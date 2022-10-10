Senior tennis player Addison Massey has been named the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week. (Kyle Pillar, sports editor)

ROCKINGHAM — Sweeping her competition last week has named Addison Massey the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week, presented by HWY 55.

As one of seven seniors on this year’s tennis team, Massey helped the Lady Raiders pick up two team victories in the final week of regular-season play.

A three-year starter for Richmond, and a consistent top-three player, this is Massey’s first career recognition.

Athletic Profile

Year: Senior

Fall Sport: Tennis

Position: No. 3 Singles

Years on Varsity: 3 Years

Other Sports: Bowling

“ON THE COURT” WITH ADDISON MASSEY

The Lady Raiders made quick work against their two opponents last week to finish the regular season with a 6-6 record against Sandhills Athletic Conference opponents.

Massey went a perfect 4-0 in the two matches combined, earning a pair of singles wins and two more doubles victories.

Against Lee County on Wednesday, Richmond collected an 8-1 win. Massey started her day in the No. 3 singles competition and defeated Grace Britton 8-0. She was one of four seniors to shut out her respective opponent on senior night.

Pairing with fellow senior Hana Oki in the No. 1 doubles match, Massey helped hand Peyton Koneski and Silvia Gama Rios an 8-1 loss.

A day later, Richmond traveled to rival Scotland and closed the regular season with a 7-2 team victory. Again playing in the No. 3 singles match, Massey secured an 8-4 win over Carson Buie.

Capping her final match ahead of the postseason, Massey and sophomore teammate Hanna Smith joined forces to earn a No. 2 doubles win. The duo of Lady Raiders rolled past Buie and Maleah Locklear 8-1.

Massey and the Lady Raiders will compete in the SAC tournament on Tuesday at Hoke County High School. Singles matches will start at 1 p.m.

Senior Addison Massey hits areturn shot for a point against Lee County last Wednesday. (Kyle Pillar/The Richmond Observer)

RAPID RESPONSE VIDEO WITH ADDISON MASSEY

Watch a video interview of Massey, who talks about her clean sweep against her competition, preparing for the SAC tournament and how being a student-athlete has better prepared her for the future.

The Richmond Observer will publish its Official Richmond County Male Athlete of the Week soon.