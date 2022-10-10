The Cleveland Cultural Gardens that line MLK Boulevard in Rockefeller Park (with some extending upward to East Boulevard) are unique treasure that far too few Clevelanders have fully explored. Founded in 1916 with the Shakespeare (now British) garden, their number grew rapidly during the mid 20s century, honoring the mostly Eastern European cultures whose immigrants were rising in the community. They slowed in the ’70s and ’80s, and in the last 20 years or so have expanded rapidly to embrace cultures from Asia, Africa and South America who have settled in the area more recently.

