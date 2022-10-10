Read full article on original website
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home Says Goodbye With an Evening of Dancing
Euclid’s Slovenian Society Home is in its final days after 103 years. In the first half of the 20th century it was a busy home-away-from-home for the east side’s large Slovenian community, which produced “Cleveland-style,” aka Slovenian, polka music. It hosted meetings, community events, theater, and dances with the likes of Cleveland Polka King Frankie Yankovic, who had two million-selling records in the late 1940s and a big national reputation. Those evenings must’ve been packed!
Sculpture Center Opens Two Shows and a New Location
There are several new things going on at the Sculpture Center in University Circle: a pair of new shows, a new location and its first-ever artist-in-residence. Large-scale installation artist, Cleveland native Julie Schenkelberg, will be assuming that role as she moves into a corner building at 12210 Euclid Avenue, adjacent to The Sculpture Center’s current spaces, which will be replacing its current galleries. The new, 2,200 square-foot gallery provides the space to work at the scale of Schenkelberg’s preferred practice.
LGBTQ+ Complex Studio West 117 Opens First Phase With Gala Weekend
For more than 2 ½ years, we’ve been hearing tantalizing stories about Studio West 117, a complex of LGBTQ+-oriented businesses, organizations, entertainment venues, athletic facilities and event spaces, taking over the old Phantasy Nite Club complex and the surrounding area. Now it will host the grand opening of the first phase of its extensive “sustainable ecosystem,” with a series of events this weekend from Friday October 21-Sunday October 23 to celebrate the opening of the Fieldhouse.
Cleveland Ballet Opens Its Season with New “Swan Lake”
One of the best-loved works of the classical ballet repertoire is Swan Lake, a fairy tale about a Prince who falls in love with Swan Queen Odette under a curse from an evil sorcerer with a daughter Odile who’s basically Odette’s evil twin. The role of Odette/Odile is a plum showcase for a ballerina.
Les Delices Program Explores Ideas About Freedom & Equality in Music
Cleveland-based chamber ensemble Les Délices kicks off its first full live season since the before-times with a series of three concerts in Akron, Cleveland’s University Circle and Rocky River. Dubbed Winds of Change, the program, which they’d previously performed virtually as a limited-time on demand concert, will again...
Lantern Theatre Tells the Sleepy Hollow Story at Dunham Tavern
Cleveland’s Lantern Theatre is known for its thematic, literature-based presentations, tied into a season or holiday, such as its patriotic mash-up of historical American documents for the Fourth of July. For Halloween, it’s again presenting its own rendition of the 1819 short story by Washington Irving, The Legend of...
Authors Debut New Book on the Cleveland Cultural Gardens
The Cleveland Cultural Gardens that line MLK Boulevard in Rockefeller Park (with some extending upward to East Boulevard) are unique treasure that far too few Clevelanders have fully explored. Founded in 1916 with the Shakespeare (now British) garden, their number grew rapidly during the mid 20s century, honoring the mostly Eastern European cultures whose immigrants were rising in the community. They slowed in the ’70s and ’80s, and in the last 20 years or so have expanded rapidly to embrace cultures from Asia, Africa and South America who have settled in the area more recently.
Gordon Square’s Capitol Theatre Celebrates 100 Years
Once upon a time, every neighborhood had its own theater, which kids would walk or bike to on weekends to catch the latest show. My neighborhood in Chicago had four within walking distance. Most are gone now, replaced long ago by multiplexes, first at shopping malls and now giant stand-alone...
Take in a Pre-Film Magic Lantern Show at the CIA Cinematheque
Back in the 1800s, before there were movies, people came up with ingenious ways to enhance imagery, such as stereoscopic viewers, cycloramas and glass-slide projectors known as “magic lanterns,” which showed series of images that told stories such as moral lessons, historical incidents, legends and fairy tales, as well as travelogues, and illustrations of songs and poems. Those peaked in the 1890s, shortly before motion pictures started to become accessible — the first public film screening took place in 1895.
Ingenuity’s Neighbor Night Offers Not-So-Scary Scary Movies and Treats
Cleveland’s Ingenuity Festival, now re-named, Expo: Ingenuity, has spread its reach in recent years, partnering with other events such as Brite Winter and Juneteenth, and hosting a series of monthly community events close to its Ingenuity Labs HQ in the Hamilton Collaborative, called Ignite Neighbor Nights. Taking place at...
1300 Gallery Hosts One-Weekend-Only Show of Work by the Late Stephen Kasner
Fri 10/21 @ 5-9PM Cleveland lost one of its most interesting artists on Christmas day 2019 when Stephen Kasner died at the age of 49. Kasner hit the scene with a roar back in the ’90s when his dark, ominous art started to get recognition in the local underground arts/indie music scene, its heavy, gothic spirit reflected in his art. He produced work for area bands such as Keelhaul and Integrity, and northeast Ohio underground music monthly U.S. Rocker. And he showed at alternative gallery spaces such as the 1300 Gallery, a pioneering space at 78th Street Studios before everyone knew about 78thStreet.
Natural History Museum’s Friday Night Lights Offers Longer Hours & Special Programming
Fri 10/21 @ 5-8PM This week, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History launches its Friday Night Lights series. The museum will be open until 8pm on these nights, with special programs, including presentations, gallery talks conversations with curators and special guests, up-close looks at the animals from its Perkins Wildlife Center and, from October 21-November 4, access to the Ralph Mueller Observatory, weather permitting.
Western Reserve Herb Society’s Herb Fair is Back at Cleveland Botanical Garden
The Western Reserve Herb Society is responsible for designing, planting and maintaining the beautiful herb garden at the Cleveland Botanical Garden. And typically, each year, they host their herb fair there, offering their knowledge in short talks and demonstrations, as well as members offering advice informally, along with sales of the many things that can be done with herbs, including teas, jams & jellies, bakery, body care products, potpourri, wreaths and dried arrangements.
Scottish Chamber Orchestra Performs at Akron’s E.J.Thomas Hall
The Edinburgh-based Scottish Chamber Orchestra, founded in 1974, performed extensively in its home country before launching the international tours that made its global reputation. And while it still does its annual performances in every nook and cranny of Scotland, people around the world can now enjoy its programs which include both recognized masterpieces of the classical repertoire and contemporary commissions. Its sixth principal conductor, since 2019, is 34-year-old Russian Maxim Emelyanychecv.
SOZO Opens at Pinecrest Offering a “Farm to Table” Fashion Concept
Imagine walking into your favorite store, seeing a hoodie or a jacket you coveted and you hear those dreaded words — SOLD OUT. Fear not. Cleveland’s newest apparel brand, SOZO has a solution for that. Recently opened in Pinecrest, SOZO (named after the Greek God, Soteria, the Goddess...
Vote for Your Favorite Maker at Crafty Mart’s Creative Catapult
Since 2009, Crafty Mart has been hosting maker markets for handmade artisans, artists and crafters in various spaces around Akron, although it’s now settled in its own dedicated space at the Bounce Innovation Hub in downtown Akron, which has given it the ability to develop even more programs to encourage and educate local makers.
Cleveland Public Library Hosts Young Adult Fiction Festival
Once upon a time there were children’s books and adult books. Boys read books about sports heroes and explorers while girls got books about first dates and proms. By the time you were 13, you read grown-up books. Then came the so-called “young adult,” or “YA” category, usually stories...
Windsong Feminist Chorus Invites You to Join Them to Sing Out for Justice
Sat 10/22 @ 4-6PM Windsong, Cleveland’s Feminist Chorus, is kicking off its 43rd year with a commitment to expanding equity and inclusion, which has always part of its mission. But it’s looking to increase racial and ethnic diversity within its own group and the way it performs. Its...
THEATER REVIEW: Les Miserables @ Playhouse Square by Roy Berko
When Les Miserables last came to Cleveland in November of 2018, in part I wrote, “From the very first time I saw Les Miserables, shortly after its opening in London, to the New York production, and through the various touring shows, I have been a fan of the show. Not just a fan, a fanatic fan!”
