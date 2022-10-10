ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Latest iPad Air with super fast M1 and 5G gets discounted for fall Prime Day

Apple's first in-house chip meant for computers and tablets, the M1, is something of a gold standard for chip makers like Qualcomm and Intel, thanks to its dramatically improved performance and incredible efficiency. You don't have to spend top dollar to experience the blazing-fast performance offered by it though, as the Prime Early Access Sale event has made the latest iPad Air with M1 power more affordable.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Phone#5g#Smart Phone#Xperia 5 Iv#Snapdragon 8 Gen 1#Microsd
Phone Arena

Should you buy a Surface tablet in 2022?

Microsoft's Surface 2-in-1s combine the capabilities of Windows 11 with the portability and flexibility of a tablet. But with Apple's iPad tablets being such convenient, flexible, popular performance champs, and many Android tablets being way more affordable – should you really buy a Surface tablet instead?. What models are...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Get the unbeatable Pixel 6a while it's the cheapest it has ever been

Google's incredible Pixel 6a, which is a midranger in name only, has fallen to its lowest price yet in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Google's affordable phones are some of the best in business and Google went a step ahead with the Pixel 6a by giving it flagship power. The phone is fueled by the proprietary Tensor chip, the same SoC that also powers the Pixel 6 duo. Moreover, the first-gen Tensor is almost as fast as Pixel 7's Tensor G2, so you will be all set performance-wise if you opt for the more affordable Pixel 6a.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
SONY
Phone Arena

Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?

And here we are with another controversial topic - phone chargers and retail boxes. A couple of years ago phone companies started to remove things from the final retail package (looking at you, Apple!) and now we’ve arrived at a point where there’s nothing but the phone itself inside the tiny little box (I can’t believe you did that, Sony!).
RETAIL
Phone Arena

Fossil announces its first-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition

Fossil is expected to launch its first-ever smartwatch powered by Wear OS 3 as early as next week, the US-based company announced recently. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition will arrive on October 17 alongside the highly anticipated Wear OS 3 upgrade for select Fossil smartwatches. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition...
AMAZON
Phone Arena

Google brings full 5-band EQ to the Pixel Buds Pro

Introduced earlier this year, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro offer up to 11 hours of battery life and feature ANC (active noise cancellation), which makes them pretty appealing not just for audiophiles, but also for day-to-day users. The fact that they’re priced at $200 gives them an age over its rivals such as the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which cost just a little bit more.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

December's Quarterly Feature Drop will improve Android 13's battery stats page

If there is one component of a smartphone that the average person can understand, it is the battery. The battery is full, empty, or somewhere in between. And if you know that the number 4 is greater than the number 2, you can understand that a 5000mAh battery is a larger capacity battery than a 2500mAh battery and would be normally expected to last longer.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Vote now: Did you buy anything during the Prime Early Access event?

The shopping events this Autumn pop-up like mushrooms after rain! And while we’re still preparing for the Black Friday craze this November, Amazon surprised everyone with its second (kind of) Prime Day. The event is in its final hours now, and even though the naming scheme was slightly different...
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Save over $300 on Motorola's beastly Edge Plus 2022

And just like that, it's almost day two of the Prime Early Access Sale event, so if you haven't made up your mind already about which phone to get, we are here to help. If you want a premium phone that doesn't cheap out on the basics, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is an amazing choice, and right now, it is marked down by up to $300.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google confirms that the Tensor G2 is actually a 5nm chip

During its Made by Google October event, the tech giant revealed the Tensor G2. For quite some time now, the Internet assumed that under the Pixel 7's hood beats a 4nm silicon due to rumors and Google not confirming the Tensor G2's process technology. However, it appears that the Internet...
TECHNOLOGY
Phone Arena

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch now available

One week after Google’s October hardware event, the plethora of devices which the company announced are already hitting store shelves worldwide. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are making their debut alongside the Pixel Watch, Google’s first and only wearable to date.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy