Fort Valley, GA

Crisp County Sheriff's Office granted $50,000 from GEMA

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office received a $50,000 grant from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency through the State Homeland Security Program. This funding will be used to support the Mid-South Special Response Team through the purchase of ballistic vests to offer protection that can marginalize the danger posed by gunfire, explosives, or hazardous materials they may face during an incident or act of domestic terrorism.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

Georgia mayor helps mom, 3 kids escape before train hit vehicle

VIENNA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia mayor helped a mother, and three children escape from a sport utility vehicle that was stalled on railroad tracks with a train approaching. Vienna Mayor Eddie Daniels was headed to work Saturday when he saw the SUV. He says he couldn’t let the family get slaughtered. He helped the […]
VIENNA, GA
wgxa.tv

Teen missing from Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is looking for help finding 15-year-old Phoebe Ussery. She was last seen at her home in Milan on September 26th. She is five feet, four inches and weighs around 160 pounds and has long brown hair and brown eyes. She's...
DODGE COUNTY, GA
footballscoop.com

A once-proud HBCU program in Georgia is back on track with first-year coach Shawn Gibbs

Sitting on his porch staring at the ocean off a balcony at a condo in Jamaica, Rod Broadway laughs about his favorite Shawn Gibbs memory. A legendary coach at multiple Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Broadway helped mold Gibbs’ coaching career when Broadway tabbed Gibbs for various roles on his staffs at Grambling and North Carolina A&T.
FORT VALLEY, GA
41nbc.com

WRPD investigating suspicious death

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death”. The department says officers responded to the 200 block of Todd Circle Sunday morning just before 8 a.m., in reference to a man dead from a gunshot wound.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
High School Football PRO

Leesburg, October 13 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Jones County High School football team will have a game with Lee County High School on October 13, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LEESBURG, GA
wgxa.tv

Missing man last seen in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Jones County Deputies are looking to the public for help finding a man who has gone missing over the weekend. 29-year-old Hakeem Parker was last seen on Saturday morning, walking in the New Clinton Road area. He is described as a black man, five feet, ten inches tall, between 160 and 170 pounds with a beard. He was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, a white t-shirt, gray hoodie, and black shoes.
JONES COUNTY, GA

