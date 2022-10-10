Read full article on original website
Springfield Middle School students assemble 3D-printed prosthetic hands
HOLLAND, Ohio — Scores on the ACT college admissions test by this year's high school graduates hit their lowest point in more than 30 years, due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic fueled the decline. Subjects used in STEM studies, like math and science, have seen students not reaching...
EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee
MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully. He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due...
Lake High School assistant principal resigns after investigation into conduct
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Local School District announced Tuesday it has accepted the resignation of an assistant principal and coach under investigation. Josh Andrews resigned from all of his positions within the district, including as a high school assistant principal, effective Oct. 5, according to the Board of Education. Andrews was under investigation for alleged inappropriate communication.
TRCC, City of Toledo announce launch of The Ramp
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and the City of Toledo announced the launch of The Ramp on Wednesday. The Ramp, presented by Kroger, is a resource website for small business owners and entrepreneurs in Toledo. It’s a technology-enabled solution that integrates the tools, knowledge and support that entrepreneurs need to start and grow a business.
Wauseon, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lucas County health department increases Narcan access in schools
TOLEDO, Ohio — According to ProMedica, 9% of high school seniors in the Toledo Public School District admitted to trying an opiate they had not been prescribed. Last year, 276 people died from overdoses in Lucas County. The Toledo Police Department has also reported rainbow fentanyl in Lucas County....
Wauseon High School Class of ‘54 meets
The Wauseon High School Class of 1954 recently celebrated their 68th reunion. At the reunion were, front row, from left, Verne Warncke, Jack Baker, Shirley Blair Baker, Pat Imes Gerken, and Shirley Free Barlow. Second row are Merl Meller, Jack Howard, Rolland McElhaney, Russ McQuillin, Frank Scherer, John Buchop, and Bill Link. Third row are Jerry Armstrong, John Hunt, and Stan Lammon.
'Large fight' leads to arrest of 4 Rogers High School students
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The original version of this story stated the incident occurred on a school bus, according to a statement from Toledo Public Schools. TPS later said the incident happened at dismissal time. The story has been updated to reflect this. Police were called to Rogers...
SHS names queen, king
Swanton High School celebrated homecoming last week. Before the Friday football game against Archbold, Katie Floyd was crowned queen and Andrew Smigelski crowned as king. The Swanton High School Homecoming Court stands on the field before Friday’s football game.
Gibsonburg Schools asking voters to continue 1% earned income tax for district
GIBSONBURG, Ohio — Voters in Gibsonburg will decide in the Nov. 8 election on a crucial source of revenue for their local school district. In 2017, Gibsonburg School District voters approved an increase to their 0.75 percent earned income tax up to a full 1 percent. The revenue from...
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
4 to 6 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel back in time to the European theatre of World War II at the Living History Weekend event at Lauer Farms, 800 Roush Road, Lima. As many as 150 to 200 re-enactors will be at the event showing what life was like for soldiers on the front lines during the Lorraine campaign in 1944. Battle reenactments will take place at 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
Honda announces EV battery plant in Ohio; $700M invested into EV assembly at current plants
COLUMBUS — Honda officials announced Tuesday that the company will be investing $4.2 billion into electric vehicle (EV) production in Ohio, including a new EV battery plant. Officials announced a $700 million investment at three existing plants, including its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County, East Liberty Auto Plant in Logan County and Marysville Auto Plant in Union County. The money will retool the plants for EV production and create just over 300 new jobs.
Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
Findlay Police Department Announces Promotion
The Findlay Police Department has announced the promotion of David P. Hill to the position of Lieutenant. Lt. Hill was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Mondays morning at the Municipal Building. Lt. Hill, a graduate of Findlay High School and Owens Community College, joined the Findlay Police Department in...
MISSING: Boy last seen leaving for school in south Toledo on Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a teenage boy missing from south Toledo. Temone Floyd, 14, is missing from the 1100 block of Monterey Court, according to social media posts by Toledo police. Temone was last seen when he left for school on Friday.
Where can I vote early?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Tuesday is the first day of early voting and this election season, early voting will take place in a brand new location in Lucas County. Early voting for Lucas County voters will take place at the new location at 3737 West Sylvania Avenue in west Toledo at Entrance C, inside the shared services building.
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in the northeastern part of the state, Hartville Kitchen offers delicious homemade pies. Their pies include cherry, cherry crumb, Dutch apple, pecan, pumpkin, custard, apple, peach, blueberry, and rhubarb crumb. They also have fantastic cream pies like banana, butterscotch, lemon, chocolate, coconut, vanilla peanut butter, and chocolate peanut butter. If it's in season and available, their fresh strawberry pie is another must. If you need low-sugar options, Hartville Kitchen offers sugar-free apple pie and cherry with no sugar added.
Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
