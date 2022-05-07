Lost Music Saloon: Oct. 10, 2022: 5-7 p.m.: Loretta Lynn/Richmond Folk Fest/Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples Day/Canadian Thanksgiving/New Music

“METAL BOX” presents score from horror movie “HALLOWEEN 🎃ENDS” composed by Cody Carpenter, Daniel Davies, and John Carpenter. Also new music from IN FLAMES, ARCH ENEMY, VENOM INC. and QUEENSRYCHE!!! Plus I will be giving away free tickets to see IN FLAMES at THE NATIONAL in Richmond, VA. October. 20th!!! It’s going to be a night of blood and fire🔥music!!!

RICHMOND, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO