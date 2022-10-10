LACEY – An 80-year-old woman died from injuries as a result of a car crash that occurred on Route 9 yesterday morning, police said. The crash took place around 10:55 a.m. in the area of Beach Boulevard in Forked River. According to police, the 80-year-old woman from Barnegat was driving a 2006 Hyundai Sonata north on Route 9 when her car crossed over the center line and into the southbound lane. She then collided head on with a 2016 Hino Model 268 truck, driven by 20-year-old Colin Jamison of Upper Freehold.

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO