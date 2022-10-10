Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Georgia university considers dropping homecoming king and queen for genderless titles
Officials at Mercer University in Georgia are considering eliminating the titles of homecoming king and queen in favor of genderless "Homecoming Royalty." The proposal would eliminate the gender designations for the homecoming titles and also change the eligibility so that both "royalty" could be of the same gender. The current...
'United to End Homelessness': Local reverend takes over as director of new intiative geared at addressing homelessness
MACON, Ga. — United Way has hired Reverend Jake Hall as the executive director of its newest initiative, 'United to End Homelessness.'. Hall will lead the effort by working with shelters, community members, agencies, and people who experience homelessness. Hall said because of economic insecurity, and homelessness is on...
'Central State Hospital is part of Georgia’s history': Some hospital buildings could be facing demolition
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A state agency says the fences they've been installing around several of the buildings on Central State Hospital's main campus are due to asbestos removal. This includes the Walker, Greene, and Jones buildings, the communications building, and the steam plant. However, folks say they're still concerned...
WMAZ
'We trust these people to be with our children': Mother details experience with RAFB childcare facility
Zhanay Flynn appeared before a federal magistrate in Macon on Tuesday and pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her bond was set at $15,000.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia mayor saves woman and children from being struck by train
The mayor of a small southwest Georgia town is being credited for saving a woman and her children from being struck by a train.
'Stuff is going on': Jones County deputy searches for paranormal activity in Central Georgia
GRAY, Ga. — There's something spooky going on in central Georgia and one deputy in Jones County is willing to find out. When Jones County Sheriff made a statement on their Facebook page about finding the scariest places in the county, they elected Dennis as the "in-house paranormal expert."
wfxl.com
Crisp County Sheriff's Office granted $50,000 from GEMA
The Crisp County Sheriff's Office received a $50,000 grant from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency through the State Homeland Security Program. This funding will be used to support the Mid-South Special Response Team through the purchase of ballistic vests to offer protection that can marginalize the danger posed by gunfire, explosives, or hazardous materials they may face during an incident or act of domestic terrorism.
Bibb County teacher writes book to help grieving moms after losing two children of her own
MACON, Ga. — During the day, she's a writing lab teacher helping students how to improve their writing skills and share their stories. Outside the classroom, Tiffany Madison is a mom who has experienced the loss of two babies. In October 2013, Madison was told she was diagnosed with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia mayor helps mom, 3 kids escape before train hit vehicle
VIENNA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia mayor helped a mother, and three children escape from a sport utility vehicle that was stalled on railroad tracks with a train approaching. Vienna Mayor Eddie Daniels was headed to work Saturday when he saw the SUV. He says he couldn’t let the family get slaughtered. He helped the […]
wgxa.tv
Teen missing from Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding 15-year-old Phoebe Ussery. She was last seen at her home in Milan on September 26th. She is five feet, four inches and weighs around 160 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes. She's...
Officials: 6-foot-long snake removed from hotel pool in Georgia
BIBBS COUNTY, Ga. — A 6-foot-long snake was removed from a Georgia hotel pool on Wednesday, officials say. According to a post from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, a deputy responded to a call of a 6-foot-long eastern ratsnake that was found hanging out in a pool area.
footballscoop.com
A once-proud HBCU program in Georgia is back on track with first-year coach Shawn Gibbs
Sitting on his porch staring at the ocean off a balcony at a condo in Jamaica, Rod Broadway laughs about his favorite Shawn Gibbs memory. A legendary coach at multiple Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Broadway helped mold Gibbs’ coaching career when Broadway tabbed Gibbs for various roles on his staffs at Grambling and North Carolina A&T.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
41nbc.com
WRPD investigating suspicious death
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.
'Thank God for it': Social Security announces 9% increase in benefits to curb impact of inflation
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Inflation affects almost everybody in the U.S., but for some communities it can be crippling. That's why the social security administration today announced that seniors, retirees, and disabled folks will see an increase in their benefit payments next year. The goal is to help them...
Leesburg, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jones County High School football team will have a game with Lee County High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 10/11/22
Macon-Bibb has hit the highest number of homicides the county as ever seen at 56. On Monday, a non-profit held a vigil to those lives lost due to violence.
wgxa.tv
Missing man last seen in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
'Almost $5,000 worth of tickets': East Macon speeding cameras causing people grief
MACON, Ga. — It seems like more cities and counties are installing speeding cameras in school zones these days. A new set sits in front of Northeast High School on Upper River Road in East Macon. Some folks say it's causing them some financial grief. Sonya Goodlow lives about...
Woman charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. — A 33-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with the murder in a shooting on Zebulon Road earlier this month, according to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 2., 50-year-old Eddie Riddle was shot and killed at a home on Zebulon Road...
'A better place to live': Macon-Bibb pledges $730K for Eisenhower Parkway sidewalk, traffic improvements
MACON, Ga. — Big changes are on the way for Macon's Eisenhower Parkway, all in the name of pedestrian safety. Macon-Bibb County is teaming up with the Georgia Department of Transportation to redo about a mile of the busy road. There's not much of a sidewalk on the north...
Comments / 0