Phyllis Mary Frey, 85, of Fort Madison, IA and formerly of Niota, IL, passed away at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at The Madison. She was born on May 29, 1937 in St. Paul, IA to Al & Lucille Schulte Stuekerjuergen. She married James H. Frey on January 3, 1959 in St. Paul, IA. He preceded her in death on January 17, 2003. She was a homemaker and caregiver and was also involved in pretty much everything in Niota. She was a member of Ss. Mary & Joseph Church in Fort Madison and also Ss. Peter & Paul Church in Nauvoo, IL. She enjoyed doing puzzles, canning, baking and teaching her grandchildren how to bake.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO