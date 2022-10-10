Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Phyllis M. Frey, 85, Fort Madison
Phyllis Mary Frey, 85, of Fort Madison, IA and formerly of Niota, IL, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at The Madison. She was born on May 29, 1937 in St. Paul, IA to Al & Lucille Schulte Stuekerjuergen. She married James H. Frey on January 3, 1959 in St. Paul, IA. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2003. She was a homemaker and caregiver and was also involved in pretty much everything in Niota. She was a member of Ss. Mary & Joseph Church in Fort Madison and also Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Nauvoo, IL. She enjoyed doing puzzles, canning, baking and teaching her grandchildren how to bake.
Pen City Current
Schmitz Funeral Home obituary - Alice Mae Anna Davison, 86, Donnellson
Alice Mae Anna Davison, 86, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home. She was born on June 30, 1936, the daughter of Floyd T. and Rachel V. (Ailshie) Windom. On September 4, 1955, she married Herbert L. Davison in Malvern, Iowa. Survivors...
Pen City Current
Zephan Abel's memory lives on in family's tea shop
FORT MADISON - The memory of a child lost has turned into a boutique tea shop in downtown Fort Madison. Zephan Abel, who died two years ago at the age of 16 from a chronic heart and lung issue, is the inspiration for his parents new tea shop called Z's Boba Tea at 821 Avenue G. He died Oct. 11, 2020 during a procedure in Palo Alto, California to try and correct the condition.
Pen City Current
Hounds drop two of three in SEC finals
FORT MADISON - Fort Madison Head Coach Kelly Knustrom was happy with the play she saw in the finals of the Southeast Conference tournament Tuesday at Fort Madison High School. The Bloodhounds dropped two of three matches, but were in most of the games throughout the night and got some steady net play from Lauryn Helmick and Taylor Johnson.
Comments / 0