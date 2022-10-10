Google's incredible Pixel 6a, which is a midranger in name only, has fallen to its lowest price yet in Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. Google's affordable phones are some of the best in business and Google went a step ahead with the Pixel 6a by giving it flagship power. The phone is fueled by the proprietary Tensor chip, the same SoC that also powers the Pixel 6 duo. Moreover, the first-gen Tensor is almost as fast as Pixel 7's Tensor G2, so you will be all set performance-wise if you opt for the more affordable Pixel 6a.

