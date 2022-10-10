Read full article on original website
WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Republican Herschel Walker's bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia comes to a head on Friday when they meet for their sole televised debate in a contentious race that could help determine which party controls the Senate.
