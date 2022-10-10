ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiffin, OH

13abc.com

Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Local School District announced Tuesday it has accepted the resignation of an assistant principal and coach under investigation. Josh Andrews resigned from all of his positions within the district, including as a high school assistant principal, effective Oct. 5, according to the Board of Education. Andrews was under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
TOLEDO, OH
High School Football PRO

Wauseon, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

WAUSEON, OH
fcnews.org

Wauseon High School Class of ‘54 meets

The Wauseon High School Class of 1954 recently celebrated their 68th reunion. At the reunion were, front row, from left, Verne Warncke, Jack Baker, Shirley Blair Baker, Pat Imes Gerken, and Shirley Free Barlow. Second row are Merl Meller, Jack Howard, Rolland McElhaney, Russ McQuillin, Frank Scherer, John Buchop, and Bill Link. Third row are Jerry Armstrong, John Hunt, and Stan Lammon.
WAUSEON, OH
WTOL 11

'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 Rogers High School students

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The original version of this story stated the incident occurred on a school bus, according to a statement from Toledo Public Schools. TPS later said the incident happened at dismissal time. The story has been updated to reflect this. Police were called to Rogers...
TOLEDO, OH
fcnews.org

SHS names queen, king

Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
SWANTON, OH
Lima News

Featured events coming up in the Lima region

4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants

COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion

The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Where can I vote early?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday is the first day of early voting and this election season, early voting will take place in a brand new location in Lucas County. Early voting for Lucas County voters will take place at the new location at 3737 West Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo at Entrance C, inside the shared services building.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

