huntington and his wife Arabella, the Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens in the preppy Los Angeles suburb of San Marino, California, was the perfect backdrop for Ralph Lauren’s first West Coast runway show on Thursday night. The event was staged in front of a crowd that included Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, whom Lauren dressed for their recent nuptials; Diane Keaton; Lily Collins; James Marsden; John Legend, and Cole Sprouse.More from WWDInside the Golden Goose L.A. Golden Spirit EventA Look At The LAFW SceneGetting Ready with Social Media...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Florida State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
WWD

Playboy Opens Its First Owned Retail Space With More to Follow

Get used to seeing those rabbit ears at stores across the country. Playboy is opening its first U.S. retail outpost on Friday at the tony Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, California, where one of the main products on sale will be a Playboy Bunny outfit in various colors, just in time for Halloween, along with other apparel and lifestyle products.More from WWDA Look At The LAFW SceneSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First Store The 2,300-square-foot pop-up space will remain open until probably Valentine’s Day, which will take advantage of the company’s release in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Re-Grow Your Natural Hair: An Interview with Santa Monica Based Dr. Ray Nettles

Men and women of all ages know the embarrassment of hair loss. Today, hair loss is prevalent as early as the 20’s due to stress, environment and health factors. By the age of 50 most men will lose 50% of their hair. We took a poll of area LA residents and found that the solutions for hair loss range from covering up the thinning hair with hats, wigs, extensions, hair transplants and over the counter treatments that you have to continue applying the rest of your life. But local Santa Monica Dr. Ray Nettles is known internationally for his natural hair-regrowth process that has helped countless people across the globe. He is the founder of, Stop and Re- Grow.
SANTA MONICA, CA
highlandernews.org

The best, and worst, live music venues in Southern California

Southern California is full of glamorous and charming concert venues. From Riverside County to Los Angeles County, there is a setting for every music lover. Determining a venue’s ranking comes upon a multitude of factors: acoustics, parking, a perspective from a short person, seating and the atmosphere. Before buying tickets to your next concert, take a look at the list below.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WWD

Staud Opens First New York City Flagship

On Friday, Los Angeles, California, contemporary label Staud is opening the doors to its first New York City flagship at 45 Greene Street in SoHo. “It was always the vision for the brand to touch the customer at all points: between our site, our wholesale and retail partners, and now our own physical space. It’s super exciting to be at that place in the company and create the full lifestyle experience for the customer,” Sarah Staudinger told WWD, adding the 2,100-square-foot Greene Street location is serendipitous for the brand, as the former New York Staud showroom was located a block north...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
WWD

Chloë Grace Moretz Sartorially Shines in Reflective Louis Vuitton Cropped Top for ‘The Peripheral’ Premiere

Chloë Grace Moretz attended the premiere of her new television show “The Peripheral” in a standout ensemble on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Moretz’s look featured a black cropped top embellished with large reflective silver disc sequins. The top was paired with a black maxi skirt with a train. Moretz coordinated with a pair of black strappy open-toe heeled sandals. She accessorized with a subtle black clutch bag. More from WWDLouis Vuitton's 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries: The Exhibition in NYCPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NYRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film Festival The full ready-to-wear look was from Louis Vuitton. Moretz worked...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Sami Miro Vintage and Levi’s Host LAFW Dinner

It was a circular moment in more ways than one at Sami Miró’s dinner Saturday night, celebrating her collaboration with Levi’s. The very first item the designer created for her namesake brand, Sami Miro Vintage, was made from upcycled vintage Levi’s — a mesh bodysuit with patchwork over the bust.  More from WWDA Look At The LAFW SceneThey Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at New York Fashion Week Spring 2023 “It really was inevitable,” the Los Angeles, California-based designer said of the partnership. Originally from San Francisco, Levi’s was “the epic company growing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Jamie Lee Curtis Shimmers in Red Ralph Lauren Strass-embellished Dress for ‘Halloween Ends’ Premiere

Jaime Lee Curtis celebrated a new career milestone while sparkling in red at the “Halloween Ends” premiere Tuesday in Los Angeles. The actress shimmered in an off-the-shoulder dress by Ralph Lauren Collection that swept the floor. Designed in a column silhouette, the “Minali” jersey gown incorporated a strass-embellished mesh overlay. She accessorized with Cathy Waterman floral-diamond earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Houses#New York Fashion Week#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#King Tut#Social Media Star#L A Party#Citizen News#N4xt Experiences#Revice Denim
San Diego Channel

'Oldies but Goodies': Longtime oldies DJ Art Laboe, 97, dies

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Art Laboe, a pioneering disc jockey who hosted a syndicated oldies show for decades, has died. Laboe is credited with helping end segregation in Southern California by organizing live DJ shows at drive-in eateries that attracted young white people, Black people and Latinos who danced to rock-n-roll.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

The Best dineLA Deals You Need To Know About for October 2022

DineLA Restaurant Week returns for its fall edition from October 14-28. The two-week promotion features special prix-fixe menus from top restaurants across Los Angeles, with lunch and dinner deals starting at $15. Per usual, options abound. It can be, if we’re being honest, a bit overwhelming. To aid, I’ve...
LOS ANGELES, CA
sheenmagazine.com

Grammy Award Music Icon Jody Watley Received Rousing Applauses from Community as Emcee at Los Angeles Metro Official Special Commemorative Event Opening of K Line

Grammy award-winning music icon Jody Watley surprised attendees as the event emcee at Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) official commemorative event opening of the K Line, the newest light rail line serving South Los Angeles communities held in historic Leimert Park on October 7, 2022. The beloved and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
velillum.com

T-bone Accident in Los Angeles Ends in a $665,000 Compensation

Fortunately, it is not always your fault when you are involved in one. In this case, you get compensated for the injuries you will suffer and the income you will have lost if you cannot work. Unfortunately, not everyone injured in a car accident will get the compensation he/she is owed. Most defendants will try to fleece plaintiffs out of their fair compensation using underhand tactics. This is why anyone involved in an accident should not pursue compensation without exceptional legal support, like that from JT Legal Group, one of the best personal injury law firms in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Laguna Beach, CA

Laguna Beach is the seaside destination of choice in Orange County, California. Laguna Beach was officially founded in 1887. Since then, this coastal area has developed into a seaside resort city, a recreational hotspot, and a melting pot of various cuisines. According to the United States Census Bureau, the city's...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
sanfernandosun.com

With Nury Martinez’ Resignation – The Fallout Begins

Since news broke of leaked tapes, Councilwoman Nury Martinez has been locked in her home. Her house has had protestors yelling for her to resign with security standing by. Edin Enamorado is one of those who protested outside of her Sun Valley home. He’s known for organizing protests outside the homes of those who’ve attacked street vendors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

WWD

40K+
Followers
27K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy