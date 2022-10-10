ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off

By Scott Brown
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tDort_0iTdYaDd00

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off.

Agricultural Center at Hubbell Open Space reopens in the South Valley

As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s best green and red chile grower. The winner for best green chile in New Mexico went to Speir Family Farms of Deming and the winner for best red went to Rosales Farms of Lemitar.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

Kroger and Albertsons in talks to merge

Kroger, which owns Smith's grocery stores in New Mexico, is already the top-earning grocer in the United States. According to Bloomberg, Kroger and Albertsons are in talks about a possible merger of the two gerocery store giants. Kroger and Albertsons in talks to merge. Kroger, which owns Smith's grocery stores...
ECONOMY
KRQE News 13

New Mexico has awarded over $194 million in rent assistance

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico announced Wednesday it has provided over $194 million, through the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, in rent and utility assistance to New Mexicans. The money is expected to help over 54,000 New Mexico households avoid utility disconnection and eviction. The program is part of the federal package that […]
HOUSE RENT
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Silver City, New Mexico

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Silver City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Silver City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
SILVER CITY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Lemitar, NM
City
Deming, NM
City
South Valley, NM
City
Socorro, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico families hit hard by inflation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The impact of inflation has affected many New Mexicans. A recent poll from Albuquerque Journal shows inflation at the top of the list when it comes to rising costs in gas prices, food and housing. "New Mexicans are very truly concerned about inflation and economic uncertainty,"...
BUSINESS
KOAT 7

Business is booming in New Mexico, state reports

SANTA FE, N.M. — North, south, east and west — new businesses keep popping up all over the state. All 33 New Mexico counties have seen an increase in the number of physical business establishments between the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021 compared to the same period in 2022, according to the New Mexico Economic Development Department (EDD), which has released an analysis of data from the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Chile#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Sports Complex#Hubbell Open Space#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Idaho resumes radioactive waste shipments to New Mexico

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Shipments of nuclear waste from the U.S. Department of Energy’s site in eastern Idaho to a nuclear waste repository in New Mexico have resumed following three episodes that caused New Mexico officials to suspend them. An Energy Department official told Idaho officials Wednesday that the New Mexico Environment Department last week […]
IDAHO STATE
KRQE News 13

PNM employee wins economic development award

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – PNM’s Elisha Saavedra-Torres has been given the 2022 ‘505 Rising Star Award.’ The award, given by the Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance, recognizes leaders who increase economic development in new Mexico. Saavedra-Torres is the Manager of Business Development at PNM and is a native New Mexican. “It is an honor to be recognized […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state

The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
LOS LUNAS, NM
KRQE News 13

Dozens of agriculture projects receive state funding

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dozens of projects in New Mexico are receiving funding from the state’s Healthy Soil Program. Roughly $1 million has been awarded to 51 different projects. Recipients include farmers and ranchers, as well as businesses and nonprofits that work in the farming or agriculture sector. The overall goal of the program, started in […]
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
KRQE News 13

Two Rio Grande Rivalry games to be broadcast in Navajo language

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two upcoming Rio Grande rivalry games will be broadcast in the Navajo language. New Mexico State University and its multimedia partner, Learfield, announced they will broadcast this Saturday’s game against the University of New Mexico in Dine’. That will be followed up by a Navajo broadcast of the NMSU vs. UNM […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Troubling trend, Homeless problem, Quiet weather, Less getting vaccinated, Local bar appears on Netflix

Thursday’s Top Stories Santa Fe Archdiocese files plan for $121M abuse settlement Roswell school district considers new policy for medical marijuana Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody New Mexico United play their way into the postseason Missing New Mexico hiker spotted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Is the “bad for New Mexico” trend actually bad for New Mexico politics?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s election season in New Mexico, and if you’ve been on social media, you might have noticed a trend. Attacking everyone from both Republican and Democratic candidates in the governor’s race, to candidates vying for congressional seats, is a meme that claims candidates are “bad for New Mexico.” In this case, the […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: No policy changes, BCSO TV show concern, Mild weather, Tourism rebound, Interesting visitor

Wednesday’s Top Stories Group launches petition against Open Space development Popular Penguin Chill exhibit at BioPark Zoo is temporarily closed Fact Check: Ronchetti touts education plan, does Lujan Grisham have one? APD detective fired after police shooting investigation Bernalillo County approves water infrastructure improvements UNMH doctors take Alzheimer’s study to Zuni Pueblo Santa Fe looking […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
franchising.com

Latest Signed Agreement Brings First-Ever Altitude Trampoline Park to New Mexico

Indoor Entertainment Park Concept Inks Franchise Agreement with Local Entrepreneurs for First Albuquerque Location. October 12, 2022 // Franchising.com // ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Altitude Trampoline Park, one of the world’s largest family entertainment concepts, announced today a new signed franchise agreement to make its entrance into New Mexico with a go-to location for active family fun and entertainment. Local entrepreneurs, Gabriel Mora and Veronica Castillo will introduce the energetic brand to Northern New Mexico communities, specifically targeting the Albuquerque-area.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Millions of dollars going to New Mexico to support small businesses

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – $74.4 million of federal funding has been allocated to New Mexico. The funds will be allocated to operate a collateral support program and an equity capital program to promote small business growth. Federal officials say the funding will increase access to capital and promote entrepreneurships as communities come out of the pandemic. The […]
SMALL BUSINESS
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy