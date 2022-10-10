Luke McCormick: The Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week

Senior soccer and football player Luke McCormick has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Senior multisport athlete Luke McCormick has been named the Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week, presented by HWY 55.

Spending time on the soccer and football fields this fall, McCormick had several key performances for the Raiders last week.

Now the third Raider soccer player, and fourth football player recognized this fall, this is McCormick’s first career recognition.

Athletic Profile

Year: Senior

Fall Sport: Soccer

Position: Center Back

Years on Varsity: 2 years

Other Sports: Football

“JUST KICKING IT” WITH LUKE McCORMICK

Staying busy this fall sports season, McCormick has served as a key piece in the soccer team’s defense and as the football team’s punter.

Last week, McCormick and the Raider soccer team suffered two close losses to 4A Sandhills Athletic Conference foes Pinecrest and Hoke County. But McCormick was rewarded for his efforts and scored his first two goals of the season.

In a 4-2 loss to the Patriots last Monday on senior night, McCormick helped the Raiders tie the match late in the second half. Trailing by a goal, McCormick made it 2-2 in the 82nd minute when he deflected a shot into the box up and over the keeper’s head.

Two nights later at Hoke County, Richmond lost 3-2 in double overtime. Again, McCormick scored late, this time giving the Raiders a 2-1 advantage.

Teammate Jesus Castro sent a corner kick into the box and McCormick corralled the ball in a frenzy in front of the net to slot the ball past the keeper. The one-goal advantage came with 1:15 left in regulation.

In football action, the Raiders defeated Union Pines 34-23 to improve to 4-4 and 3-1 against SAC opponents. McCormick punted the ball three times in the victory, creating long playing fields for the Vikings.

Netting 97 yards, McCormick averaged 32.33 yards per kick, with his longest going for 37 yards. On two of his punts, McCormick pinned Union Pines inside the 20-yard line at the 17 and 18-yard lines, respectively.

The soccer team (4-11-1, 3-6 SAC) will play at Union Pines at 8 p.m. on Monday, followed by a home game against Lee County on Wednesday. The football team will travel to Lee County (6-1, 2-1 SAC) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Senior Luke McCormick (center) celebrates his goal against Pinecrest with teammate Gonzalo Gozalez (20). (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH LUKE McCORMICK

Watch a video interview of McCormick, who discusses his two goals last week, balancing his roles as a soccer and football player and tells fans an interesting fact about himself.

The Richmond Observer will publish two more Official Richmond County Athletes of the Week next week.