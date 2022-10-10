Read full article on original website
Latest iPad Air with super fast M1 and 5G gets discounted for fall Prime Day
Apple's first in-house chip meant for computers and tablets, the M1, is something of a gold standard for chip makers like Qualcomm and Intel, thanks to its dramatically improved performance and incredible efficiency. You don't have to spend top dollar to experience the blazing-fast performance offered by it though, as the Prime Early Access Sale event has made the latest iPad Air with M1 power more affordable.
Amazon is destroying the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 prices for its fall Prime Day event
So you thought Samsung and Best Buy's latest Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 deals were great, eh? That's... definitely true, but at least for a certain type of consumer, Amazon's special Prime Early Access offers on Samsung's newest foldable powerhouse might be even greater. We're talking about...
Amazon is selling battery king Moto G Power 2021 for essentially peanuts
How much value can you cram into an entry-level phone? Loads, if you ask Motorola, with the Moto G Power 2021 being a prime example. This phone was already a budget champion, and now with a Prime Early Access discount, it's even more affordable. Motorola makes awesome budget phones and...
Lightning Amazon Prime Day deal slashes a whopping $400 off Motorola Edge+ (2022) price
If you've been keeping a close watch on Amazon's Prime Early Access deals since this special fall sales event started yesterday morning, you may have noticed some particularly substantial discounts on popular products were advertised but not actually made available. At least not when we checked, and trust us, we...
The budget-friendly OnePlus Nord N20 5G is an outright Amazon Prime Early Access steal right now
It looks like Christmas has come (really) early for pretty much all types of gadget-loving bargain hunters this year, with Amazon's 48-hour Prime Early Access Sale including amazing deals on many of the world's overall best phones, smartwatches, true wireless earbuds, and more. As always, the most expensive mobile devices...
Should you buy a Surface tablet in 2022?
Microsoft's Surface 2-in-1s combine the capabilities of Windows 11 with the portability and flexibility of a tablet. But with Apple's iPad tablets being such convenient, flexible, popular performance champs, and many Android tablets being way more affordable – should you really buy a Surface tablet instead?. What models are...
Get the unbeatable Pixel 6a while it's the cheapest it has ever been
Google's incredible Pixel 6a, which is a midranger in name only, has fallen to its lowest price yet in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Google's affordable phones are some of the best in business and Google went a step ahead with the Pixel 6a by giving it flagship power. The phone is fueled by the proprietary Tensor chip, the same SoC that also powers the Pixel 6 duo. Moreover, the first-gen Tensor is almost as fast as Pixel 7's Tensor G2, so you will be all set performance-wise if you opt for the more affordable Pixel 6a.
Get the Sony Xperia 5 IV with $279.99 off and score a pair of WF-1000XM4 earbuds for free
Sony debuted its amazing compact flagship - the Xperia 5 IV - in the US last month, and now there's a great deal on Amazon that will make all fans of the Japanese company, and Xperia phones, happy! More than 20% of the price of the unlocked US version of the phone have been slashed, putting the price tag below the psychological $1000 threshold.
Vote now: Do you think phone chargers should be included in the retail box?
And here we are with another controversial topic - phone chargers and retail boxes. A couple of years ago phone companies started to remove things from the final retail package (looking at you, Apple!) and now we’ve arrived at a point where there’s nothing but the phone itself inside the tiny little box (I can’t believe you did that, Sony!).
Fossil announces its first-ever Wear OS 3 smartwatch, the Gen 6 Wellness Edition
Fossil is expected to launch its first-ever smartwatch powered by Wear OS 3 as early as next week, the US-based company announced recently. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition will arrive on October 17 alongside the highly anticipated Wear OS 3 upgrade for select Fossil smartwatches. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition...
Google brings full 5-band EQ to the Pixel Buds Pro
Introduced earlier this year, Google’s Pixel Buds Pro offer up to 11 hours of battery life and feature ANC (active noise cancellation), which makes them pretty appealing not just for audiophiles, but also for day-to-day users. The fact that they’re priced at $200 gives them an age over its rivals such as the Apple AirPods Pro and Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, which cost just a little bit more.
Google's noise-cancelling Pixel Buds Pro are on sale at a new all-time low price in three colors
Whether you've jumped at the opportunity to purchase last year's Pixel 6 or 6 Pro at a lower-than-ever price today or rushed to be one of the first in the world to pre-order the hot new Pixel 7 or 7 Pro in the last week or so, something tells us you might be interested in picking up the Pixel Buds Pro right now as well.
December's Quarterly Feature Drop will improve Android 13's battery stats page
If there is one component of a smartphone that the average person can understand, it is the battery. The battery is full, empty, or somewhere in between. And if you know that the number 4 is greater than the number 2, you can understand that a 5000mAh battery is a larger capacity battery than a 2500mAh battery and would be normally expected to last longer.
Vote now: Did you buy anything during the Prime Early Access event?
The shopping events this Autumn pop-up like mushrooms after rain! And while we’re still preparing for the Black Friday craze this November, Amazon surprised everyone with its second (kind of) Prime Day. The event is in its final hours now, and even though the naming scheme was slightly different...
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro is cheaper than ever during Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale
The Fenix 6S Pro is a fairly expensive smartwatch, but that’s something that Garmin fans are used to. Most of the company’s wearable devices cost at least $500, but the Fenix 6S Pro, being a Pro model, was priced to sell for $600. Unlike many smartwatches in the...
Amazon has the 5G unlocked OnePlus 9 on sale at a crazy low price (no Prime membership needed)
If you're a hardcore OnePlus fan and a general Android power user focused on keeping your spending to a minimum ahead of the busy holiday shopping season, odds are you've already purchased the 10 Pro flagship at a new all-time low price yesterday. If you didn't do that because you...
Save over $300 on Motorola's beastly Edge Plus 2022
And just like that, it's almost day two of the Prime Early Access Sale event, so if you haven't made up your mind already about which phone to get, we are here to help. If you want a premium phone that doesn't cheap out on the basics, the Motorola Edge Plus 2022 is an amazing choice, and right now, it is marked down by up to $300.
Google confirms that the Tensor G2 is actually a 5nm chip
During its Made by Google October event, the tech giant revealed the Tensor G2. For quite some time now, the Internet assumed that under the Pixel 7's hood beats a 4nm silicon due to rumors and Google not confirming the Tensor G2's process technology. However, it appears that the Internet...
Hot new Best Buy sale smashes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra prices to pieces
If you kept a close eye on Amazon's October Prime Day festivities and Best Buy's retaliatory sales earlier this week, you probably noticed the two retailers didn't exactly offer massive discounts on arguably the best Android tablets money can buy... this time around. Of course, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8, Tab...
Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch now available
One week after Google’s October hardware event, the plethora of devices which the company announced are already hitting store shelves worldwide. The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are making their debut alongside the Pixel Watch, Google’s first and only wearable to date.
