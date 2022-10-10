Read full article on original website
Cynthia Edwards
Cynthia Edwards, age 64, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Southern TN Regional Health System in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a native of Memphis, TN, and a homemaker. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Pruitt; her mother, Betty Babb Brumley; and grandparents, Ermer...
Richard Lyle Holley
Richard Lyle Holley of Pulaski, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 7th,2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee. He was born on January 19,1961 in Pulaski, Tennessee and was 61 years old. Ricky was retired from Holley’s Printing in Pulaski. He loved cutting his yard to perfection. Rickey liked...
Mildred Heupel Hendrix
Mildred Heupel Hendrix, 87, of Cloverdale died Sunday, October 09, 2022, at Vanderbilt Medical Center. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 12, 2022, 6-9 PM at Elkins Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Thursday, October 13, 2022, 2 PM at Cloverdale Church of Christ with Bro. Sonny Owens and Bro. Dennis Hudgins officiating. She will lie in state from 1-2 PM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Peggy June Davis Chamblin
With great sadness and deep sorrow we announce the passing of our Mother, Grandmother, and Great-grandmother, no longer bounded by her earthly body and the evilness of Alzheimer’s. Peggy was a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and grandmother, and was loved by all. Peggy June Davis Chamblin, 77, of Killen,...
Save West Gaines School
THE FIRST AFRICAN AMERICAN SCHOOL IN LAWRENCE COUNTY IS IN DISREPAIR, AND SOME OF ITS FORMER STUDENTS WANT IT RESTORED. WEST GAINES SCHOOL IN LAWRENCEBURG WAS BUILT IN THE 1930S. THE SCHOOL CLOSED IN 1964, AND OVER THE YEARS, IT WAS USED AS A WELFARE OFFICE, AND MORE RECENTLY, THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION. ITS FORMER STUDENTS AND THEIR SUPPORTERS KNOW IT'S GOING TO TAKE A LOT TO RENOVATE THE STRUCTURE. IT'S ESTIMATED THAT BRINGING THE BUILDING BACK TO ITS ORIGINAL STATE IS GOING TO TAKE AT LEAST $500,000. SUPPORTERS ARE HOPING THE COMMUNITY MIGHT SEE THE GOOD IN THE OLD SCHOOLHOUSE, AND MAKE A DONATION. IF YOU'RE SO INCLINED, YOU CAN GO TO WEST GAINES SCHOOL'S GOFUNDME PAGE TO DONATE.
Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is back in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, TN. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - For one weekend, one of the smallest towns in Tennessee becomes the biggest spot for BBQ. The Jack Daniel’s World Championship Invitational Barbecue is happening in Lynchburg, October 14-15. More than 40,000 pitmasters and bbq lovers from across the world are coming together...
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday’s intense storms in Williamson County took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty. Those who knew the Massachusetts native, who was very involved in the equestrian community, said there’s no doubt she would have changed the world for the better. According to close family friend Phyllis Cervelli […]
Reminder Burn Permits are Required October 15th- May 15th
THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE DIVISION OF FORESTRY REMINDS RESIDENTS WHO BURN YARD DEBRIS TO FOLLOW SIMPLE SAFETY PRACTICES TO PREVENT WILDFIRES. THE OFFICIAL WILDFIRE SEASON BEGINS OCTOBER 15TH AND RUNS THROUGH MAY 15TH. BURN PERMITS ARE REQUIRED BY LAW DURING THIS PERIOD FOR ANY OUTDOOR BURNING. THE ONLINE BURN PERMIT SYSTEM IS A SIMPLE WAY TO OBTAIN A PERMIT BY VISITING THE WEBSITE BURN SAFE T-N DOT ORG. RESIDENTS CAN ALSO GET A FREE PERMIT BY CALLING THE LOCAL DIVISION OF FORESTRY BURN PERMIT PHONE NUMBER MONDAY THRU FRIDAY FROM 8 A-M TO 4:30 P-M. RESIDENTS IN LAWRENCE, GILES, MAURY AND WAYNE COUNTIES CAN DIAL 1-877-350-BURN. PERMITS ARE ONLY ISSUED WHEN CONDITIONS ARE CONDUCIVE TO SAFE BURNING AND MAY BE OBTAINED IN ADVANCE FOR WEEKENDS AND HOLIDAYS. BURNING WITHOUT A PERMIT IS A CLASS-C MISDEMEANOR PUNISHABLE BY UP TO 30 DAYS IN JAIL AND A FINE OF UP TO 50 DOLLARS. WILDFIRES CAUSED BY ARSON ARE A CLASS-C FELONY PUNISHABLE BY 3 TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON AND UP TO 10 THOUSAND DOLLARS IN FINES.
County Executive David Morgan Column
2022 is a year of elections, and another one is upon us. Tuesday, November 8 (or in early voting October 19 - November 3), Lawrence Countians face a ballot that includes subjects and candidates that concern all of us, and others that are based on where we live. If you...
Missing Person in Columbia
THE COLUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLICS HELP TO LOCATE 30-YEAR-OLD MISSING PERSON ROBERT (BOBBY) WILLIAM SHERWOOD. ROBERT WAS LAST SEEN IN THE AREA OF HAMPSHIRE PIKE IN COLUMBIA ON 10/03/2022. HE IS 6’5” TALL, WEIGHING 220 LBS. WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES AND WAS LAST SEEN DRIVING HIS SILVER 2011 HYUNDAI ELANTRA TENNESSEE LICENSE PLATE 9L30R0.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg
TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
Trunk-R-Treat, Halloween events across the Tennessee Valley
There are plenty of chances to grab a handful (or two) of candy at the Tennessee Valley's many Trunk-R-Treat and other Halloween events this year!
Operation Clean Slate
A joint sex offender registry compliance check, dubbed “Operation Clean Slate”, was conducted over a three-day period this week in Maury County. The operation involved deputies and officers with the Maury County Sheriff's Department, Columbia Police Department, Tennessee, Spring Hill Police Department, and Mount Pleasant Police. Intelligence analysts...
Neighbor recalls moments she lost her neighbor to a Tuscumbia officer
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - A Tuscumbia Police officer is now out of surgery following a tragic accident on Monday night. The officer hit 60-year-old Terry Hinton in front of his home in a marked patrol car. Hinton was pronounced dead on the scene. The deadly accident happened on Hawk Pride...
Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site
A Louisiana company’s plan to construct large-scale trash recycling, tire shredding and incineration operations on a federally designated Superfund site in Maury County is receiving increasing pushback. Trinity Business Group in June applied for a state permit to establish the mega waste site on a rural stretch of land just outside the county seat of […] The post Fight looms over proposed Maury County mega trash site appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
ALEA identifies man killed in Morgan County wreck
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said one person was left dead after a wreck late Wednesday night.
Authorities Make Arrest in Shelbyville Murder
(SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.) Just 15 to 20-minutes down Highway 231 South in Shelbyville, a month long murder investigation has come to a close with the arrest of a Davidson County man. The Shelbyville Police Criminal Investigation Division has arrested Mohamed Miray of Nashville, Tennessee. The 31-year-old was arrested this past week...
'We're facing a crisis:' Bedford County low-cost medical, dental clinic in need
The only low cost medical and dental clinic in Bedford County is in danger of running out of money, while the waiting list of clients needing help continues to grow.
