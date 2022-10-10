Deming, Lemitar farms win big in statewide chile taste-off

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Chile growers from Deming and Lemitar, New Mexico are taking home the title of “Best Green and Red Chile in New Mexico.” Over the weekend at the Socorro Rodeo and Sports Complex, chile growers competed in New Mexico’s chile taste-off.

As part of this event, a panel of judges determined this year’s best green and red chile grower. The winner for best green chile in New Mexico went to Speir Family Farms of Deming and the winner for best red went to Rosales Farms of Lemitar.

